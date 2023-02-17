Honda Civic Sedan, Hatchback, Type R and Accord take 2023 AutoTrader Awards

Civic is best compact car, Type R wins best mainstream performance while Accord is the best family sedan in Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Honda's most iconic nameplates have been awarded three significant 2023 AutoTrader Awards.

2023 Honda Accord

The built in Canada Honda Civic Sedan and the built in the U.S. Civic Hatchback were named Best Compact Car, the racetrack inspired Honda Civic Type R is the Best Mainstream Performance Car and the Honda Accord wins Best Family Sedan in Canada.

"The legendary reputation of the Civic and Accord precedes them, their quality and popularity with Canadian drivers confirms our commitment to making some of the best passenger cars in the world," says Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "The Civic Sedan is an affordable, safe, reliable, and fun-to-drive car that we're proud to build in Canada, the Civic Type R is renowned as the performance car everyone wants to take on the track, while the consensus, best mid-size sedan you can buy, the Accord, has long been the standard for family cars."

The AutoTrader Awards gather automotive experts from across Canada who consider every vehicle available to purchase to determine the top candidates in each category. Category winners are based on thorough testing of every new vehicle available, making them one of Canada's most comprehensive automotive awards.

For more information on the 2023 Honda Civic go here.

For more information on the 2023 Honda Civic Type R go here.

For more information on the 2023 Honda Accord go here.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

