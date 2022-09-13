U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.55
    -136.86 (-3.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,407.88
    -973.46 (-3.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,753.98
    -512.43 (-4.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.18
    -59.91 (-3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.40
    -0.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.70
    -24.90 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.41 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9988
    -0.0133 (-1.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4350
    +0.0730 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0166 (-1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3590
    +1.5590 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,731.10
    -1,579.51 (-7.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.01
    -32.68 (-6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Honda plans to release 10 electric motorcycles by 2025

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Honda

The world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer is going electric. On Monday, Honda announced it would introduce “10 or more” electric motorcycles by 2025. The majority of those won’t be available in North America, with the automaker set to focus most of its attention on Asian and European markets. Don’t expect many performance models either. Honda shared a slide showing the silhouettes of 11 potential electric models, and all but four look like mopeds.

The good news is that the remaining full-sized models are the ones that are likely to make their way stateside. Honda is developing a new “FUN” platform and plans to introduce three “large-size” EV models in Japan, the US and Europe between 2024 and 2025. It’s also working on a kids-sized bike based on the same powertrain and solid-state battery technology to power all of the models it plans to introduce before the second half of the decade.

Honda electric motorcycles
Honda electric motorcycles

At the same time, the company said it would continue to produce internal combustion engine models, but pledged to make them more environmentally friendly by introducing more “flex-fuel” motorcycles that can use E20 and E100 ethanol-based fuels in 2023 and 2025. However, those models won’t be available in the US.

Honda plans to make its motorcycle business carbon neutral by 2040 and for electric models to account for about 15 percent of its motorcycle sales by 2030. All of that amounts to an electrification strategy that doesn’t seem particularly urgent but is in line with other automakers like Ford and GM.

Recommended Stories

  • Zero's DSR/X is an adventure e-motorcycle with 180 miles of range

    Zero Motorcycles has unveiled its latest lineup of MY23 electric motorcycles, with the highlight being the new DSR/X adventure bike.

  • 2023 Honda CR-V pricing and fuel economy announced

    2023 Honda CR-V pricing starts around $32,000. CR-V hybrid fuel economy can be as high as 40 mpg in combined driving.

  • Toyota Supra manual transmission review and reaction

    Well purists, prepare to be engaged. The 2023 Toyota Supra can now be had with a six-speed manual transmission. Admittedly, only with the 3.0-liter inline-six and not the base four banger, but you didn’t want that thing anyway. Set off the fireworks, call your dealer, prepare to write angry comments that Toyota didn’t use one of its own manuals from a Corolla or something. Nope, the new six-speed manual is the product of ZF, the same German transmission supplier responsible for, you guessed it, BMW transmissions of all shapes and gear numbers (along with those of many other car companies). Toyota Motor Europe worked with ZF to adapt an existing transmission for a higher-torque engine (almost certainly the manual available in the European-market four-cylinder Z4), engineer a larger clutch and reinforce the diaphragm spring. The final drive ratio was shortened (3.46 versus 3.15) and Toyota says it also set the shift lever ratio to minimize the effort required to shift. The end result is a gearbox that certainly feels Germanic, but with shorter, more precise throws than we’ve come to expect from BMW’s historically rubbery and notchy manuals. It moves through ratios with a gentle guide from your thumb or forefingers, but possesses enough heft and slots into gear with enough resistance to feel appropriate for a sports car’s manual transmission. Perhaps the best way to describe it is the midpoint between a BMW and a GR86 gearbox. It’s quite good. The gearbox may be German, but the lever that operates it is pure Supra. Toyota says it worked hard to fine-tune the exact spherical shape of the shift lever. And bravo, because the little leather-wrapped cue ball fits perfectly in your hand atop its thin metal stalk. It looks and feels like something that should be in a car that starts at $53,595, including destination, or the same price as the equivalent automatic car. If there’s one thing, dear Toyota purists, for which you should be thankful the Supra inherited from the Bavarians is its pedal placement. The brake and accelerator are close enough to simply roll the ball of your foot over from left to right in order to heal-toe downshift. In a Corolla, you have to do the literal, old-school, ankle-disjointing heal-toe maneuver thanks to pedals as far apart as a Tundra’s. Of course, the Supra comes standard with iMT, which is Toyota speak for automated rev-match downshifting. Put the clutch in under braking and the car will automatically blip the throttle in anticipation of you dropping a gear. It works very well, especially on a track, to eliminate the chance for user error or when wanting to impress girls with “your” awesome rev-match throttle blipping (right before attempting a swoon-inducing handbrake turn, which admittedly will be hard since the Supra still has an electronic e-brake button). Turning off iMT requires using the Sport Individual drive mode setting. Besides the welcome new transmission, Toyota retuned the traction control system to deal with the increased likelihood of wheelspin due the combination of manual gearbox and human being. We didn’t get a chance to test it, but there’s also a new “Hairpin+” function that allows more wheelspin “when taking tight bends on an uphill gradient of more than 5% with a high-friction road surface.” The Supra also hits well with men in scoring position after the 8th inning while playing in Baltimore against a pitcher named Stanley.&nbsp; Every 2023 Supra then gets a revised stability control system to reduce the chance of snap-off oversteer, which has been a crusade for the engineering team since the car’s original development. Engineers also retuned the electric power steering and gave the suspension revised shocks that Toyota says improve roll balance and ride comfort. We actually got a chance to drive a 2022 Supra on the hour-long journey to Utah Motorsports Campus, but not on the track itself. Meanwhile, we only got to drive the new manual-blessed Supra on the track and therefore not on actual roads. So if there’s a difference for 2023, we didn’t notice but were hardly put in a position to notice. Along those lines, the track was perfectly acceptable, but was arguably not the ideal venue for this Supra because a manual transmission makes it … well, slower. If you really want to turn in faster laps, the automatic is still the way to go even if there’s still no Sport+ mode. Acceleration is quicker, as the 382-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six is good for a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds as opposed to the new manual’s 4.2. And again, there’s the matter of user error. You don’t have to worry about a computer bouncing off the rev limiter, messing up a shift or doing something stupid with the clutch. Rather than worrying about all that stuff, the driver can focus more easily on the steering and chassis. Put it all together, and there’s a reason race cars don’t have clutch-operated six-speed manuals. #toyota #supra #toyotasupra

  • 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' lands on Switch May 12th, 2023

    The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called Tears of the Kingdom and it's due to hit Switch on May 12th, 2023.

  • Why a Tesla exec is predicting a bright future for the EV maker

    Yesterday at the Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, Tesla’s Martin Viecha laid out the company’s gameplan for the future, as well as its dominance in battery supply. Business Insider shared the contents of Viecha’s speech via an attendee at the event.

  • Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

    Tesla , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. At Tesla the base price of the Model 3, the entry-level sedan, is $46,990, according to its website.

  • Tesla Talks About a Lower Priced Car. When It’s Coming.

    Tesla stock is down with the rest of the market on a bad day for stocks. Tesla bulls have some reason for optimism though, after what the company said at an investor conference.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best auto stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In. Out of the myriad of industries that […]

  • Honda's Latest Production Cuts Could Be a Warning to Automakers

    The latest sign that things still aren't back to normal yet comes from Honda (NYSE: HMC) recently saying that it's cutting production in Japan for some of its most popular vehicles. The reduction comes as Honda faces ongoing supply chain issues and a semiconductor shortage -- and it should serve as a warning to other automakers. According to Reuters, Honda is cutting back vehicle production by up to 40% at its Saitama plant in Japan and 20% at a factory in Suzuka.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Flashes Buy Signal; EV Rival Sets Huge 2023 Goal

    Tesla stock flashed a buy signal. BYD set a huge 2023 delivery goal as it plans its first auto plant outside China.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Boat-sharing ‘a natural extension’ in peer-to-peer rentals, Boatsetter CEO says

    Turning your boat into a side-hustle or a full-time entrepreneurial opportunity is now easier than ever through boat-sharing.

  • The Ferrari Crossover Is Here With Suicide Doors and a 715-HP V-12

    With an AWD system that kicks off in 5th gear, the Purosangue is more of a big sports car than it is an SUV.

  • GreenPower's Nano BEAST Type A Electric School Bus Wins "Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology" from School Transportation News

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced the Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school bus has been awarded the School Transportation News Innovation Award for Best Green Bus Technology. The Nano BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is the only purpose-built, zero-emission, Type A sc

  • Watch: Aptera Motors Unveils the Newest Version of Its 1,000-Mile Solar Electric Vehicle

    The futuristic three-wheeler could go into production as soon as next year.

  • 2023 Honda CR-V More Expensive Than Before, Hybrid Gets 40 MPG

    The base LX trim level is gone, leaving the $32,355 EX as the cheapest CR-V you can buy. The loaded Sport Touring hybrid is nearly $40,000.

  • Honda considers listing electric motorcycle business - WSJ

    Honda did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it plans to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally over the next three years, as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality for motorcycles by the 2040s. Honda dominates the global motorcycle business, but faces challenges in promoting higher-priced electric variants in developing economies.

  • Ferrari woos super rich with $400,000, petrol-fuelled SUV

    Ferrari unveiled on Tuesday its first SUV, the 390,000 euro ($397,000), 12-cylinder Purosangue, aimed at super-rich drivers still not ready to go all-electric. While late to the SUV market, the Italian brand famed for its prancing horse logo is sure the luxury sports car-style of the Purosangue - or Thoroughbred - will make the model stand out. "Since we announced it was a V12 (in May), the interest for the car exploded," Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera told reporters at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, adding the company had been inundated with pre-orders from customers who have not even seen it.