Honeycomb Core Materials Market Size to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8.1%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Surge in demand from the aircraft manufacturing industry, demand for vehicles that are lightweight and provide excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and usage of paper honeycomb core in the packaging industry drive the growth of the global honeycomb core materials market. Manufacturing activities of honeycomb core materials were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown measures implemented in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portland, OR, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global honeycomb core materials market generated $2.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Surge in demand from the aircraft manufacturing industry, demand for vehicles that are lightweight and provide excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and usage of paper honeycomb core in the packaging industry drive the growth of the global honeycomb core materials market. However, structural limitations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in inclination toward utilizing lightweight materials presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (356 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13994

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Manufacturing activities of honeycomb core materials were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown measures implemented in many countries. Moreover, shortage of raw materials is another factor that created challenges in manufacturing.

  • Owing to halt in production activities of automotive and aerospace & defense industries with lockdown measures and supply chain disruptions, the demand for honeycomb core materials has been decreased considerably.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global honeycomb core materials market based on type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the paper segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the nomex segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13994?reqfor=covid

Based on end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global honeycomb core materials market, and is expected to continue its leadership position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the packaging segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global honeycomb core materials market analyzed in the research include Hexcel Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Honicel, Euro-Composites, Argosy International, Dufaylite Developments, Grigeo, Corinth Group, Cartoflex, and Axxion Group.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/honeycomb-core-materials-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


