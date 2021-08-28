Honduras Opens First Crypto ATM as Interest Grows

BeInCrypto –

This week, Honduras installed its first cryptocurrency ATM as demand for digital assets’ continues, following neighboring El Salvador pushing to make bitcoin legal tender.

The ATM, known as “la bitcoinera” was installed in an office tower in the capital of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, by Honduran firm TGU Consulting Group, to provide them access to convert local lempira currency to bitcoin and ethereum.

The installation of the ATM in Honduras aims to educate the people on digital assets through on-hand experience. There was still no automated way to buy cryptocurrencies in the country, explained Juan Mayen, chief executive of TGU.

