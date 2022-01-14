U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.74
    -0.38 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1000
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,716.29
    -1,102.19 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.69
    -21.87 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,096.22
    -392.91 (-1.38%)
     

All-New Honda Civic Type R Arrives at Tokyo Auto Salon

·1 min read

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from testing at the Suzuka Circuit, the all-new Honda Civic Type R made its first public appearance in prototype at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Japan's premiere high-performance and custom car show. Wearing a special camouflage designed exclusively for Type R, the prototype is featured in a new action-packed test-driving video, so TAS visitors can go behind the scenes with Honda engineers and experience the development of Type R. The best performing Civic Type R ever will be officially unveiled this year. #HondaCivic #TypeR

About Honda
Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the

HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc. )
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-new-honda-civic-type-r-arrives-at-tokyo-auto-salon-301460964.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

