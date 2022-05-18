U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

Hon. Todd M. Harper Visits Polish & Slavic FCU

·3 min read

NCUA Chairman Attends a Meeting On Credit Unions Assistance to War-Torn Ukraine

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of National Credit Union Administration, the Honorable Todd M. Harper, visited the headquarters of the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union on Friday, May 13, 2022. Mr. Harper, who was accompanied by NCUA Deputy Director of the Office of External Affairs and Communications, Samuel Schumach, attended a meeting devoted to the discussion of the current situation in the war-torn Ukraine and the way credit unions could assist the country and its population.

Hon. Todd M. Harper gives his remarks during the meeting at PSFCU
Hon. Todd M. Harper gives his remarks during the meeting at PSFCU

Meeting attendees included representatives of the PSFCU Board of Directors and Executive Management, and representatives of Ukrainian and Ukrainian-American credit unions: Anatoli Murha, SVP of Ukrainian Self Reliance FCU in Philadelphia. Andrew Horbachevsky, Chairman of SUMA FCU & NY and Ukrainian American Credit Union Association, Bohdan Kurczak, President/CEO of Self Reliance FCU in New York, and Svitlana Savchenko, Representative of the Ukrainian National Credit Union Association. Consuls General of the Republic of Poland and Ukraine, Adrian Kubicki and Oleksii Holubov were also in attendance, as were Vadim Tkachuk, Economic Affairs Consul of Ukraine, Michael E. Fryzel, former Chairman and Board Member of NCUA and Bruce Foulke, President/CEO of American Heritage FCU in Philadelphia.

The meeting attendees discussed the difficult situation Ukraine found itself in following the unprovoked Russian aggression, especially the tragic loss of life, the destruction of the infrastructure and its effect on the country's economy. They stressed the continuous need for efficient support and assistance both on the part of people and on the part of organizations such as the credit unions. They also praised PSFCU for the humanitarian efforts in response to the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

In his remarks, Mr. Harper, who underscored his Polish ethnic heritage ties, commented on the success of PSFCU and its support of the Polish-American community. He also praised PSFCU's efforts to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees. "The Polish and Slavic Federal Credit Union exemplifies the proud tradition of credit unions, which from their beginning in the U.S. more than a century ago, have been based on the principle of people helping people," he said. "I was deeply impressed when I heard the Polish and Slavic Federal Credit Union, in partnership with the John Paul II Foundation, has raised more than $330,000 to provide direct assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Poland."

During the discussion that followed, Mr. Harper was asked to what credit unions should pay special attention in the current situation. He underscored the particular need of cybersecurity and the threat of cyberattacks on credit union infrastructure on the part of the Russian hackers. "We have now put out a couple of alerts to credit unions. We're urging them to be hyper vigilant at this time because attacks are potentially imminent." He also encouraged credit unions to take full advantage of NCUA's Automated Cybersecurity Examination Tool (ACET) framework.

About the PSFCU
Founded in 1976 by a group of Polish immigrants to help other ethnic Poles obtain mortgages, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union now has 21 branches in New York, New Jersey, and Illinois, Pennsylvania, a Mortgage Center in New Britain, CT and an operations center in Fairfield, NJ. In addition, PSFCU offers mortgage loans on properties located in the state of Florida. Credit union members can access our services through our Online Banking, accessible on our www.psfcu.com website, or through our mobile app or utilize a Mobile Branch, a specially equipped vehicle used during special events, providing all services available at a traditional brick-and-mortar location. Through its scholarship program, PSFCU has thus far granted over six million dollars to over 5,100 students. The 45-year-old credit union has over $2.6 billion in assets and serves over 108,000 members.

NCUA Chairman with meeting participants at Polish &amp; Slavic FCU headquarters
NCUA Chairman with meeting participants at Polish & Slavic FCU headquarters
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hon-todd-m-harper-visits-polish--slavic-fcu-301550513.html

SOURCE Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union

