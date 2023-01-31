Honeywell awards scholarships to science and engineering students from four universities in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell announced that it has awarded one-year scholarships to fourteen senior science and engineering students from Hanoi University of Science, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Danang University of Technology and PetroVietnam University in Ba Ria City.

Left to right: Phan Minh Quoc Binh, PVU Rector, Pham Dinh Hai, Nguyen Tuan Tai, Tran Tuan Anh, three of the scholarship recipients, Peerasak Gamonsugosol, Honeywell president Thailand and Vietnam, Linda Shi Cheng, Sr Director R&D UOP, at the PetroVietnam University in Ba Ria, 5 December 2022.

This is the eight-time that Honeywell has sponsored scholarships for university students in Vietnam since starting in 2013. The program is designed to help future engineers and scientists in the country gain a better understanding of new technologies for the refining, petrochemical and gas processing industries, as well as provide those students with opportunities for personal growth and experience, as well as the necessary skills and knowledge.

"Honeywell is committed to nurturing future talents in the science and engineering field in Vietnam, and we recognize promising academic potential through our strategic collaboration with universities in the country." "We are investing in the country's future engineers for the refining, gas processing, and petrochemical industries in the region for years to come," said Peerasak Gamonsugosol, Honeywell President, Thailand & Vietnam.

"I am grateful to receive this scholarship, and I am excited to learn about the latest technologies and solutions from Honeywell," said Pham Dinh Hai of PetroVietnam University in Ba Ria City, one of the students that received the scholarship. "Many of the processes that we learn in class are from Honeywell UOP." "This is such an amazing opportunity for me—thank you, Honeywell!" he said.

The scholarships were awarded at the main campuses of the four universities starting on 5 December 2022. Mr. Gamonsugosol and Dr. Linda Cheng, Senior R&D Director of UOP, presented award certificates to the students that were jointly signed by Dr. Gavin Towler, CTO of Honeywell UOP, and Mr. Gamonsugosol. Over the years, the Honeywell scholarship program has proven to be successful, and the majority of the recipients are now working for local energy, refinery, and petrochemical industries.

Honeywell started operations in Vietnam in 2005 and has representative offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Their technology portfolio includes refining and petrochemical technologies, catalysts, process and control systems, renewable fuels and chemicals, and specialty materials, and it has a significant track record in energy and infrastructure projects in the country. Honeywell is now offering the most advanced technologies and solutions to assist critical industries and the government in meeting their sustainability goals.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

