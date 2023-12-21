Advertisement
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles over potential fuel pump issue

Rob Wile
·1 min read
Wes Allison

Honda is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles over potentially faulty fuel pumps.

In documents posted on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's website, Honda said affected models include 2018 through 2020 editions of some of its most popular vehicles, including Accords, Civics and CR-Vs.

The recall also includes several popular models from Honda's luxury division, Acura — like the MDX and RDX sport-utility vehicles, and the TLX and ILX sedans.

The fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail, Honda said, leading to stalled engines and increasing the risk of a crash.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the fuel pump module for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 5.

Earlier, this week, Honda issued a separate recall for more than 100,000 vehicles over an electrical issue.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

