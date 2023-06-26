Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Passport among 1.2 million vehicles recalled. Check car recalls here.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including nearly 1.2 million Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Passport vehicles for a rear-view camera issue that could increase risk of a crash.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from June 15 through June 23:

Honda recalls 1.2 million Odyssey, Pilot, Passport vehicles

Honda is recalling 1,198,280 vehicles due to a visibility issue with the vehicle's rear view camera, according to the NHTSA.

In documents posted by the U.S. safety regulator, Honda said the rear-view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen in certain models. If that happens, regulators said, it can decrease driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2023 Honda Odyssey

2019-2023 Honda Passport

2019-2022 Honda Pilot

Volkswagen recalls 2023 Golf hatchbacks for strut issue

Volkswagen Golf is recalling 59 of its 2023 Golf R A8 and Golf GTI vehicles because during strut assembly, an issue may have caused a deformation of the strut mount. If the strut mount is deformed, it can lead to improper torque on one of the bolted connections on the right or left suspension strut mounting, which can increase the risk of a crash without warning, the company said in a NHTSA safety report.

Based on vehicle driving tests, customers may not notice the issue, Volkswagen said. Dealers will inspect and replace the right and/or left suspension strut mountings, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 18, 2023. Owners may contact Volkswagen's customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 40T3.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Volkswagen Golf R (9)

2023 Volkswagen GTI (52)

Volkswagen recalls ID.4 electric SUVs for rearview camera issue

Volkswagen is recalling four of its 2022 ID.4 SUVs because the replacement infotainment central control unit (CCU) installed in the vehicle during a repair contains incorrect software that can cause the rearview camera image to be delayed or deactivated when reversing. This can reduce the driver's rear visibility and increase the risk of a crash and injury to people outside the vehicle, the company said in a safety report filed with NHTSA.

Volkswagen dealers will update the software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 18, 2023. Owners may contact Volkswagen's customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 93S7.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Tesla recalls Model 3 sedans, Model Y SUVs for battery issue

Tesla is recalling 26 of its 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles because the pyrotechnic battery disconnect may be defective. A defective battery disconnect may not isolate the vehicle's high voltage battery after a crash or fault detection, increasing the risk of electrical shock and injury, according to a NHTSA safety report.

Tesla will replace the pyrotechnic battery disconnect, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 15, 2023. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-16-005.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Tesla Model 3

2023 Tesla Model Y

Toyota recalls Camry, Camry Hybrid for potential loose lug nuts

Toyota is recalling 298 of its 2023 Camry and Camry Hybrid vehicles because the lug nuts that attach the wheels to the vehicle may be loose, causing wheels to detach, the automaker said in a NHTSA safety report.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Toyota Camry

2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota, which began notifying Camry owners through email, phone calls and first-class mail on June 15, 2023, advises owners not to drive their vehicles until the repair has been performed. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TA05.

Mazda recalls CX-90 SUVs for steering and suspension bolt issue

Mazda is recalling 18 of its 2024 CX-90 SUVs because some steering and suspension bolts may be missing or improperly tightened, which can cause the steering intermediate shaft, the front anti-lock brake system wheel speed sensor harnesses, or the front upper control arms to detach, resulting in a loss of vehicle control and increases the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA safety report.

Mazda expects to notify owners by mail July 14, 2023. Dealers will inspect and tighten or replace the steering and suspension bolts, as necessary, free of charge. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 5923F.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Mazda CX-90

Honda recalls Civic and Accord, Acura RDX and Integras for brake issue

Honda is recalling 386 of its 2023 Civic, Acura RDX, Acura Integra, and 2022 Honda Accord vehicles because a ball valve in the vehicle stability assist (VSA) modulator may leak brake fluid. That can result in unintended vehicle movement when the brake hold feature is engaged and increases the risk of a crash or injury, Honda said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will replace the VSA modulator, free of charge. Honda will expects to mail letters to vehicle owners July 24, 2023. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are GEI, DEG, XEK, and OEJ.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Acura Integra

2023 Acura RDX

2022 Honda Accord

2023 Honda Civic

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY

