U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.53
    -15.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,127.54
    -146.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.31
    -21.33 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.08
    -10.62 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    +0.76 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    -0.0044 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8400
    +0.0810 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1186
    -0.0136 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8900
    +0.2800 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,079.83
    +182.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.40
    -5.72 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.26
    -67.36 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

Honda doesn’t want to wait until 2024 for its SUV customers to go electric

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Honda unveiled Thursday the 2024 Honda Prologue, its first-ever battery-electric SUV that represents a crucial milepost along the automaker’s journey to deliver 30 new EVs by the end of the decade.

But executives, who worried about would-be EV buyers decamping for other brands in the interim, hatched a plan: a short-term lease program designed to tide them over with its newest hybrid crossover.

Now customers who live in the 13 states that have adopted the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program can sign a two-year lease on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid and “easily transition" into the Prologue in 2024, the company said. The 2023 CR-V Hybrid will serve as a “gateway vehicle” to the larger Prologue, according to executives. Honda expects one of every two sixth-generation CR-V compact crossovers sold to be a hybrid.

“Our research tells us that hybrid customers will be among the first to move into electrified products,” said Gary Robinson, assistant vice president of product planning. “So as we grow our hybrid electric sales, we're growing our future EV customer base. We know many of these people will become our first Prologue customers."

The Prologue will adopt Honda’s e: series name badging for its future battery-electric brand, but the SUV was co-developed with General Motors and uses the same modular Ultium platform as the rest of GM’s electric vehicles. That also goes for the upcoming all-electric Acura ADX SUV from Honda’s sister brand and the 28 other new EV models the brands plan to launch by 2030.

Honda expects to begin building EVs based on its own Honda e:Architecture platform by 2026 and to launch a new series of affordable EVs co-developed with GM in 2027.

The Japanese automaker has outlined aggressive deadlines toward its goal for net-zero emissions. Honda aims to ramp up annual EV sales to 2 million units by 2030, become an EV-only brand by 2040, and go carbon neutral for all products and corporate activities by 2050.

Recommended Stories

  • View Photos of the 2024 Honda Prologue

    The new electric mid-size crossover, based on the same platform as the Chevy Blazer EV, will slot in above the CR-V when it goes on sale in 2024.

  • EV adoption: New tax credits ‘will help to bridge a gap,’ ICF senior fellow says

    ICF Climate Center Senior Fellow&nbsp;Stacy Noblet joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the EV charging unit shortage, the state of the EV market, EV adoption, the shortage in EV charging units nationwide, and the outlook for EV adoption.

  • The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking

    The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.

  • 2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs

    Here's what's new with Honda for the 2023 model year, including a redesigned Civic Type R and a redone SUV lineup from the HR-V up to the three-row Pilot.

  • IBM to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region over 10 years

    International Business Machines Corp. said Thursday it will host President Joe Biden later Thursday for a tour of its Poughkeepsie, NY site as it announced plans to invest $20 billion in the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years. "The goal of the investments, which will be strengthened by close collaboration with New York State, is to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intell

  • Rare Miami Blue 911 Speedster Selling At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Motor Series Event

    It’s one of only 356 Speedsters made in 2011, and of even fewer on the US market.

  • UCLA granted $3 million for study on sexual and reproductive health of Asian immigrant women

    University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Fielding School of Public Health researchers have been awarded $3 million to study the sexual and reproductive health of Asian immigrant women in the United States, the university announced on Monday. The five-year study, which will be conducted in New York, Georgia and California, received the grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Asian immigrant women report a higher chance of unintended pregnancies and use less sexual and reproductive health care compared to their US-born counterparts, but are often disregarded in policy solutions,” Dr. May Sudhinaraset, associate professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and vice chair of the Department of Community Health Sciences, said in a statement.

  • Toyota Crown PHEV is coming to the U.S.

    CEO Akio Toyoda said at a dealer conference in Las Vegas that the U.S.-market Toyota Crown will get a plug-in hybrid version.

  • 2024 Prologue Looks Handsome and Unassuming, but It's a Big Deal for Honda

    The new electric mid-size crossover, based on the same platform as the Chevy Blazer EV, will slot in above the CR-V when it goes on sale in 2024.

  • Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)

    Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either. Ford in June issued a safety recall on 48,924 of its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles for a software update to prevent overheating of the vehicles' high-voltage battery main contactors.

  • United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut

    United Airlines has made it clear they don't make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United wasn't getting enough slots at the airport, which is airline industry terminology for take offs and landings.

  • Supply chains still hampering automakers in various ways, analyst explains

    Supply chain issues have hampered the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, but analysts following the industry say that automakers have offered mixed signals about the state of the market.

  • Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose. Subaru Corp, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.

  • Ford’s Electric F-150 Lightning Truck Gets Higher Starting Price—Again

    Auto maker cites supply-chain issues, rising material costs and market factors as it increases cost of entry-level EV pickup.

  • Lordstown (RIDE) Endurance Trucks Roll Off at Foxconn Plant

    Lordstown (RIDE) begins production of the Endurance pickup truck. It expects to deliver almost 50 units in 2022 and the rest in the first half of 2023.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Ford Climbs on Surging Demand for F-150 Lightning Pickup, Other EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. rose after the carmaker’s latest quarterly sales results showed growing demand for its lineup of electric vehicles, including the flagship F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Da

  • Honda to cut car output at two Japanese plants in October

    Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of October from its earlier plans, as the company battles with persistent supply chain and logistical problems. Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 20% in October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will lower production plans by about 40% for the month. Honda blamed delays in receiving parts and logistics on COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages.

  • Tesla will remove more vehicle sensors amid Autopilot scrutiny

    Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will remove ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles starting this month, as it moves ahead with using only cameras in its safety and driver-assistant features. Tesla vehicles now have 12 ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers, and short-range sound sensors are mainly used in parking applications and to detect close objects. Tesla last year started dropping radar sensors amid a chip shortage.

  • Auto Sales: Ford Joins GM With Q3 Surge On Strong Car Demand

    Ford stock and GM stock both spiked Tuesday. Concern about U.S. auto sales recently expanded from supply to demand.