Honda, Kia, Nissan among more than 1.1 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including Honda's recall of over 1.1 million vehicles for an airbag defect.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

Kia recall for engine valve springs may cause fire

Kia is recalling 2,872 of its 2024 Telluride vehicles. The engine valve springs may break while driving, which can result in a loss of drive power and possibly create a hole in the engine block. A hole within the engine block increases the risk of a fire and the loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA report.

To resolve this issue, Kia dealers will replace the engine sub-assembly free of charge to affected vehicles. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 5. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC296.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Telluride

Nissan recalls rearview camera not displaying an image

Nissan is recalling 57,914 of its 2018-2022 LEAF vehicles. Damage to the camera harness can cause distortion or loss of the rearview camera display image. If a rearview image does not properly display, it can reduce a driver's rearview, and increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA reports.

These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility," according to the NHTSA.

Nissan is currently working through solutions to resolve this issue. Notification letters will be mailed out March 20. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2022 LEAF

Mercedes Benz recall for bright headlights, could cause an accident

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 15,502 of its 2019-2022 GLC 300, 2020 GLC 350e, and 2020-2022 AMG GLC 43 vehicles. The headlights may be incorrectly adjusted too high and create a glare for oncoming traffic. Incorrect adjustments of headlines can reduce the visibility of oncoming traffic and increase the risks of a serious injury and/or crash, the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA states that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

Benz owners can visit their dealers to inspect the headlight adjustment and correct it if necessary, Mechanics will do all inspections free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on March 1. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2022 GLC 300

2020 GLC 350e

2020-2022 AMG GLC 43

Honda recalls over 750,000 vehicles for airbag defect

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: A Brand new Honda Pilot is displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on February 06, 2024 in San Rafael, California. Honda announced the recall of 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. for an air bag defect that could unintentionally deploy the air bags in a collision.

Honda is recalling 750,114 vehicles. The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the air bag as intended. An airbag that unintentionally deploys during a crash can increase the risk of injury to the driver and/or the passengers, according to the NTHSA.

If your vehicle is on the recall list, you can visit your dealer to get your seat weight sensors replaced free of charge. Notification letters are expected to be mailed March 18, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for these recalls are XHP and VHQ.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2022 Accord

2020-2022 Civic sedan

2020-2022 HR-V

2020-2022 Odyssey

2020-2022 Pilot

2020 Civic coupe

2020 Fit

2021-2022 Civic hatchback

2021 Civic Type R

2021 Insight

2020-2021 Accord Hybrid

2020-2021 CR-V

2020-2021 CR-V Hybrid

2020-2021 Passport

2020-2021 Ridgeline

2020 Acura MDX

2022 Acura MDX

2020-2022 Acura RDX

2020-2021 Acura TLX

300,000 GMC, Chevrolet trucks recalled over concerns with tailgate's release system

More than 300,000 trucks manufactured by General Motors were recalled late last week over safety concerns posed by the tailgate’s electronic release system short circuiting after coming in contact with water.

The notice is set to impact about 323,232 trucks, including certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models sold between 2020 and 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The electronic gate-release, which could unlatch the tailgate while the vehicle is in motion, can cause a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA. The gate could also unlock while the truck is in park.

Chevrolet customers can reach customer support at 1-(800)-222-1020. GMC customers can reach customer support at 1-(800)-462-8782. The number of the recall, designated by General Motors is N232426400. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety can be contacted over the phone at 1-(888)-327-4236 or online.

Vehicles affected:

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 (2020-2024)

Chevrolet Silverado 3500 (2020-2024)

GMC Sierra 2500 (2020-2024)

GMC Sierra 3500 (2020-2024)

