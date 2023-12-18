The Honest Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Leap 87% Yet They're Still Not Telling The Full Story

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 87% gain in the last month alone. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Although its price has surged higher, Honest Company may still be sending buy signals at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x, considering almost half of all companies in the Personal Products industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.4x and even P/S higher than 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Honest Company Has Been Performing

Honest Company could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Honest Company's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 7.6% last year. Revenue has also lifted 12% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 4.5% per annum as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 5.7% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it odd that Honest Company is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does Honest Company's P/S Mean For Investors?

Despite Honest Company's share price climbing recently, its P/S still lags most other companies. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Honest Company's revealed that its P/S remains low despite analyst forecasts of revenue growth matching the wider industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

