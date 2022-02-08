U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,030.00
    +61.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,521.00
    -38.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.81
    -1.51 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9520
    +0.0360 (+1.88%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    +0.3700 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,604.09
    +787.96 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.79
    +12.03 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.39
    +6.92 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Honey Badger Silver Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HBEIF

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX:V: TUF/ OTCQB: HBEIF), the silver-focused mineral company based in Toronto, Canada with an extensive portfolio of interests in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver District and in southeast and south central Yukon, today announced that Chad Williams, Executive Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2022.

DATE: February 16th, 2022
TIME: 1:30pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3KJUz3U

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Honey Badger Silver’s highlights on the recent work program at our 100%-owned Plata property, located in Yukon, Canada:

  • Our recent work program has shown significant results from rock and soil geochemical analyses that confirm that Plata has similar high-grade, early-stage, gold enriched silver veins as found in the Keno Hill District, one of Canada’s most prolific silver camps.

  • Plata is considerably under-explored when compared to Keno Hill. The potential to develop existing targets is very promising as is the potential for making new high-grade silver discoveries.

Honey Badger Silver Inc.
Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top tier silver producer.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

SOURCE: VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Honey Badger Silver Christina Slater IR Manager 914-506-7933 cslater@honeybadgersilver.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Peloton activist investor rips founder again

    The war of words continues.

  • Pfizer stock falls after profit beats but revenue misses, even as COVID-19 vaccine sales of $12.5 billion top forecasts

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. sank 2.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations, while revenue more than doubled but missed forecasts. The company also provided a full-year outlook that was below analyst projections, but raised its sales guidance for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE . Net income jumped to $3.39 billion, or 59 cents a share, from $847 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding n

  • Wall St set for muted open on mixed earnings, Meta slides again

    (Reuters) -U.S. stock futures pointed to a subdued open on Wall Street on Tuesday as mixed earnings and fresh declines in Meta Platforms added to jitters ahead of inflation data this week that could offer clues on the path of interest rates. Pfizer Inc fell 3.7% in premarket trading after the drugmaker's full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of Wall Street estimates, while Coty Inc gained 3.4% after raising its earnings forecast for 2022. The main U.S. stock indexes took a hit on Monday after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms fell 5%, extending its losing run after its bleak forecast wiped out billions in dollars of market value last week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Drug Giant Pfizer Slides On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures reversed higher Tuesday, following Monday's volatile stock market. Drug giant Pfizer slid on earnings.

  • Pfizer Stock Drops After Earnings. Guidance Fell Short of Estimates.

    The firm expects record revenue in 2022 and sees a big increase in sales of its Covid antiviral. Total revenue projections fell short of expectations.

  • Why Ark Innovation ETF stocks are getting pummeled in 2022

    Investors in the Ark Innovation ETF have been fed through the wringer this year, as Cathie Wood's flagship disruption fund is already down 22% — whipsawing investors in both directions.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Who is Peloton's new CEO?

    Peloton will look to a new leader to save it — Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Peloton CEO Foley Is Stepping Down. The Stock Is Falling.

    Peloton Interactive confirmed Tuesday it plans to replace Chief Executive John Foley, and would be cutting 2,800 jobs. Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology and Netflix will be named chief executive and president and join Peloton’s board.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Tru

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • Shiba Inu surges 50% as Bitcoin and Ethereum recover—and a new blockchain project gets underway

    The token has also helped launch a new fast-food chain.

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia Calls Off Acquisition of Chip-Designer Arm. It’s About Time.

    Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank call off Nvidia's purchase of chip design company Arm. SoftBank, which owns Arm, says it plans to take the U.K.-based chip business public.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • Amazon in Pact for Potential Stake in Sensor Maker Velodyne

    (Bloomberg) -- Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares more than doubled in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. acquired warrants that could lead to a stake in the auto-sensor maker.Velodyne agreed to issue to Amazon a warrant to acquire more than 39 million shares or almost 16% of the company, according to a filing; the warrant shares will vest over time as Amazon makes payments to Velodyne.It’s the latest example of Amazon seeking to invest in its business partners in order to benefit from upside associated