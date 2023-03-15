U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.25
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,059.00
    -102.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,199.25
    -7.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.50
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    +0.81 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.80
    -21.10 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.38 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.43
    -3.09 (-11.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8690
    +0.6340 (+0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,890.43
    +522.59 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.93
    +8.91 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.84
    -37.27 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Hon Hai Forecasts Flat Sales in 2023 After Reporting Profit Miss

    Hon Hai Forecasts Flat Sales in 2023 After Reporting Profit Miss

    Hon Hai Forecasts Flat Sales in 2023 After Reporting Profit Miss

    Hon Hai Forecasts Flat Sales in 2023 After Reporting Profit Miss

    Hon Hai Forecasts Flat Sales in 2023 After Reporting Profit Miss

    Hon Hai Forecasts Flat Sales in 2023 After Reporting Profit Miss

    Hon Hai Forecasts Flat Sales in 2023 After Reporting Profit Miss

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported profit that fell just shy of expectations and offered a cautious outlook for this year.

The Taiwanese Apple Inc. assembler offered a forecast of slumping consumer electronics demand this year offset by an uptick in expected sales of cloud and networking products, PCs and other components. The flattish full-year outlook is matched by the current quarter, which the company indicated is expected to be in line with market consensus.

It reported net income of NT$40 billion ($1.3 billion) for the last three months of 2022 on sales totaling NT$1.96 trillion. That was down 10% on the same period in the prior year and operating profit also slumped 16%. Analysts had expected slightly higher profit with a consensus average of NT$40.91 billion ahead of the report on Wednesday.

The company, also known as Foxconn, dealt with a coronavirus outbreak at its most important plant in China’s Zhengzhou during most of the period. The effects of virus containment measures and worker protests opposing the restrictions cut into its ability to produce Apple’s most in-demand iPhone Pro models.

Apple and other brands have struggled with tepid consumer spending during a post-pandemic economic downturn, which threatens Foxconn’s already thin margins. Last week’s Silicon Valley Bank collapse has fanned fears of systemic financial risk, further clouding the outlook for the global economy.

Beyond Apple’s range of smartphones and Mac computers, Foxconn assembles high-end electronics for large and small customers and is vulnerable to slumps in consumer or enterprise demand. Demand for the iPhone has already slipped, with Foxconn reporting February sales were 12% lower this year.

iPhone Maker Warns Device Sales to Fall After China Lockdown

Foxconn is accelerating an expansion into India with a $700 million plant in Karnataka in the works. India is one of the few remaining growth markets for smartphones and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put in place incentives to bring more high-tech manufacturing within its borders.

Foxconn and other Apple partners including assembly peers Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. have been diversifying away from China amid persistent tensions between Beijing and Washington. Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu recently met Modi and committed the company to another manufacturing investment in the southern state of Telangana that’s expected to produce 100,000 jobs.

Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

(Updates with details from Hon Hai presentation)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elizabeth Warren Takes Shots at Her Favorite Punching Bag

    On Tuesday, Warren blasted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on her Twitter feed, laying the blame for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank directly at his feet. "Fed Chair Powell's actions directly contributed to these bank failures," Warren tweeted to her seven million followers.

  • Chinese Doctor Who Sounded the Alarm on SARS Dies

    The Chinese surgeon who challenged Beijing’s attempt to cover up the extent of a 2003 SARS outbreak was hailed a hero two decades ago. This week, his death was met with silence in China.

  • Russia Built $80 Billion Offshore Cash Pile in Year of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was able to save abroad about a third of the $227 billion windfall earned last year from its commodity exports, creating a potential new flashpoint as the US and its allies look to tighten their sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed R

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • CBOE Stock Trades Near All-Time High; Rating Jumps

    Cboe Global Markets shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Cautious calm returns to bank stocks as focus shifts to regulation

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Battered Japanese bank stocks clawed back some of their heavy losses on Wednesday, as regulators and financial executives hosed down investor concerns about contagion after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday revised its outlook on the U.S. banking system to "negative" from "stable", citing heightened risks for the sector. Focus is also shifting to the possibility of tighter regulation in the U.S. banking sector, particularly for mid-tier banks such as SVB and New York-based Signature Bank, whose collapses last week roiled financial markets.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Rivian Stock Really Costs 19 Cents. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Credit Suisse Runs Into New Problems

    The ailing bank announced "material weaknesses" and continued cash withdrawals by its customers.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Schwab Rallies as CEO Bettinger Says He Bought 50,000 Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. climbed Tuesday, paring the prior day’s decline, after Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger told CNBC that he bought 50,000 shares for his own account.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits A

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Guess, Lennar, Freshpet, First Republic

    These are the stocks moving in after-hours trade on March 14, 2023.

  • Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Alibaba & Medtronic

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Medtronic plc (MDT).

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • 3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $102.78, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session.