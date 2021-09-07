U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.11
    -14.32 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,114.91
    -254.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,384.85
    +21.34 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.41
    -8.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -1.07 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -36.30 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.43 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0440 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1480
    +0.3290 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,006.79
    -4,587.77 (-8.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.31
    -159.64 (-11.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

HoneyBee raises millions to make financial wellness a workplace benefit

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

HoneyBee, a startup that aims to help companies provide access to financial support for their employees, announced today it has raised $5.7 million in equity in a round led by FFVC.

Resolute Ventures, Afore Capital, Rebalance Capital, K50 and Financial Venture Studio also participated in the financing, along with two-time NBA all-star Baron Davis.

HoneyBee has also secured a $100 million debt facility from CIM, an institutional impact investment manager that provides debt capital for innovation that lends to underserved communities.

The Los Angeles-based Certified B Corp describes itself as a B2B financial technology company that is on a mission to give employees -- and their families -- free access to financial support in the workplace as a benefit. That support could come in the form of employer-sponsored “no-cost rainy day funds” and on-demand financial therapy with the goal of “creating a healthier workforce environment.”

Or put even more simply, HoneyBee aims to give HR and DEI leaders that say they are committed to creating an equitable and inclusive culture a way to provide access to financial tools and education to help improve their employees’ financial health.

CEO and co-founder Ennie Lim said she was inspired to start HoneyBee after suffering financial setbacks after her own divorce several years ago.

“My credit was negatively impacted to the point where I found myself unable to get access to any affordable credit,” she recalls. “I wish I had done a lot of things differently, but I didn’t know what I didn’t know, and I was embarrassed to ask for help.”

The experience helped Lim realize the importance of feeling in control of your financial life.

“It affects your self-esteem, happiness and personal relationships and it made me want to help others take control of theirs,” she said.

Lim teamed up with Benny Yiu and Max Zschoch in 2017 to build HoneyBee with that goal in mind.

“We are solving a massive economic disparity and we're leveling the playing field in the workplace by reducing the financial literacy gap and providing access to credit to people that need it most,” Lim said. "It’s important to acknowledge that people come from different socioeconomic backgrounds. The varying levels of financial illiteracy is an issue we can no longer ignore."

Image Credits: HoneyBee

A study conducted by Washington University in St. Louis found that 89% of HoneyBee users are people of color, women, or both. During the pandemic, when the need for its offering was even greater, HoneyBee signed over 60 mid-markets companies as customers and is launching with Fortune 500 companies later this year.

The startup's user growth grew by 225% during the pandemic and the company says it delivered over $2 million in rainy day funds. Meanwhile, its on-demand financial therapy usage increased by 172% over the prior year.

“Amidst this pandemic, when employers were cutting budgets, furloughing, laying off, reducing hours and salaries, we started to see a shift in their buying behavior to address financial health,” Lim said.

Honeybee’s customers include Alameda County Community Food Bank, DC Central Kitchen, Kate Somerville, Community Catalyst of California, Southwest Water Company, Straus Family Creamery, Asian Art Museum, Pasadena Humane Society and Peachtree Health.

NBA star Baron Davis grew up in South Central Los Angeles with his grandmother and says he believes strongly in the startup’s desire to provide access to affordable credit.

“Financial literacy is a barbed wire for people like me. It is essential for companies to provide equitable access to financial support for their employees,” he wrote via email. “Financial access alleviates stress in the workplace especially when they are working hard to make ends meet to support their family. Providing easy access to money and education will result in a happier, healthier, productive workforce.”

FFVC Partner AJ Plotkin said his firm likes that the structure of the product “solves a serious access problem for customers who need a bridge for short-term, emergency needs, in a way that is not burdensome for the employee or the employer.”

The company plans to use its new capital in part to grow its sales, engineering, and customer success team.

Investors give Baltimore’s Facet Wealth $25 million to sell businesses on financial planning as a benefit

Recommended Stories

  • Grime Legend Wiley Reportedly Charged With Assault, Burglary

    Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, aka Wiley, allegedly broke into Ali Jacko’s home in East London on August 28. Jacko was seemingly a friend of the 42-year-old MC.

  • Stellantis joint venture with China's GAC to close one of two plants

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Stellantis NV's Chinese venture with GAC will close one of its two factories in China by next March, GAC told Reuters, as Stellantis restructures operations in the world's biggest auto market where it has struggled to sell cars. The joint venture, which has capacity to make 328,000 vehicles a year, sold only 12,288 in the first seven months this year, all Jeep-branded sport-utility vehicles. It will transfer production from Guangzhou to Changsha to "increase (the) utilisation rate of plants and lower cost", GAC said in a statement.

  • SoftBank Soars After Stock Swap Deal With Deutsche Telekom

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged the most in nine months after unveiling a deal to acquire 4.5% of Deutsche Telekom AG and sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. to the German telecommunications carrier.The Japanese investment giant announced a complicated deal under which it will swap T-Mobile shares for an initial 225 million shares of Deutsche Telekom. Separately, the telecom operator will then sell T-Mobile Netherlands for $6.1 billion, using $2.4 billion of those proceeds to p

  • Intel says it will reserve Ireland chip factory capacity for automakers

    Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it will reserve factory capacity at its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers and has created a program to help them transition to making chips in its factories. Intel, the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs and data centers, in March said it planned to open up its chip factories for outsiders to use. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told Reuters in April https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-talks-produce-chips-automakers-within-six-nine-months-ceo-2021-04-12 that the company wanted to start producing chips for automakers within six to nine months to help alleviate a shortage that has disrupted vehicle production around the world.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Tuesday

    The largest automotive market in the world is expected to almost triple sales of new energy vehicles.

  • Blockbuster movie sales boost AMC, GameStop earnings preview, Robinhood in focus

    Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: AMC shares seeing some bounce after a tremendous box office showing from Marvel’s latest film Shang-Chi, GameStop preparing to report its Q2 earnings as the stock continues to trade above $200, and the news surrounding Robinhood as the market continues to see concerns over the possible ban of payment for order flow.

  • Crypto: Cardano (ADA) and Solana boom as bitcoin retakes $50,000

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month from Bitcoin to Cardano, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • 3M stock sinks to lead the Dow's losers, heads for first close below 200-DMA in 13 months

    Shares of 3M Co. sank 3.0% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners and to put them on track to close at a 5 1/2-month low. The industrial and consumer products company's stock, stock's price decline of $5.85 is shaving roughly 39 points off the price of the Dow, which is down 280 points, or 0.8%, with 24 if 30 components losing ground. 3M shares are also on track to close below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which many on Wall Street view as

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • 2 Smart Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    The most recent round of 13-F forms has been filed with the SEC. These quarterly reports disclose the equity holdings of institutional investment firms, providing a degree of transparency for the financial community.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    A major licensing deal with cancer giant Roche is pushing the biotech's shares higher this morning.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off As Apple Hits New High; Four Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300 points Tuesday, as Apple stock hit an all-time high in today's stock market.

  • Bitcoin steady as Reddit traders plan to buy en masse to mark El Salvador adoption

    A movement online is calling for people to buy small amounts of bitcoin in support of El Salvador becoming the first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.