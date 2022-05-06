The Honest Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 13, 2022

U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

The Honest Company, Inc.
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (855) 940-5313 (participant passcode: 1127496). International callers may dial (929) 517-0417. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 1127496.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contacts:
Steve Austenfeld
saustenfeld@thehonestcompany.com

Elizabeth Bouquard
ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

Investor Inquiries:
investors@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com


