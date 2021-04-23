U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,368.63
    -1,204.80 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Honda targets 100% EV sales in North America by 2040

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Honda's new goal is to achieve 100% EV sales in North America by 2040 as part of its broader target of being carbon neutral by 2050. CEO Toshihiro Mibe announced planned shift away from internal combustion engines at a news conference on Friday, his first since taking over executive leadership of the company in early April.

This is the latest in a stream of pledges from legacy car manufacturers to introduce high percentages of zero-emissions vehicles into their fleets and achieve carbon neutrality. General Motors plans to eliminate gas and diesel light-duty cars and SUVs by 2035 and be carbon neutral by 2040, and Mazda, Mitsubishi and Nissan have all said they plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Honda's goals are also in alignment with Japan's electrification strategy, which aims for a 46% cut in emissions by 2030.

10 investors predict MaaS, on-demand delivery and EVs will dominate mobility’s post-pandemic future

Honda will start on this road immediately, expecting EVs to account for 40% of sales by 2030, and 80% by 2035 in all major markets. By the second half of 2020, Japan's second-largest automaker will launch a series of new electric models in North America based on the company's in-house e:Architecture platform.

Honda, and its subsidiary Acura, will also introduce two large-sized EV models using GM's Ultium batteries by 2024. The company will further its collaboration with GM by using fuel cell technology for a range of vehicles and applications, like commercial trucks and power sources.

Recommended Stories

  • Virtual Red Carpet Closes 2nd Edition of Micheaux Project From AAFCA and Variety

    Variety and the African American Film Critics Association closed out the second edition of the Micheaux Project educational program with LAUSD’s Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (LACES) by hosting a virtual red carpet that drew comedian and “Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady, “Black Lighting” star Jordan Calloway and other actors, filmmakers and […]

  • Biden commits to slashing U.S. emissions in half by 2030

    President Joe Biden pledges to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in 2030. Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses.

  • Honda to phase out gas-powered cars by 2040 in N. America

    Japanese automaker Honda said Friday that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden's climate summit. Biden has an ambitious goal of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SPACs Start Adding Caveats to Statements Following SEC Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission’s warning shot to the blank-check industry is reverberating throughout the complex, prompting the first of what could be hundreds of restatement filings.At least six special purpose acquisition companies submitted filings this week, including one of venture-capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. SPACs and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., addressing the SEC’s accounting guidance set forth last week.The regulatory body said that SPACs may need to account for warrants -- securities issued to early SPAC investors -- as liabilities, rather than as equity. To the chagrin of the industry that guidance ran counter to common practice. Filings from Vertiv Holdings Co., FG New America Acquisition Corp., Altimar Acquisition Corp. and Mallard Acquisition Corp. all included the message that previously audited financial statements “should no longer be relied upon.”READ MORE: SPAC Boom Faces New SEC Threat With Accounting CrackdownA torrent of such filings might be on the way. There are more than 500 pre-deal SPACs trading on U.S. exchanges and at least 58 companies that have merged with SPACs -- almost all of which were compelled to review past financial statements to determine whether accounting differences were significant enough to require financial restatements.“It’s a pain in the butt for issuers,” Matthew Tuttle, chief investment officer of Tuttle Capital Management and who runs an actively-managed SPAC ETF, said. “But it’s nothing more than a speed bump really. The full intent of the SEC might’ve been to just slow things down a bit.”Adds Julian Klymochko, CIO of Accelerate Financial Technologies, who runs a SPAC-focused ETF: “The bigger deal is sentiment. We had zero SPAC IPOs this week, and only a couple deals -- I can’t recall a week when there were that few announced.”The new issuance market for SPACs has all but frozen and the pace of deal announcements has slowed as sentiment has soured. But perhaps there’s a clue in the noise of financial restatements that could give some investors an edge. “If you see a restatement and two days later a deal announcement -- hey, maybe there’s something there. Maybe it’s a signal,” Tuttle said.Of the early bird filers Northern Genesis has an announced deal with Canadian electric truck maker Lion Electric and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, one with personal finance company Social Finance Inc.SPAC shares were little changed midday in New York on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sinclair Weighs Debt Plans, New Betting Deals For Sports Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is evaluating investor proposals on how to rework the debt load of its regional sports network unit as it also prepares to ink new deals with sports betting companies, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The unit, Diamond Sports Group LLC, has received offers from debt investors seeking to provide new financing in exchange for enhancing creditor protections, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential talks. The company is having active discussions with representatives for those groups, the people added.Diamond has also received interest from outside firms that aren’t currently involved in the company’s debt but have expressed interest in providing financing, one of the people said. The discussions with creditors and potential new investors are ongoing and likely to evolve in the coming days, the people added.Meanwhile, Sinclair is in discussions with two sports betting companies for marketing partnerships that resemble a deal the broadcaster made with Bally’s Corp. last year, said one of the people, who declined to identify the betting firms. The Bally’s transaction gave Sinclair a naming-rights fee, shares in Bally’s and an agreement for the casino brand to spend a percentage of its interactive advertising budget on Sinclair outlets.Cash that comes from increased advertising dollars and naming rights associated with the Bally’s deal and the potential new partners is meant to support the Diamond unit, the people said.A representative for Diamond Sports declined to comment on the talks.Diamond Sports has faltered since Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. bought the collection of regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. in 2019 for $9.6 billion. The deal was financed with costly high-yield debt that fell to distressed levels as the company struggled to sign and maintain deals with carriers and dealt with the pandemic’s disruptions to live sports. Sinclair later wrote down its investment by $4.23 billion.A debt proposal unsecured creditors sent last week included providing at least $500 million of new money into the company and exchanging their bonds for new debt with tighter covenants and equal in priority for repayment to existing secured debt, one of the people said.Certain secured lenders have proposed backing a more than $500 million term loan which Sinclair could use to exchange existing unsecured notes, the people said. The loan would be placed in an outside subsidiary and get first priority on certain assets, they said. Proposals also suggest adding protections to existing loan documents, the people said.Failed SwapRepresentatives for unsecured creditors advisers PJT Partners Inc. and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Sinclair’s adviser Moelis & Co. A representative for first-lien creditors adviser Evercore Inc. declined to comment while the group’s legal adviser Gibson Dunn & Crutcher didn’t respond to a request for comment.Financial and legal advisers for the creditor groups signed non-disclosure agreements to begin formal discussions, Bloomberg reported last month. Investors aren’t currently restricted from trading, the people said.Last year, Sinclair tried to ease Diamond’s debt load with a bond exchange that asked holders to slash their principal by around half in return for new notes with a 12.75% interest rate and a stronger claim on the company’s assets. The deal flopped, attracting only $66 million of the $1.8 billion in notes that Sinclair sought to retire.The company has since revisited the idea of an exchange, and is “very likely” to pursue a new debt deal with parties to reach a resolution, Sinclair Chief Executive Officer Chris Ripley said on an investor call in February.As more Americans get vaccinated, Covid restrictions ease and live events return, Sinclair’s local sports offerings are getting a boost. The company entered into new agreements with teams and has discussed further plans with others to meet the returning demand, the people said.Diamond Sports notes rallied Thursday after Dish Network Corp.’s Sling TV strengthened its partnership with DraftKings Inc. for a channel dedicated to National Basketball Association betting, with plans to add Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League. Diamond’s portfolio of broadcast rights includes the NBA, MLB and NHL.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed Trade but Bearish News Outweighing Bullish News

    Adding to the bearish sentiment was the progress on negotiations between Iran and world powers to resurrect the 2015 nuclear accord.

  • Credit Suisse Legal Woes Grow with Fresh Greensill Complaint

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s legal woes are mounting following the collapse of supply chain finance group Greensill Capital, as Zurich prosecutors said they received a complaint related to the matter.The complaint, filed against “persons unknown,” was received in the middle of this week and is currently being evaluated to see whether a formal probe should be opened, the Zurich Prosecutor’s office said, without identifying who filed the complaint.The phrase “persons unknown” is typically used in Swiss lawsuits when a plaintiff is seeking damages but doesn’t have specific defendants in mind.Credit Suisse was sued last week by a small U.S. pension fund that alleged the bank misled investors and let “high-risk clients” including Greensill and Archegos Capital Management take on too much leverage, hurting investors. The fall of Greensill and Archegos have left the bank struggling to contain the fallout, prompted Swiss regulator Finma to investigate what went wrong, and pushed Credit Suisse shares down 20% this year.Greensill was left struggling to survive in March as investors cut ties over worries about the creditworthiness of its borrowers. Credit Suisse, citing valuation concerns, moved to wind down a $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds linked to founder Lex Greensill.Read more: Two Blowups Have Credit Suisse Paying Price of Risky BusinessNews of the lawsuit was reported earlier by Inside Paradeplatz. A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.(Adds background on Greensill in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Banks Say Time for Loan Market to Ditch the Fax

    (Bloomberg) -- A corner of the debt capital markets known for still sending official notifications via email and even the occasional fax is poised for a modern update.Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are developing a new platform for the $4 trillion syndicated loan market that would let lenders access data across their portfolio all in one place. Currently, lenders receive a hodgepodge of updates on each individual loan -- interest payment notices and requests for amendments, for example. It’s a headache for investors who often have to manually update that data into their own internal systems.“Our clients are spending too much time chasing each individual agent bank for confirming and reconciliation of what they actually own, and this will really give them the power to do some of that themselves,” Alex Naboicheck, head of U.S. leveraged loan trading at Bank of America, said in an interview.The loan market is one of the few parts of finance that’s been left out of major technological improvements, even as it swelled in size and attracted scrutiny from regulators. It’s been of particular concern for the $1.2 trillion leveraged loan side, which is used by private equity firms and others to layer heavy amounts of debt on corporate balance sheets to fund buyouts.Unlike bonds, loans are not a registered security, meaning the specifics of how the debt is structured and the company’s disclosure requirements depend on each loan’s legal documentation and that lack of standardization has made it difficult to centralize data. The new system aims to improve the back-end part of the process -- how banks communicate notices to lenders.Citigroup’s role as an administrative agent came under scrutiny last year after making a $900 million payment to lenders in error, but this new platform would not have prevented that mistake.Though the new tool isn’t involved in trading, having up-to-date data could eventually lead to improvements in liquidity and notoriously long settlement times -- 18.6 days on average in 2020, according to the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, or LSTA.Better PlumbingFor syndicated loans -- debt sold to a group of lenders -- one bank serves as the administrative agent that provides the back-office record-keeping. The new platform would sit on top of the banks’ existing internal software that tracks each loan and put all the up-to-date data in one place, and also allow the investors to communicate with the banks.“The plumbing is going to be more efficient,” Lee Shaiman, the LSTA’s executive director, said in an interview. “The pipes are going to flow better.”The new, yet-to-be named platform has been in the works since early 2020. The three banks are aiming to formally launch it in early 2022 and plan to invite their peers to join. The new platform would work for leveraged loans and also revolving credit facilities, bridge loans and term loans lent by banks.In 2020, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan served as administrative agent on 74% of all new U.S. corporate investment-grade loans, and about 37% on all new leveraged loans, according to Bloomberg league table data.Digitization TrendThe platform is latest in the digitization of the debt capital markets and comes on the heels of a separate partnership between Bank of America and Citi to create a new platform for executing fixed-income trades that is initially focused on the collateralized loan obligation market. Nine of Wall Street’s biggest banks in November launched a new bond-ordering system that could transform the way trillions of dollars of company debt is marketed and sold to investors.“This draws a parallel with the electronification that has been driven in other product areas,” said Andrew Murray, a director in the market infrastructure and fintech investments team at Citigroup. “This initiative is continuing that theme in the loan space, which is one of the areas where there are more manual challenges compared to other asset classes.”Making this data centralized and up-to-date could eventually lead to shorter settlement times and could improve liquidity and support growth in an asset class that has been booming in recent years, Jenny Lee, head of leveraged finance capital markets at JPMorgan, said in an interview.“One of the root causes of long settlement times in the loan market, especially compared to the bond market, is the lack of timely, dynamic and high quality data,” Lee said. “What we believe is needed to kickstart this transformation is really an overhaul of how lenders access their loan data and digitizing the connection between lenders, agents, and other service providers engaged in the processing of the loan.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Euro little fazed as ECB’s Lagarde dismisses taper talk

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde dismisses talk of phasing out aggressive bond purchases as “premature.”

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Really? The market will collapse ‘by end of June?’

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord: For about a week or longer the article was the most popular article at ThinkAdvisor.com. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.