Honey Market Size to Worth USD 12.69 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 5.83%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global honey market size was valued at USD 8.17 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 8.53 billion in 2022 to USD 12.69 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. Rising demand for organic and healthy alternatives to sugar to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Honey Market, 2022-2029.

The honey market has seen significant growth in recent years, with consumers becoming increasingly interested in natural and healthy sweeteners. Honey is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of foods and beverages, as well as in natural remedies and skincare products. As a result, there has been an increase in the production of honey by both small-scale and commercial beekeepers. However, this growth has also led to concerns over the quality and authenticity of some honey products on the market.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/honey-market-100551

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada)

  • Comvita Limited (New Zealand)

  • Capilano Honey Ltd. (Australia)

  • Dabur India Ltd. (India)

  • Billy Bee Honey Products (Canada)

  • New Zealand Honey Co. (New Zealand)

  • Barkman Honey LLC (U.S.)

  • Yamada Bee Company (Japan)

  • Dutch Gold Honey Inc. (U.S.)

  • Golden Acres Honey (Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

5.83%

2029 Value Projection

USD 12.69 Billion

Base Year

2021

Honey Market Size in 2022

USD 8.53 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

213

Segments Covered

By Type, By Applications , By Packaging

Honey Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Natural Sweeteners to Play a Significant Role in Product Growth

Food & Beverage Segment to Dominate Attributable to its Increasing Applications

Based on application, the market is classified into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to dominate due to its increasing applications.

By Type:

  • Alfalfa

  • Buckwheat

  • Wildflower

  • Clover

  • Acacia

  • Others

By Application:

  • Food & Beverages

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others

By Packaging:

  • Glass Jar

  • Bottle

  • Tub

  • Tube

  • Others

Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/honey-market-100551

Bottle Segment to Lead Owing to Easy Transportation

By packaging, the market is categorized into glass jar, bottle, tub, tube, and others. The bottle segment is expected to lead the market due to its easy transportation.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of the Product for Natural Sweeteners Production to Foster Market Growth

Honey is a healthy alternative to sugar and possesses several healing abilities. It can help patients suffering from sore throats and enhance their immunity. Increasing adoption of the product as a natural sweetener is expected to surge its demand. Further, the increasing adoption of nectar as a sugar alternative by the health-conscious population is expected to surge its demand. Moreover, evolving consumer preferences and rising per-capita income are expected to enhance demand for organic products. Also, increasing adoption of the product for medicinal drug production is expected to boost its sales. These factors may boost the honey market growth.

However, product alterations are likely to hinder market growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Production of Nectar to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the honey market share due to its extensive production. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 2.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing government investments in beekeeping are likely to boost market growth. For example, the Indian Government allocated nearly USD 68 million toward beekeeping under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative in May 2020.

In Europe, increasing awareness regarding the product’s health benefits is expected to bolster its adoption. Further, evolving consumer preferences and rising consumption of organic products may foster market growth.

In North America, the increasing number of beekeepers in Canada and the U.S. is expected to fuel the product demand. Furthermore, the strong demand for organic products enhanced industry growth.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/honey-market-100551

Competitive Landscape

Companies Devise Novel Product Launches to Elevate Brand Image

The prominent players operating in the market announce novel products to elevate their brand image and increase sales. For example, Tayima Fods launched its organic and raw I’M HONEY in January 2022. The product is available in several flavors and offers high medicinal value. The product was available through online retail outlets such as Amazon. This launch may allow Tayima to enhance its sales and bolster its brand image globally. Further, companies devise mergers, partnerships, expansions, and research & development to bolster market growth.

Key Industry Development

  • January 2022: Sweet Harvest Foods Inc. completed the acquisition of McKinney-based Nature Nate’s Honey Co. to offer raw and organic nectar to consumers worldwide.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Honey Market

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Framework for the Market

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

  • Global Honey Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Alfalfa Honey

        • Buckwheat Honey

        • Wildflower Honey

        • Clover Honey

        • Alacia Honey

        • Others

      • By Application (Value)

        • Food and Beverages

        • Personal Care & Cosmetics

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Others

      • By Packaging (Value)

        • Glass Jar

        • Bottle

        • Tub

        • Tube

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Honey Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Alfalfa Honey

        • Buckwheat Honey

        • Wildflower Honey

        • Clover Honey

        • Alacia Honey

        • Others

      • By Application (Value)

        • Food and Beverages

        • Personal Care & Cosmetics

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Others

      • By Packaging (Value)

        • Glass Jar

        • Bottle

        • Tub

        • Tube

        • Others

Sugar Substitutes Market to Touch USD 10.27 Billion by 2026; Declining Demand for Artificial Sweeteners to Prove Beneficial for Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Honey Spread Market to Hit USD 5.18 Billion by 2029 | Adoption of Healthier Lifestyle to Fuel Market Growth, Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Herbal Medicines Market to Hit USD 347.50 Billion by 2029 | With 11.16% CAGR

