The Honda Indiana Auto Plant's 15-year automotive manufacturing journey

Mar. 30—GREENSBURG — As the wheels of time turn, marking milestones and achievements, there are few narratives as compelling as the journey of the Honda Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) through its 15 years of automotive manufacturing. There's no doubt that IAP has left a lasting mark on the local community.

Founded on the principles of innovation, quality and sustainability, IAP opened its doors in 2009 with a plan to redefine automotive manufacturing standards. From its humble single-shift beginning, the plant has evolved into three production shifts while raising the bar for quality, efficiency, safety and environmental responsibility.

One of the cornerstones of the Honda Indiana Auto Plant's success has been an investment in people and infrastructure. IAP's team of 2,700 associates build safe, quality vehicles for our community and the world. Over the past 15 years, Honda has invested more than $1.3 billion into the facility, expanding its production capacity and integrating state-of-the-art technologies to enhance efficiency and quality. This significant investment not only underscores Honda's long-term commitment to the region but also demonstrates its confidence in the Honda team.

Moreover, Honda's commitment to the local community extends beyond its economic contributions and focuses on creating products and services that improve lives while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community. Through partnering with organizations that share its values, IAP is dedicated to making positive contributions to the communities where customers and associates live and work.

Additionally, IAP's pursuit of safety and innovation is evident through associate driven process and ergonomic improvements. Honda's commitment to safety transcends to the community as well. As an example, IAP created the START Driver Safety Course, a free course offered at the plant, focused on educating young drivers about driving safety.

Central to Honda's mission is its Triple Action to Zero initiative, which focuses on combining three elements into one concept: carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation. At IAP, this commitment to sustainability is ingrained in every aspect of the operations. Through the implementation of innovative technologies and processes, such as water recycling, waste reduction, and renewable energy adoption, the plant has made significant strides towards minimizing its environmental footprint, contributing to the development of more efficient vehicles and advancing the Triple Zero vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Looking ahead, IAP is positioned to play a pivotal role in Honda's electrified future. With the global shift towards electric vehicles gaining momentum, the plant is focused on supporting the transition with the addition of the Civic Hatchback hybrid in 2024 and the Accord in 2025, in addition to the current line-up of Civic Hatchback, CR-V and CR-V hybrid models. This marks a significant milestone in the plant's journey, signaling its readiness to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

As IAP celebrates 15 years of automotive manufacturing excellence, the leadership at IAP is reflecting on the achievements of the past and looking forward to the possibilities of the future.

