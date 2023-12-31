Honda Accord is the 2024 Free Press Car of the Year

2024 Free Press Car of the Year: Honda Accord

2023 Honda Accord Touring hybrid

Base price: $27,895

The 2023 Honda Accord makes excellence look so effortless, it’s tempting to take the midsize sedan for granted. Don’t.

The Accord hybrid, in particular, provides a combination of comfort, safety and efficiency that makes it a near-perfect daily driver. It is one of the many reasons I chose the Accord as the Detroit Free Press Car of the Year.

2023 Honda Accord hybrid models come with a 12.3-inch touch screen.

Available on four of the Accord’s six trim levels, the 2.0L hybrid scores up to 51 mpg in the city, 44 on the highway and 48 combined in EPA tests. The rated fuel economy figures proved easy to attain in the 44-mpg-combined Touring model I drove for a week. Even the base, gasoline-only Accord notched a thrifty 32 mpg. Honda’s decision to stop offering a plug-in hybrid is the only missing piece on the Accord’s resume.

From base model to top of the line, every Accord has an enviable list of standard safety and convenience features with attractive styling and plenty of room for passengers and their gear.

In a market where the average new vehicle price crossed $48,000 in 2023, you can check every box on an Accord for $10,000 less — and drive away in a car every automaker on the planet would be proud to build.

Second place: Hyundai Ioniq 6

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle's exterior design was inspired by the Stout Scarab, a rare Detroit-built car from the 1930s.

Base price: $37,500

With battery ranges up to 361 miles on a charge, Hyundai’s striking Ioniq 6 brings the latest electric vehicle technology to the midsize sedans, though EV pricing that can cross $50,000 keeps the roomy five-seater from fully entering the mainstream in one of America’s leading vehicle classes.

Boasting a body shape inspired by the Detroit-original Stout Scarab, the Ioniq 6 delivers exceptional passenger space, advanced features and a 350 kW electric system that can charge the long-range battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

Third place: Toyota Prius

The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid's stylish exterior is a departure from earlier models.

Base price: $27,650

The bestselling hybrid of all time got a makeover from profile to powertrain. The rethought Prius boasts a sleek shape and a plug-in hybrid Prime model that can carry the deceptively roomy car up to 45 miles on electricity alone.

Conventional Priuses score up to 57 mpg in combined city/highway driving. On top of that, the Prius remains affordable. Even the Prime PHEV starts at $32,675 and tops out under $40K.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Honda Accord is the 2024 Free Press Car of the Year