Honey Powder Market to Record 5.18% CAGR with 48% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Honey Powder Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.18%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global honey powder market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the honey powder market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Honey Powder Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Honey Powder Market Segmentation Highlights

This report extensively covers honey powder market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionery, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

  • Regional Opportunities

Honey Powder Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our honey powder market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing preference for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the honey powder market growth during the next few years. Online distribution channels include company portals, pure-play e-retailers, and other online retailers. eBay Inc. (eBay) and Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon) are some of the major online retailers of honey powder products. In addition, one of the key factors driving the global honey powder market growth is the health benefits of consuming honey powder. Consumers are more inclined toward organic products as they want to limit the consumption of chemically processed products, in turn, boosting the demand for organic products including honey powder. However, the declining number of honey bee colonies owing to factors such as natural disasters and the impact of changing weather conditions triggered by climate change is likely to limit the market's growth during the projected period.

Honey Powder Market Vendor Analysis

The honey powder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market.  This statistical study of the honey powder market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the honey powder market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The honey powder market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Companies are launching innovative products and solutions to garner a competitive edge in the market.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the honey powder market including

  • AmTech Ingredients

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • ASR GROUP

  • Associated British Foods plc

  • Duke Thomsons India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Dutch Gold Honey

  • Glorybee Inc.

  • Holy Natural

  • Kanegrade Ltd.

  • Lamex Food Group Ltd.

  • Langnese Honig GmbH and Co. KG

  • McCormick and Co. Inc.

  • Mevive International Food Ingredients

  • Nature Nates

  • Norevo GmbH

  • Stakich Inc.

  • Venkatesh Natural Extract Pvt. Ltd.

  • Vllow Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • Woodland Foods Ltd.

Honey Powder Market FAQs

  • Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

  • What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

  • What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

  • Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

  • Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Honey Powder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 348.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.58

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Turkey, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AmTech Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Co., ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, Duke Thomsons India Pvt. Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, Glorybee Inc., Holy Natural, Kanegrade Ltd., Lamex Food Group Ltd., Langnese Honig GmbH and Co. KG, McCormick and Co. Inc., Mevive International Food Ingredients, Nature Nates, Norevo GmbH, Stakich Inc., Venkatesh Natural Extract Pvt. Ltd., Vllow Food Products Pvt. Ltd., and Woodland Foods Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AmTech Ingredients

  • 10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.5 ASR GROUP

  • 10.6 Associated British Foods plc

  • 10.7 Duke Thomsons India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Dutch Gold Honey

  • 10.9 Lamex Food Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 McCormick and Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 Nature Nates

  • 10.12 Woodland Foods Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
