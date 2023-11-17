Honda recalls nearly 250,000 vehicles including Odyssey, Pilot, Acura models. See a list.

A 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition is shown here. Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 of its Acura vehicles due to a potentially deadly engine-related issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles due to a potentially deadly engine-related issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

In an announcement made this week, traffic safety administration officials said due to a manufacturing error, the connecting rod bearing in the engine may "wear and seize," potentially damaging it.

Damaged engines may stall or run improperly while a person is driving the vehicle, increasing the risk of a fire, injury or crash, the NHTSA said.

Looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? Owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

2025 Toyota Camry: The car is going hybrid for the first time. What will be different?

Which Honda, Acura models are being recalled?

In all, 248,999 vehicles are affected by the recall, the company announced.

The following models are being recalled:

2015-2020 Acura TLX

2016-2020 Acura MDX

2016 and 2018-2019 Honda Pilot

2017 and 2019 Honda Ridgeline

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

Check car recalls here: Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Tesla among 48,000 vehicles recalled:

How do I resolve the recall?

If necessary, dealers will inspect, repair or replace the engine at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by Jan. 2, 2024.

For more information about this recall, call Honda at 1-888-234-2138. The recall numbers are XG1 and GG0.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Honda recall: Pilot, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Acura models affected