U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,246.98
    +0.39 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,281.25
    -18.08 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,101.38
    +28.52 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.09
    -10.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.71
    +0.59 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.70
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    27.88
    +0.18 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    -0.0080 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4107
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9380
    -0.0960 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,742.02
    -1,217.18 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.57
    -32.90 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.84
    +24.36 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

Honey Insurance launches with $15.5M AUD, the largest seed round ever for an Australian tech startup

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

When Richard Joffe moved his family to Australia in 2019, he said applying for home insurance “was like traveling back in time 30 years.”

“I found the sign-up process painful, the fine print was confusing and the insurance company was totally reactive, not proactive. They never contacted me aside from my renewal,” he told TechCrunch. Joffe, who founded parking sensor platform Park Assist and jobs platform Stella.ai in the United States, began researching and found many people in Australia shared the same frustrations. This was the impetus for him to found Honey Insurance, which launches today with $15.5 million AUD (about $11.9 million USD), the largest seed round ever raised by a tech startup in Australia, according to Crunchbase data.

The funding was led by institutional investors RACQ (the insurer that also underwrites Honey Insurance), PEXA, Metricon, ABN Group, Mirvac, AGL, SFG and Apex Capital. Individual investors include Zip founder and global CEO Larry Diamond; Afterpay co-founder and CEO Anthony Eisen; former MEBank CEO Jamie McPhee; former Corelogic CEO Graham Mirabito; Airtasker co-founder and CEO Tim Fung; former News Corp Australia and Foxtel CEO Peter Tonagh.

The capital will be used on hiring, with plans to fill 80 positions over the next 12 months, and research and development.

As Next Insurance makes its first acquisition, insurtech looks energetic

Honey Insurance is underwritten by RACQ, one of Australia’s largest insurance providers, and offers home, contents and landlord coverage. Customers get $250 AUD worth of smart sensors to monitor for the top three risks to homes: flooding, fire and theft. For example, the sensors look for things like leaky water pipes, smoke and open garage doors. Joffe said half of insurance claims are avoidable and the sensors help prevent incidents. As an incentive, Honey Insurance customers get 8% off their premiums if their sensors are switched on.

The sign-up process for Honey Insurance is also designed to be simple. Joffe said customers can purchase insurance in as little as three minutes and the company avoids using confusing jargon. Over the long-term, Honey Insurance will also use publicly available information and satellite data to automatically update policies if a customer makes changes to their home, like a new extension or pool.

Joffe said another problem in Australia is underinsurance, which affects about four out of five Australians. Last year, 183,000 home claims were declined or withdrawn, and the average claim size was $8,400, up 16% from the year before. As a result, each year customers need to pay a total of $1.5 billion out of pocket.

To address underinsurance, Honey Insurance has taken steps like a 30% safety margin for a customer’s sum insured and four time the usual home office coverage, to the value of $20,000.

“We have far more electronics in our houses than 20 years ago, and we work far more from home than before COVID—it makes sense your insurance policy should take this into account,” Joffe said.

In a statement, David Carter, CEO of RACQ, said, “Investing in Honey Insurance is an opportunity to share in the innovation and increase the scale of our insurance portfolio to benefit our 1.8 million members and their communities.”

Insurtech startups are leveraging rapid growth to raise big money

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC and Torchlight Energy Stocks Popped Today -- but Petco Stock Dropped

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and especially Torchlight Energy (NASDAQ: TRCH) are going "to the moon" today, having risen 11% and 44% (!) respectively in 11 a.m. EDT trading. In contrast, it looks as if Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) stock is in the doghouse -- down 8.4%. There's no particular substantive news that could explain Torchlight's astounding 44% rally in the first 90 minutes of trading today.

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter"), acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 4,055,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $3.70 per Unit (the "Issue Price

  • Cruise stocks upgraded, Oracle lowers guidance, ARK Invest buys DraftKings dip

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Wednesday’s early market movers which include: Oracle’s stock taking a dip after announcing lower quarterly revenue guidance than expected, Wolfe Research upgrading cruise industry stocks as the firm says all signs are pointing to a strong restart in the industry, and Ark Invest buying $42 million in shares of DraftKings after short-seller report.

  • You could unwittingly triple your Medicare premiums — here’s what to watch for

    Medicare – health insurance that kicks in at 65 — is not free. You can unwittingly send your Medicare Part B premium – the part that covers certain doctors, outpatient care and preventive care — sky-high by poorly planning your income beginning at age 63. Medicare part B premiums are determined by the income you had two years ago, so your 2019 income determines your 2021 premiums, and your income this year will determine premiums in 2023.

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks Dynavax, Novavax, and Vaxart Are Sinking Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock was down 6.3% as of 11:26 a.m. EDT, while shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) were falling 7.8% and 10.6%, respectively. The declines for the biotech stocks appear to merely be run-of-the-mill volatility on a day when the overall stock market was down. Sales of its Heplisav-B hepatitis B vaccine were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • First Look: Solid Power, a Ford-Backed QuantumScape Rival, Will Go Public via SPAC

    Many investors have been overwhelmed by the number of SPAC deals in the electric-vehicle space over the last year, and some have soured on the space now that a couple of last year's darlings have turned out to be, well, less than they seemed. Colorado-based Solid Power, founded in 2012, is one of several companies working to develop so-called solid-state batteries, which omit the liquid electrolyte used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles today.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo just made Coca-Cola stock interesting

    Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo sends a jolt to Coke's investors.

  • 10 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best steel stocks to buy amid upcoming infrastructure, construction boom. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom. Steel prices are soaring amid a rising demand as […]

  • Theranos: A Fallen Unicorn

    The saga of Theranos, a unicorn biotech startup, and its enigmatic CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, from the rise to the fall and its aftermath.

  • MacKenzie Scott reveals another $2.74 billion in charitable giving

    Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated a total of $8.5 billion since July 2020.

  • VIAVI Announces Proposal to Acquire EXFO at US$7.50 per Share

    (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") announced today that it has submitted a proposal (the "Proposal") to the board of directors of EXFO Inc. (TSX: EXF) (NASDAQ: EXFO) ("EXFO") to acquire all of the outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares of EXFO at a price of US$7.50 (C$9.14 at yesterday's exchange rate) in cash per share. The Proposal values EXFO at approximately US$430 million (C$524 million at yesterday's exchange rate) on an undiluted basis, and represents

  • Is Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Stocks post record run under Biden. Here’s what could happen next.

    Stocks have tallied historic gains under Biden since Election Day thanks to massive stimulus and a booming economy. Here’s what could happen next.

  • SAGE Announces Positive Results for Zuranolone; Shares Plunge 19.3%

    Biopharmaceutical company Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB), a pioneer in neuroscience, together announced positive results for the Zuranolone drug, which is being evaluated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). However, Shares of SAGE plunged 19.3% to close at $58.80 on June 15, as the findings of the WATERFALL study fell short of investors’ expectations. Sage is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of no

  • Honeywell closes two mask facilities amid pandemic

    Honeywell International Inc. plans to shutdown two N95 mask facilities this year. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi weighs in.&nbsp;

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in June

    Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) looked like an enticing bet going into its first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings report thanks to a bunch of powerful catalysts, and the company didn't disappoint. The chipmaker bested Wall Street's estimates as its top and bottom lines shot up remarkably, while the outlook was solid enough to send the stock higher after the earnings report. Robust demand from several fast-growing end markets gave Marvell a nice boost during the quarter, a trend that's likely to continue for a long time to come.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Richard Chilton

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Richard Chilton. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chilton’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to billionaire Richard Chilton. Note that all hedge fund data is […]

  • The Fed Should Talk About Tapering. Here’s What Could Happen to the Stock Market.

    The Fed has limited margin for error in what the central bank says about its current easy-money policy. Any miscues on messaging could be costly to stock investors.

  • When Will Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) Become Profitable?

    Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Why a crash in meme stocks AMC and GameStop looks more likely now

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING Could insider sales of meme stocks signal a coming crash in their share price? The empirical research suggests the answer is yes. The substantial stock sales by directors of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) didn’t surprise most rational investors.