Homewood Health opens crisis hotline for persons impacted by Laval, Quebec incident

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the tragic incident today in Laval, Quebec involving a daycare centre and reported causalities, Homewood Health has opened a confidential, 24/7 mental health support crisis hotline to provide support to anyone experiencing trauma and profound grief as a result of this unfolding tragedy.

Anyone seeking mental health support may contact the hotline at 1-833-648-2910 for counselling and/or referrals to community resources. Homewood Health's Employee and Family Assistance Program is also available to employees of existing customers at their designated toll-free number or by visiting Homeweb.ca.

We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, care providers, first responders, and the entire Ste-Rose district community impacted by this heartbreaking event.

About Homewood Health:

Homewood Health is a Canadian leader in the development and delivery of national, evidence-based mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment and services since 1883. Homewood's complete suite of services includes employee and family assistance programs, assessments, outpatient and inpatient treatment, recovery management, return to work and family support services, all tailored to meet the needs of individuals, clinical and institutional referrers, insurers and employers. Homewood Health's innovative approaches are redefining how Canadians access mental health and addiction treatment and support in order to help them live healthier, more productive and fulfilling lives.

