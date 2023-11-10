Honda to boost production associates wage by 11% in January

Honda associates Rick VanGundy (front left) and Mike Rausch applaud the new Accord made at the Marysville Auto Plant. Governor Mike DeWine (right) also attended the January, 2023, unveiling. Pulling the cover off the back of the car is (from left) Melanie Albert, Ken Smith, Zac Latimer and Malov Oza.

Honda production workers in Ohio and elsewhere in the U.S. will get an 11% raise on Jan. 1, the automaker said Friday.

"Honda has been committed to maintaining an excellent employment experience for our production associates since we began manufacturing in America in 1979, including competitive wage and benefit packages and a work environment founded on teamwork, mutual respect, and open communication," the company said in a statement it shared with workers.

More: Honda EV battery plant in Fayette County to seek employees for year-long training

"Honda greatly values all of our associates and the many contributions they make to our customers and our communities, and over the past two years we have made a number of changes to our benefits packages, which will continue with changes to compensation for production associates at our U.S. facilities, which will take effect in January 2024.”

Honda wage hikes follow UAW strike

The bump in wages comes just after the United Auto Workers ended a strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis that resulted in most workers receiving a 25% increase and cost-of-living adjustments over the life of the contract, which expires in April 2028.

UAW workers in the top wage will get more than $42 an hour, according to media reports. Honda did not say what the average hourly pay is for production workers.

How will EV transition impact workers?

The wage increase for Honda production associates comes as the automaker is transitioning to electric vehicles that may not require as many workers to produce.

A worker installs interior components into a Honda CR-V on the assembly line at the Honda manufacturing plant in Marysville in 2018.

Honda and LG Energy Solution are building a plant near Jeffersonville to make batteries for Honda EVs. Honda also is investing $700 million to retool the Marysville Auto Plant, the East Liberty Auto Plant and the Anna Engine Plant as part of a plan to establish an EV hub in Ohio that will prepare for the production of battery-electric vehicles beginning in 2026.

"Our focus and commitment is to provide the best employment experience, including competitive wages and benefit packages for our associates.," Honda said.

Story continues

Honda says it is not sharing anything further on workers' wage due to what it says it the "proprietary and personal nature of associate compensation."

Other benefit changes for Honda workers

Beyond wages, Honda says that since 2021 it has added more than 10 new benefits and programs, including childcare reimbursement and student loan repayment.

In addition, the wage progression for production associates will change from a six-year progression to a three-year progression, and associates will receive an increase at each step.

Honda has 17,000 associates at eight production sites in the U.S., including about 9,400 in its Marysville-area operations.

We will continue to look for opportunities to ensure that we provide an excellent employment experience for Honda associates," the company said.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Honda boosting pay, expanding other employee benefit programs