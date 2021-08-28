U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,793.85
    +567.78 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Honduras Opens First Crypto ATM as Interest Grows

Ryan James
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

This week, Honduras installed its first cryptocurrency ATM as demand for digital assets’ continues, following neighboring El Salvador pushing to make bitcoin legal tender.

The ATM, known as “la bitcoinera” was installed in an office tower in the capital of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, by Honduran firm TGU Consulting Group, to provide them access to convert local lempira currency to bitcoin and ethereum.

The installation of the ATM in Honduras aims to educate the people on digital assets through on-hand experience. There was still no automated way to buy cryptocurrencies in the country, explained Juan Mayen, chief executive of TGU.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

