Honest (HNST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Honest (HNST) reported revenue of $84.54 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.14, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.19 million, representing a surprise of +5.43%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Honest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Diapers and wipes: $55.26 million compared to the $53 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Revenue- Household and wellness: $6.55 million compared to the $4.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Revenue- Skin and personal care: $22.74 million versus $22.85 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Honest have returned -17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
