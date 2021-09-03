U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Honeywell Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in September. Mike Madsen, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will present at the Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Conn., on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. EDT. Materials will be posted prior to the presentation and can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor.

Additionally, Que Dallara, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, will present at the virtual William Blair "What's Next for Industrials?" Conference on September 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. EDT. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available for 14 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

