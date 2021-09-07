U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.93
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,248.25
    -120.84 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,360.47
    -3.05 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.06
    -1.23 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -19.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3680
    +0.0460 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.2810 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,053.04
    -212.54 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.14
    -48.81 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.37
    -16.81 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Honda Introduces TrailSport: New Direction to Advance Rugged Off-Road Design & Capability of Light Trucks

·2 min read

  • Launching this fall, TrailSport to become the rugged halo for Honda light trucks

  • TrailSport-specific design and components to further advance the rugged direction of the brand's existing light trucks without sacrificing on-road dynamics

  • Rugged upgrades for future to include all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, underbody protection and expanded all-wheel drive capabilities

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Honda has introduced TrailSport, the next chapter in its rugged light truck direction. Built for adventure, TrailSport will bring a more rugged design and off-road capability, applied step-by-step, to certain models within the brand's light truck lineup.

Honda Canada logo (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
Honda Canada logo (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

When the first TrailSport editions arrive at dealers later this year , they will further advance the new rugged design direction of Honda truck products and become the halo for the off-road capability, versatility and durability that has long been engineered into them.

The first models to incorporate the TrailSport treatment will feature rugged front and rear styling, durable cladding, and exclusive interior touches, including high-contrast orange stitching and available signature all-weather mats that are easier to clean.

With Honda's class-leading i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, you will want to get dirty tackling trails, without sacrificing comfort or the on-road dynamics of the brand's light trucks.

Over the next few model years, TrailSport off-road capability will further increase with upgrades like all-terrain tires, a full-size spare, increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded i-VTM4™ capabilities.

"TrailSport will be the embodiment of Honda's next chapter, to bring more tough and rugged capabilities to our light trucks," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "TrailSport has the ruggedness and exclusive styling that will be popular with consumers seeking adventure, on road or off, and for those looking for increased toughness in their vehicles."

Expressing the exhilaration of outdoor adventure, the design of the new TrailSport logo is inspired by nature's beauty and the spirit of exploration. TrailSport will build upon Honda's more than 50-year legacy of extreme off-road engineering and performance that includes its motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and light trucks.

About Honda Canada
Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

Honda TrailSport (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
Honda TrailSport (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c1028.html

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

    Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co., KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co. to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles. The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.

  • Porsche CEO Says Electric Supercars Will Win Out: Munich Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Munich plays host this week to IAA Mobility, where European automakers and their suppliers are unveiling wares together for the first time since before Covid.When Germany last held such a forum two years ago, it would have seemed odd to promote a car’s ability to shield passengers from viruses. Semiconductors weren’t on the tip of every auto executive’s tongue. Electric vehicles weren’t selling so briskly, and supply chains were functioning just fine.Bloomberg News is speaking wit

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • This humble car has quietly reached a major milestone

    After 52 years, Toyota has sold its 50 millionth Corolla, further confirming the nameplate as the world’s most popular for two whole generations of car buyers. Toyota did not say just where the 50 millionth Corolla was delivered, but the automaker confirmed the milestone occurred back in July. The Corolla lineup has typically consisted of a humble front-wheel-drive 4-door sedan, though wagon, coupe, hatchback, and all-wheel-drive trim levels have been offered.

  • Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop electric vehicle battery tech by 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expected to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system, in a bid to take a lead in the key automotive technology over the next decade. The world's largest automaker by volume, which pioneered hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles with the popular Prius, is moving rapidly to deliver its first all-electric line-up next year. Considered a leader in developing batteries for electric vehicles, Toyota said it aimed to slash the cost of its batteries by 30% or more by working on the materials used and the way the cells are structured.

  • Polestar made a working version of its electric cargo sled

    Polestar has revealed a working prototype of its Re:Move electric cargo sled, hinting at a future where these EVs replace delivery vans.

  • Mercedes-Maybach EQS Concept Hints at Bright Electric-SUV Future for the Brand

    This concept takes Mercedes far beyond its current crop of EVs, promising an opulent experience over every one of its estimated 370 miles of range.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Rivian R1T and R1S get EPA ranges: 314 for the truck, 316 for the SUV

    Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said his company was waiting on various government agencies to complete their work before beginning Rivian deliveries sometime this month. One of those government divisions has weighed in, the EPA releasing range figures for Rivian's R1T pickup and R1S SUV. The R1T was rated at 314 miles of range, drinking 48 kWh of energy per 100 miles, good for 74 mpge (miles per gallon equivalent) city, 66 highway, and 70 combined.

  • Mercedes' latest EVs include a G-Class concept and the EQE sedan

    Mercedes has unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles, including a G-Class concept (the EQG) and a production take on the E-Class (EQE).

  • Hyundai's 'Hydrogen Vision 2040' includes trailer drones and a fuel cell supercar

    Despite its problems including inefficiency and pollution, Hyundai is betting big on hydrogen.

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • The Station: Lyft, Uber take action in Texas, Van Moof charges up with capital, an eVTOL SPAC deal gets knocked

    Before you jump into the transportation news of the week, a bit of TechCrunch company news! Private equity firm Apollo Global Management completed its acquisition of Yahoo (formerly known as Verizon Media Group, itself formerly known as Oath) from Verizon. Verizon will be retaining 10% of the newly rebranded company.

  • Hyundai Motor Group unveils its hydrogen strategy, plans to offer fuel cell versions of commercial cars by 2028

    Hyundai Motor Group is backing hydrogen as a top energy solution for sustainability. With its new fuel cell system that it plans to launch in the next few years, the South Korean automaker said it will provide hydrogen fuel cell versions for all its commercial vehicles by 2028. Hyundai announced its strategy for the future of hydrogen on Tuesday during a live stream of the automaker's Hydrogen Wave conference.

  • Germany's auto show tries for more climate friendly image

    Germany's biggest motor show, taking place in Munich this week, is no longer just about cars. This year's IAA show, the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, wants to be about mobility in general, from bikes to e-scooters to cars. "Climate-friendly engines, the digital connectivity of transport - that's what this fair is about," Hildegard Müller, president of industry association VDA, which organises the bi-annual show, said at a pre-event press conference last week.

  • Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG makes Schwarzenegger's dreams reality

    When Mercedes launched the fully redesigned G-Class at Detroit back in 2018, they brought out G-Class fan (and also product of Austria) Arnold Schwarzenegger to introduce it. During the banter between him and Daimler Chair Dieter Zetsche, Schwarzenegger asked if they would do an electric version for him.