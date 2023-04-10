Honey Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increase in the number of private label products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The honey market size is set to grow by USD 5,575.99 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.39%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Honey Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Honey Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Type

Geography

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty stores offer a large variety of brands, many product portfolios (brand-specific or multi-branded), and similar types of products across all outlets. Many players and distributors plan their budgets for marketing, advertising, promotions, brand building, training, and IT support while operating their own retail outlets. They can reach out to consumers on their own instead of depending on independent retailers to sell their products.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

Honey Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpalair Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd., Little Bee Impex, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, PA and SC Steens Ltd., Savannah Bee Co., Sioux Honey Association Crop., Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd., Wedderspoon Organic Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of more than 15 vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Barkman Honey LLC - The company offers honey products such as Naked Wild Honey, Busy Bee, and Pure N Simple.

Bee Maid Honey Ltd. - The company offers honey products such as creamed honey, liquid honey, and clover honey.

Beeyond The Hive LLC - The company offers honey products such as raw clover honey and raw orange blossom honey.

The honey market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The health benefits associated with honey will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of production and transportation will hamper the market growth.

Honey Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The rise in the number of private-label products is the major factor driving the growth of the global honey market.

Private label products are manufactured by one company for sale under another company's brand. They are available across different industries, such as food and beverages, fashion, and skin and personal care.

Market vendors also provide options to other small vendors to become private label partners and large vendors operating in the market offer various value-added services to private label manufacturers.

The in-house laboratory and label design services, deep industry knowledge and long experience, in-house recipe blending, packaging, and label design, centrally operated location and a company-owned fleet to deliver the order quickly and offer a variety of pack sizes and styles are some of the examples of these services.

Hence, benefits offered by global vendors to other small vendors, distributors, or retailers are expected to drive the growth of the global honey market during the forecast period.

Leading Trends

Innovation in beekeeping is an emerging trend fueling the growth of the global honey market.

Development assistance agencies have been trying to introduce innovations to stimulate development across the beekeeping industry over the past few decades.

Technology providers such as Beemer, Innovation Cloud, and ApisProtect are coming up with new innovative solutions to provide real-time data of beekeepers and crop growers, such as locations and types of crops.

For instance, Innovation Cloud offers a BeeWeb software solution that helps connect farmers of crops and beekeepers. This innovative solution makes every available bee pasture visible to beekeepers.

Such innovations in beekeeping will make the supply chain of the market more efficient, which will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The high cost of production and transportation is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global honey market.

The maintenance and processing cost of honey is higher than that of conventional honey.

An organic apiary should be established on land that is maintained organically. Only natural timber or material should be used in beehives, and only gravitational settling and filtration should be used for removing extraneous solids.

Such parameters increase the production cost of honey compared with the production cost of conventional honey.

Farming and transportation costs include the expenditure of colonies' relocation, transportation costs of the final product to consumer markets, costs of truck loading and unloading, proper packaging, maintaining the boxes and the frames, labor, certification, and labeling.

As a result, the production of honey is difficult in some countries, which is a hindrance to the growth of the global honey market.

Hence, there is a need for cost-effective technology and better transportation mechanism with effective pricing.

Honey Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist honey market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the honey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the honey market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of honey market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

