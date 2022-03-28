U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.25
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,701.00
    -58.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,722.00
    -33.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.20
    -4.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.89
    -5.01 (-4.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.50
    -20.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.38 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6510
    +1.5910 (+1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,000.93
    +2,317.91 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.24
    +68.71 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.44
    +12.09 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

HONEYWELL COLLABORATES WITH PETRONAS FOR STRATEGIC SUSTAINABILITY, DIGITALIZATION, AND CARBON NEUTRAL ENERGY INITIATIVES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HON

Four focus areas: digital transformation, sustainability and emissions management, cybersecurity, and leadership and capability management.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and PETRONAS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on sustainability solutions in process technologies, industrial automation, and plant digitalisation and in achieving carbon-neutral energy projects in the country.

Left-right: Hj Bacho Pilong, SVP PD&amp;T Petronas, Hj Badrul Hisham Ibrahim, Head Group Technical Solutions PD&amp;T Petronas, Ravikrishnan Srinivasan, Honeywell VP GM Industrial Innovation HCE, Norm Gilsdorf, Honeywell VP Global HGR and ASEAN President.
Left-right: Hj Bacho Pilong, SVP PD&T Petronas, Hj Badrul Hisham Ibrahim, Head Group Technical Solutions PD&T Petronas, Ravikrishnan Srinivasan, Honeywell VP GM Industrial Innovation HCE, Norm Gilsdorf, Honeywell VP Global HGR and ASEAN President.
(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the biennial Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) by Honeywell Vice President of Global High Growth Regions and President of ASEAN, Norm Gilsdorf, and PETRONAS Senior Vice President (SVP) of Project Delivery & Technology (PD&T), Bacho Pilong. At the conference, the companies have been discussing growth opportunities and the benefits of leveraging Honeywell's innovative solutions and technologies to help Petronas achieve its sustainability, digitalization, and productivity goals.

PETRONAS, the custodian of Malaysia's national oil and gas resources and a global energy solutions partner, will collaborate with Honeywell for breakthrough solutions within four specific areas: digital transformation, sustainability and emissions management, cybersecurity, and leadership and capability management. These solutions will support PETRONAS's growth strategy and low-carbon agenda by employing proven Honeywell technologies for productivity, carbon capture and utilization, energy storage and digital twins.

"We greatly value the long-standing relationship between our two companies and Honeywell is looking forward to collaborating with and assisting PETRONAS in accelerating their strategy on sustainability, digitalization and productivity," said Norm Gilsdorf, Vice President Honeywell Global High Growth Regions and President of Honeywell ASEAN."

He added, "Honeywell is committed to bringing our expertise and experience in connecting processes, assets and people by means of industrial software, innovative solutions and proven technologies that will help Petronas unlock tremendous value for the industry."

The collaboration marks one of the first of its kind in harmonizing processes and business analytics into an integrated, cutting-edge technology and 5G-enabled secured asset operations for PETRONAS.

"The solutions will support PETRONAS in effortlessly achieving the highest-ever standards of accuracy, reliability, profitability, and security. We are proud to collaborate with PETRONAS in integrating digitalisation and sustainability to the next level," concluded Gilsdorf.

PETRONAS Senior Vice President of Project Delivery & Technology, Bacho Pilong said that as a progressive energy and solutions partner enriching lives for a sustainable future, PETRONAS maintains that its pursuits of growth address the three-bottom line of 'people, planet, and profit'.

"While the people are direct beneficiaries of our solutions and innovations, we want to bring greater positive impact to them through capability development, which is a key area of this MoU. This is in line with PETRONAS' nation building efforts, especially in supporting the country's push toward an inclusive digital economy," Pilong closed.

Honeywell is the global leader in industrial automation software, analytics and solutions and ecosystem for plant digitalization, connected plant programs and cybersecurity solutions. Honeywell's innovative process is designed to improve performance and help make refining, petrochemicals, and upstream operations safer, more efficient, smarter and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

SOURCE Honeywell

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia's famed Baranquilla carnival returns after two years

    People in Barranquilla welcome with open arms their new Carnival queen, accompanied by dancers in costumes and drummers after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Why You Want to Own These 2 Stocks When Inflation is High

    Inflation makes the price of everything you buy go up, so own the companies that take a piece of each purchase you make.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Oil Falls as China’s Virus Flare-Up Worsens, Yemeni Rebels Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as China’s worsening virus resurgence raised concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer, while rebels in Yemen announced a temporary pause in hostilities against Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhou

  • Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

    Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the largest crude importer globally. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $5.30, or 4.7%, at $108.60.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • Natural-Gas Industry Gets Boost as Biden Shifts Stance

    President Biden’s pledge to increase U.S. liquefied natural-gas exports to Europe marks a further retreat from his hard-line stance against fossil fuels, sending industry share prices surging.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Russia Could Nationalize Automaker Assets as Ukraine Invasion Continues, and VW ID.5 Launch Delayed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine created problems for the auto industry supply chain, including delay of the new VW EV because wiring harnesses are made in Ukraine.

  • U.S. oil exports surge, drawing crude away from storage hub

    U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as companies stopped buying Russian oil and prices skyrocketed. Worldwide buyers are looking to source crude wherever they can, and exports have risen in recent weeks from the United States, the world's largest crude producer.

  • Our View: Myers Industries invests in Carnation City

    Positive economic news for Alliance.

  • China's Shanghai launches two-phase lockdown as COVID surges

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown of its 26 million people on Monday, closing bridges and tunnels, and restricting highway traffic in a scramble to contain surging COVID-19 cases. The snap lockdown, announced by Shanghai's city government on Sunday, will split the city in two roughly along the Huangpu River for nine days to allow for "staggered" testing. The order marks a turnaround for the city government, which as late as Saturday denied that Shanghai would be locked down as it pursued a more piecemeal "slicing and gridding" approach to try to rein in infections.

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Capex on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • Uber secures London license for two and half years

    "Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator's license for a period of two and a half years," a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement to Reuters. In 2019, Uber lost its license to carry paying passengers in London for the second time, and a year later the ride-hailing firm was granted an 18-month London license after a legal battle to restore its operations.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • War Sparks Wall Street’s Rush to Commodity-Rich Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As the worst quarter for emerging-market dollar bonds in 24 years comes to an end, a deep divide is opening up between commodity haves and have-nots, with investors focusing their hopes on exporters in the Middle East and Latin America.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We K

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide

    Asian shares faltered and oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. The equity action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industr