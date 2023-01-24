U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,722.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,926.75
    -7.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.60
    +13.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1800
    -0.4170 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,091.94
    +331.49 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.24
    +5.67 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Honda to create division to speed up electrification development

·1 min read
Paris Auto Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it would create a new division in a bid to strengthen and speed up its electrification business as part of an overhaul of its organisational structure.

In changes effective April 1, the new division would consolidate the Japanese automaker's electrification strategy and development of automobiles, motorcycles and power products such as generators, it said in a statement.

Honda last year laid out a target to roll out 30 electric vehicle (EV) models globally and produce about 2 million EVs a year by 2030.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

  • Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

    Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests. "The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human rights violators of EU and England," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement. The European Union imposed sanctions on more than 30 Iranian officials and organisations, including units of the powerful Revolutionary Guards, blaming them for a "brutal" crackdown on unrest and other human rights abuses.

  • Thailand beats 2022 tourism target with 11.15 million foreign arrivals

    Thailand received 11.15 million foreign visitors in 2022, a surge from just about 428,000 the previous year when broad travel curbs were in place, tourism ministry data showed on Tuesday. The figures, which beat the government's target, reflect a solid turnaround as Thailand's tries to revive its important tourism industry, which bore the brunt of its strict entry and quarantine policies during the pandemic. Malaysia, India and Singapore were Thailand's top three source markets last year, the ministry said.

  • Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead. Rising costs for electric vehicle battery materials and projected slowdowns in U.S. and European economies are putting pressure on automakers to cut expenses. The company wants to axe up to 2,500 jobs in product development and up to 700 in administrative roles, with German locations most affected, IG Metall said.

  • Western Digital stock rallies after Bloomberg says possible Kioxia merger could be drawing closer

    Shares of Western Digital Corp. (WDC) were rising 4% in premarket trading Monday after Bloomberg News reported that the memory company was “progressing” in its merger talks with Kioxia Holdings Corp. The companies are discussing a spinoff of Western Digital’s flash business that would be merged with Kioxia and listed in the U.S., Bloomberg reported, citing multiple unnamed sources. Bloomberg reported earlier in January that the companies had reignited their merger discussions.

  • ‘Crisis Can Create Opportunities’: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Sticks With These 2 Big Innovation Stocks

    What can we say about 2023? We’ve just come off a truly challenging year, with a difficult bearish trend pushing stocks down across the board, especially in the tech sector. In this environment, transparency – the ability to see beneath appearances – has grown more important than ever. Cathie Wood, founder of the ARK Invest funds and a long-time booster of technology stocks, describes the current economic conditions as a crisis. According to Wood, we’re in a moment of declining money supply, det

  • Tesla Can Slash its Prices Because its Cars Are So Cheap to Build

    There’s a reason why Tesla has been able to drastically cut its vehicle prices across the board without breaking a sweat. The automaker reportedly earns more money per vehicle than literally all of its rivals. Now, Reuters reports that Tesla is using that fact as another weapon in the EV price war.

  • Two people dead, one critical after vehicle swerves to miss pedestrian in Citrus Heights

    A pedestrian and a driver are dead after a vehicle swerved to miss a pedestrian, and instead, crashed into a wall. Both the pedestrian and driver were killed. A passenger in the vehicle is in critical condition. A second vehicle was also involved in the crash.

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Tested: How Much Do Roof Racks Affect Fuel Economy?

    We found a 3-mpg increase in fuel economy at 75 mph after removing the factory crossbars from our long-term Kia Carnival.

  • Exclusive-Geely plans to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse

    China's Geely is planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's iconic black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles, executives at the unit told Reuters. London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) also aims to expand its suite of services, which include cars arranging their own maintenance and recognising their owner's interests to help them book activities. "Geely will make consistent investments into LEVC because this is a very unique project."

  • Zeekr goes on a hiring spree, Tesla kicks off a price war and Hesai files for an IPO

    Before I jump into our regular news roundup, I wanted to bring your attention to Zeekr, the premium electric car brand owned by China's Geely Holdings. You might recall that about a month ago, Zeekr filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the United States. As the IPO process creeps forward, Zeekr is busy scaling up.

  • 5 Questions To Ask Before Buying an Electric Vehicle

    So you're ready to cut gas stations out of your life forever. You're ready to take your carbon footprint down a few shoe sizes. You're ready to stick it to the oil companies and you're definitely...

  • Pilot survives after small plane clips 18-wheeler while crash landing on Houston highway

    A small plane clipped the top of an 18-wheeler before making an emergency landing on a Houston highway on Jan. 22, officials said.

  • Crash Dummies: Why Autonomous Cars Have Slowed to a Stall

    All was seemingly normal during Thanksgiving on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate's more utilitarian sister that connects roughly...

  • Ford's VW-based electric SUV spied for the first time

    These are the first spy photos of Ford's VW MEB-based electric SUV.

  • Photo goes viral after Delta Air Lines attendant comforts woman on Charlotte flight

    A photo of Delta Airlines flight attendant Floyd Dean-Shannon shows him comforting a woman who passengers say was scared to fly.

  • C9 Corvette Planned for 2028 With Mid-Mounted Small Block in Tow: Report

    General Motors has been building C8 Corvettes for just about three years now. I know, the passage of time is downright insulting. Either way, with the first mid-engine ’Vette fast approaching the halfway point of its lifecycle, we’re not only going to be seeing further evolutions of the formula, like the hybrid, all-wheel-drive E-Ray and long-rumored Zora. Talk of a successor is bound to get louder, too.

  • US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall

    The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odors in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it reviewed more than 6,500 consumer complaints, tested SUVs in the field and called in automotive, medical, environmental health and occupational safety experts before making the determination. NHTSA said it received multiple complaints of sickness and crashes caused by the exhaust fumes that involved three deaths and 657 injuries.

  • Ford job cuts plan triggers Europe strike threat

    STORY: Ford faces the threat of Europe-wide labor unrest. German union IG Metall said Monday (January 23) that it would take action to disrupt output across the continent if the company did not reverse planned job cuts. The union reckons 3,200 roles are due to go in the region. IG Metall says Ford intends to cut jobs in product development and administration. Capacity is expected to be diverted to the U.S. instead. Ford declined to comment. It would only refer to a Friday (January 20) statement, which said the transition to electric cars would require structural changes. Ford of Europe produces, sells and services vehicles in 50 markets. It employs around 45,000 people at its own facilities and joint ventures. The U.S. carmaker has committed to going all-electric in Europe by 2030, and is working on a range of new vehicles.

  • Volvo EX30 electric crossover coming to lure younger buyers

    Volvo will expand its range towards the bottom with an entry-level crossover likely called EX30. The EV will make its debut in June 2023.