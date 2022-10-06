Honda fully reveals the design of its electric Prologue SUV

Honda has finally offered more than a tiny peek at the Prologue, and it might prove interesting if you're not fond of overly flashy EV designs. The company has provided a full design preview indicating that the electric SUV is built to be practical, not ostentatious. The "neo-rugged" (yes, we know) styling isn't special apart from the 21-inch wheels and spelled-out Honda badge on the back, and the focus is more on an interior with "ample" room for people and their gear. This is aimed squarely at first-time EV buyers who want the reassurance of a familiar design — you could switch from a CR-V or Passport without feeling like you've stepped on to another planet.

There will be plenty of technology inside. While Honda hasn't shared full details of the interior, you can expect an 11-inch digital instrument display, an 11.3-inch infotainment display and USB-C ports. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a WiFi hotspot mode will be available. This isn't a touchscreen-dominated vehicle like the cute Honda E, but the tech is clearly prominent. Again, it's focused on practicality.

The Prologue is being co-developed with GM and is based on the American brand's Ultium platform. It's the first salvo in a larger electrification push that includes EVs built on the in-house "e:Architecture" in 2026, and lower-priced models (also involving GM) in 2027.

Much of the Prologue is still a mystery, including its range and pricing. It won't reach North America until sometime in 2024. However, Honda characterizes it as a step up from the CR-V hybrid with a larger wheelbase (8in longer and 5in wider). We'd expect the company to price the pure EV accordingly, and it's even planning a two-year lease for the 2023 CR-V hybrid in hopes of attracting shoppers who want to ease into electrified driving.