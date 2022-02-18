U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +0.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.60
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0580
    +0.1290 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,040.95
    -566.72 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.02
    -16.76 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Homology Medicines Provides an Update on pheNIX Gene Therapy Trial for Adults with PKU

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Homology Medicines, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FIXX
Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc.

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study in response to observations of elevated liver function tests. The Company expects to receive an official clinical hold letter within 30 days. Homology plans to provide an update pending further clarity from the FDA.

“We look forward to working with the FDA to address the Agency’s questions and feedback once we receive the letter,” stated Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines. “This hold on our PKU gene therapy trial is based on clinical observations in the pheNIX study and does not relate to CMC/manufacturing capabilities or Homology’s other clinical programs. We plan to provide next steps once we have more information following our FDA interactions.”

Homology has two ongoing clinical programs, the pheEDIT gene editing trial of HMI-103 for PKU and the juMPStart gene therapy trial of HMI-203 for Hunter syndrome, with program updates expected by the end of this year.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s clinical programs include HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for PKU; and HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome. Additional programs focus on metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases. Homology believes its initial clinical data and compelling preclinical data, scientific and product development expertise, internal manufacturing capabilities and broad intellectual property position Homology as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates, including timing and expectations surrounding communications with the FDA regarding the pheNIX trial clinical hold and related updates from the Company; the potential of our gene therapy and gene editing platforms, including our GTx-mAb platform; our plans and timing for the release of additional preclinical and clinical data; our beliefs regarding our manufacturing capabilities; and our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; and ongoing regulatory obligations. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Company Contacts
Theresa McNeely
Chief Communications Officer
and Patient Advocate
tmcneely@homologymedicines.com
781-301-7277

Media Contact:
Cara Mayfield
Vice President, Patient Advocacy
and Corporate Communications
cmayfield@homologymedicines.com
781-691-3510



Recommended Stories

  • BioMarin Stock Dives As FDA Questions The Safety Of Its Gene Therapy

    BioMarin stock tumbled Friday on a Food and Drug Administration setback for its experimental gene therapy in a rare disease.

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

    The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics targeted at hard-to-treat diseases. Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

  • Moderna Rolls Out Shingles Vaccine Program. It’s Putting Its Cash to Work,

    CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company is confident enough, and has enough capital, for a big study that would bring the vaccine to market faster.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments. Gains were led by its blockbuster Trikafta. The only threat to Trikafta's market share is another Vertex candidate in development.

  • Moderna Adds Three New mRNA-Based Development Programs To Its Pipeline

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said it is developing three new vaccines based on the same technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles. The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics. Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials

  • If You Invested $10,000 in BioNTech 2 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Since then, however, this biotech company has been closely linked to a product that has at least been mentioned in every household -- and that's the coronavirus vaccine. Big-pharma Pfizer joined forces with BioNTech in the early days of the pandemic to develop and commercialize the product. In fact, it accounts for 70% of vaccine doses distributed in the U.S. and European Union through early February.

  • 3M Reveals Its Take on Top Trends in Science, Technology and Design Via 3M Futures

    ST. PAUL, Minn., February 17, 2022 /3BL Media/ - 3M is launching 3M Futures, a new platform showcasing five global science and technology trends shaping the world today — and the future of tomorrow...

  • Coca-Cola Wants to Be SpaceX? (Not Exactly)

    If you haven't slept through the last year, you've probably noticed the snowballing hype around all things space.In another major milestone toward making going to space no different from getting on a plane, space tourism company Virgin Galactic this week opened its tickets to the general public. This may not happen for quite a while, but traveling to space at all for non-astronauts still seems hard to imagine and Virgin Galactic has made it a reality. What On Earth Is Coca-Cola Starlight?

  • Just a Few Months in Space May Permanently Rewire Your Brain

    NASAAs humans look toward the vast unknowns of space to better understand our galactic neighborhood and stake out potential habitats, there’s one big question scientists are asking: How will the human body hold up outside Earth?For the most part, research from NASA’s trailblazing Twins Study and other investigations show that free-floating thousands of miles above solid ground can cause big changes on immune system function, gene expression, metabolism, and even gut bacteria. Most of these physi

  • The Chemours Future of Chemistry Scholarship Program Invests in the Next Generation of STEM Professionals

    The Chemours Company has launched two additional Future of Chemistry Scholarships for students pursuing undergraduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Consistent...

  • Canada approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for adults

    Canada on Thursday approved Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the fifth such shot to be cleared for use in the country. The vaccine's safety and effectiveness in people younger than 18 years have not yet been established, Health Canada said in a statement. Canada has committed to purchase 52 million doses of the vaccine, with an option to buy up to 24 million doses more.

  • Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent Falls Short In Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Trial

    Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have reported disappointing results from the Phase 3 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). The trial included CSU patients who don't respond to biologic treatment, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) / Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Xolair (omalizumab). CSU is a severe form of hives, causing severe itching and swelling. In the study, dupilumab couldn't significantly improve symptoms in Xolair-refractor

  • Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

    GlaxoSmithKline is pausing trials of an respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in pregnant women. Sanofi is halting a trial of its drug Dupixent as a treatment for chronic hives.

  • Dropping COVID isolation requirement in England could lead to epidemic growth -advisers

    Scrapping COVID tests and isolation periods in England could lead to rapid epidemic growth as people's behaviour changes more swiftly than at previous times in the coronavirus pandemic, government advisers said in a document published on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his plans for living with COVID on Monday, and has said that he aims to scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate for people who test positive for the coronavirus. Health leaders have urged him not to be too gung-ho, with a survey showing most believed he should not scrap the requirement to self-isolate or end free testing.

  • Moderna eyes COVID booster by August, not clear yet if Omicron-specific needed

    An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of U.S. biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab. Last month Moderna began clinical trials for a booster dose specifically designed to target Omicron but initial results from studies in monkeys show the Omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger protection than a new dose of the existing vaccine. Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in an interview the company aimed to have a booster ready by August 2022, before next autumn when he said more vulnerable people may need it.

  • Brazilian firm to make Russia's Sputnik Light COVID vaccine for export

    A Brazilian pharmaceutical firm said on Thursday a technology transfer would allow it to make the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for export to Latin American countries in a partnership touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The vaccine, a single-dose version of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine unveiled last year, is used as a booster in Mexico and Nicaragua and has been approved for use in Argentina, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Privately-owned Brazilian company Uniao Quimica said it has produced millions of Sputnik V doses for sale in other countries by RDIF, since the vaccine is not approved for use in Brazil.

  • COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Daily updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines for February 2022

    A resource for information on coronavirus in Oklahoma, including deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and new cases.

  • Newspaper rejects fake report about New Zealand govt 'adding vaccines to water supply'

    As New Zealand faced a surge in Covid-19 infections, social media posts claimed the government planned to add vaccines to the water supply in a bid to increase inoculation rates. The posts purported to show a report from a popular newspaper announcing the plan. However, the purported report is fabricated, the newspaper and the health ministry told AFP. A health expert said the idea of adding vaccines to the water supply was "simply ridiculous"."Wtf!!!...seriously," reads a Facebook post from Jan

  • Biotech Is Creating the Jobs of the Future. It’s Time to Give It a Boost.

    The booming biotech industry in America is clustered around certain areas for a reason, writes Michelle McMurry-Heath.