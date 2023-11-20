Honda, BMW, and Subaru among 528,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including nearly 250,000 Honda vehicles for manufacturing error in the connecting rod bearing.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18.

Honda Recall: Connecting rod bearing error

Honda is recalling 248,999 of its 2015-2020 Acura TLX, 2016-2020 Acura MDX, 2016 and 2018-2019 Pilot, 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline, and 2018-2019 Odyssey vehicles because of a manufacturing error in the connecting rod bearing. The connecting rod bearing in the engine may wear and damage the engine. A damaged engine may cause it to stall, which increases the risk of a fire, crash, and injury, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and repair the engine as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are anticipated to go out by Jan. 2, 2024. Should owners require assistance, they can reach Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. The recall numbers are XG1 and GG0.

Recalled vehicles:

2016-2020 Acura MDX

2015-2020 Acura TLX

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

2016, 2018-2019 Honda Pilot

2017, 2019 Honda Ridgeline

The new Acura TLX Prototype vehicle is revealed at the press preview of the 2014 North American International Auto Show January 14, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.

BMW recall

BMW is recalling 155,627 vehicles because of camshaft timing bolts that can loosen. The aluminum bolts on the vehicle that seal the housing for the variable camshaft timing adjustment (VANOS) may gradually loosen over time. If the VANOS that hold bolts loosen, it can increase the risk of injury and crash because the engine may stall, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will offer complementary replacement of the four VANOS bolts. Letters alerting owners will be sent out on Dec. 12. A second letter will be sent out when the solution is figured out. Owners can get in contact with BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2010-2012 BMW 1 SERIES

2010-2012 BMW 3 SERIES

2010-2011 BMW 5 SERIES

2010-2011 BMW X3

2010-2011 BMW X5

2010-2011 BMW Z4

Subaru recall: Rearview image

Subaru is recalling 95,830 of its 2021 Crosstrek, 2022 Forester, 2021-2023 Legacy, and Outback vehicles because of rearview image problems. A defective weld might make some water pour into the inhibitor switch, which can cause it to malfunction. An inhibitor switch that is nor functional can result in the failure of reverse lights to illuminate the rearview camera image to display, raising the likelihood of a collision according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the inhibitor switch at no charge. Notification letters will be sent out on Jan. 8, 2024. Owners can reach Subaru at 1-800-782-2783. The recall number is WRQ-23.

Recalled vehicles:

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

2022 Subaru Forester

2021-2023 Subaru Legacy

2021-2023 Subaru Outback

Subaru recall: Broken driveshaft

Subaru is recalling 3,732 of its 2024 Crosstrek, Impreza, 2023-2024 Forester, and 2023 WRX vehicles for a broken driveshaft. Cracks and breaks may be present in the front driveshaft assemblies outer race. A broken driveshaft may result in a loss of drive power during operation or vehicle movement when parked without the parking brake engaged. Both situations could increase the potential for a collision according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will conduct inspections and, if required, replace the left and right front driveshafts at no cost. Notifications for owners are scheduled to be mailed by Jan. 8, 2024. For further assistance, owners can reach Subaru's customer service at 1-844-373-6614. This recall from Subaru is WRP-23.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2023-2024 Subaru Forester

2024 Subaru Impreza

2023 Subaru WRX

Volkswagen recall: Fire retardant insufficient

Volkswagen is recalling 23,883 2023-2024 ID.4 vehicles for fire retardant insufficiency. The interior sunshade designed for the panoramic glass roof may lack adequate fire retardant properties. These vehicles do not meet the specifications outlined in the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 302, "Flammability of Interior Materials." Fabric that does not have fire retardant properties can increase the risk of an injury according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will provide a cost-free application of flame retardant to the sunshade fabric. Notifications addressed to owners are anticipated to be sent out by Jan. 5, 2024. Owners can contact Volkswagen's customer service at 1800-893-5298. This recall number for Volkswagen is 60G3.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Volkswagen ID.4

