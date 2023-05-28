Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 57%

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. Because Honest Company hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 46% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Honest Company made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Honest Company increased its revenue by 7.2%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 57% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While Honest Company shareholders are down 57% for the year, the market itself is up 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 46%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Honest Company better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Honest Company that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

