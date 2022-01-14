U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

Honeygain Introduces a Partnership With JumpTask, Benefits Passive Income Enthusiasts

Honeygain
·2 min read

Active in the industry for more than two years, Honeygain is one of the best-known passive income applications online. Now, it's launching a new business partnership that will enable its users to earn more, cash out faster, and explore the crypto world as a bonus.

honeygain-jumptask

honeygain-jumptask
honeygain-jumptask
honeygain-jumptask

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honeygain enables users of desktop and mobile devices to generate passive income by sharing their extra bandwidth. Since the app launched, the team of Honeygain has worked tirelessly to make the opportunity to earn accessible to a wider circle of users: app versions for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS were launched, and Bitcoin was added as a payout option to cater for those unable or unwilling to use PayPal.

Now, Honeygain is launching a new business partnership with a remote work platform JumpTask - and its benefits to Honeygain users are numerous. JumpTask is using its own cryptocurrency called JumpToken (JMPT) to fuel the platform, and Honeygain is already offering it as a payout option, too.

"With PayPal or Bitcoin, our users had to wait a few days to collect their earnings, which can be frustrating in this day and age. Besides, the transaction fees were higher than we would have liked. With JMPT, each transaction is instant and costs cents," says Joe Pireiko, CMO at Honeygain. Users who choose to cash out in JMPT are also relieved of the requirement to reach a certain threshold (20,000 Honeygain credits, or $20) before requesting a payout.

As of now, Honeygain users can either keep earning Honeygain credits and then choose JMPT as a payout option or switch to a brand-new JumpTask mode in their Honeygain web dashboard and start earning JMPT instead of credits from the get-go. The new features have proven to be alluring since the very start: 15,000+ Honeygain users have switched to the JumpTask mode in the first 24 hours after it launched.

Honeygain's new partner JumpTask is a gig economy-based marketplace that allows companies and organizations to make the most out of the collective skills possessed by a globally dispersed workforce. JumpTask also aims to help gig workers discover and explore the crypto world by using its own cryptocurrency (JMPT) for all platform-related payments.

JumpTask is planning to launch its own application soon with multiple earning opportunities available - including its first official partner Honeygain. In the next two years, JumpTask is expected to grow its user base to 50 million active users and offer over a dozen microtask types that require little to no skills or experience to complete.

About Honeygain

Honeygain is a world-leading crowdsourced web intelligence network that provides its users around the globe with an opportunity to earn money passively. Honeygain's business partners use their one-of-the-kind web intelligence network to supercharge their daily business operations for e-commerce, venture capital, advertising, web analytics, and other essential industries in our modern economy.

Contacts

Company Name: Honeygain

Contact Person: Ellen Lamite

Email: press@honeygain.com

Website: www.honeygain.com

Related Images






Image 1: honeygain-jumptask



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


