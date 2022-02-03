U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.50
    -49.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,379.00
    -113.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,798.50
    -316.00 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.30
    -13.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -1.14 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    +1.20 (+5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7670
    +0.3170 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,709.47
    -1,836.38 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.41
    -43.06 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.73
    -3.27 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 245,000 American likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

HONEYWELL DELIVERS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS, FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $6.0 BILLION AND FREE CASH FLOW OF $5.7 BILLION, ABOVE HIGH END OF INITIAL GUIDANCE; ISSUES 2022 GUIDANCE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HON

- Fourth Quarter Sales of $8.7 Billion at Midpoint of Previous Guidance

- Fourth Quarter EPS of $2.05 and Adjusted EPS² of $2.09, Above Midpoint of Previous Guidance

- Full Year EPS of $7.91 and Adjusted EPS⁵ of $8.06, Above High End of Initial Guidance

- Deployed $8.5 Billion¹ in Capital to Share Repurchases, Dividends, Capital Expenditures, and Acquisitions in 2021

- Expect 2022 Sales Growth of 4% - 7% Organically and Segment Margin of 21.1% - 21.5%, 21.4% - 21.8% Excluding the Impact of Quantinuum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 that met or exceeded the company's guidance despite an extremely challenging operating environment. The company also provided its outlook for 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

The company reported a fourth-quarter year-over-year sales decline of 3%, down 2% on an organic basis, due to supply-related constraints, a tough comparison versus 2020 due to lower COVID mask volumes, and six fewer days in the quarter. Demand remained strong, with orders up high-single digits. Closing backlog was $28 billion, up 7% year over year. Fourth-quarter operating margin declined 130 basis points to 17.5% and segment margin expanded 30 basis points to 21.4% as a result of the company's commercial excellence efforts. Honeywell delivered fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.09, above the midpoint of the company's guidance.

For the full year, sales increased by 5%, or 4% on an organic basis, and operating margin expanded 50 basis points with segment margin expanding 60 basis points. The company reported full-year adjusted earnings per share5 of $8.06, above the high end of its initial guidance of $7.60 to $8.00.

"Honeywell had a strong finish to another challenging year. We remained resilient, focusing on operational excellence to deliver the commitments we made to our shareowners," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. "Our focus on differentiated solutions drove double-digit organic sales growth in 2021 in our warehouse and workflow solutions, productivity solutions and services, business and general aviation, advanced materials, and recurring connected software businesses. Our disciplined cost management, swift pricing actions to stay ahead of the inflation curve, and improved productivity resulted in 60 basis points of segment margin expansion for the year. As a result, our full-year adjusted earnings per share5 increased by 14% year over year. We also were strong cash generators in 2021, delivering $6.0 billion in operating cash flow with 109% conversion and $5.7 billion of free cash flow6 with 102% adjusted conversion and free cash flow margin of 17%."

Adamczyk continued, "Our balance sheet remains strong, and we maintained our focus on executing our capital deployment strategy, including investing in high-return capital expenditures, repurchasing $3.4 billion of Honeywell shares, completing four acquisitions, and increasing the dividend for the 12th time in the past 11 years. We deployed capital in excess of our operating cash flow and will continue to follow this playbook in 2022."

Adamczyk concluded, "I am proud of the way Honeywell continues to respond to the challenging macroeconomic environment. We quickly took action to mitigate supply chain challenges and inflation by bringing on alternate suppliers, redesigning parts and implementing pricing actions. We also remained focused on growth, investing in new markets and technologies such as our environmental, social and governance (ESG) enablement solutions and the creation of Quantinuum, the world's largest, most advanced integrated standalone quantum computing company. We entered 2022 with positive momentum and a strong backlog, and I am confident we are well positioned to continue to perform for our shareowners, our customers, and our employees in the short and long term."

Honeywell also announced its outlook for 2022. The company expects sales of $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion, representing year-over-year organic growth of 4% to 7%, or 5% to 8% excluding the impact of COVID-driven mask sales declines; segment margin expansion of 10 to 50 basis points, including the (30) basis point impact of its newly combined Quantinuum business; earnings per share5 of $8.40 to $8.70, up 4% to 8% adjusted; operating cash flow of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion, and free cash flow of $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion. A summary of the company's 2022 guidance can be found in Table 1.

Fourth-Quarter Performance

Honeywell sales for the fourth quarter were down 3% year over year on a reported basis and down 2% year over year on an organic basis. The fourth-quarter financial results can be found in Tables 2 and 3.

Aerospace sales for the fourth quarter were down 3% year over year on an organic basis. Business and general aviation original equipment, business and general aviation aftermarket, and air transport aftermarket all grew double digits as build rates and flight hours improved, offset by lower U.S. defense volumes which were impacted by supply chain constraints and lower demand. Commercial aviation aftermarket sales were up over 16% year over year, demonstrating momentum in the aftermarket recovery. Segment margin expanded 140 basis points to 29.0% driven by pricing and productivity, partially offset by higher cost of materials.

Honeywell Building Technologies sales for the fourth quarter were down 1% on an organic basis year over year due to lower projects volume and continued supply chain constraints in the products businesses. Orders were up 4% as a result of demand for fire products, building management systems, and building projects. Building solutions backlog grew double digits year over year, positioning the business for growth in 2022. Segment margin contracted 30 basis points to 21.1% driven by lower volume leverage and cost inflation, mostly offset by favorable pricing.

Performance Materials and Technologies sales for the fourth quarter were up 2% on an organic basis year over year, driven by petrochemical catalyst and gas processing shipments in UOP, continued growth in advanced materials, and demand for thermal solutions within process solutions, partially offset by delayed projects recovery and softness in smart energy. Orders grew 10% year over year driven by double-digit growth in both UOP and process solutions projects, a positive indicator for 2022 and beyond. Segment margin expanded 430 basis points to 23.0% driven by favorable pricing and productivity, net of inflation.

Safety and Productivity Solutions sales for the fourth quarter were down 6% on an organic basis year over year, driven by lower personal protective equipment volume, partially offset by double-digit growth in productivity solutions and services and advanced sensing technologies. Backlog remained strong at over $4 billion dollars as declines in COVID-related mask demand were mostly offset by growth in advanced sensing technologies, productivity solutions and services, and gas detection. Segment margin contracted 450 basis points to 10.8% driven by lower volume leverage and Intelligrated project inefficiencies, partially offset by favorable pricing. These results exclude a $105 million charge (in Repositioning and Other) for certain long-term contract labor cost inefficiencies due to severe supply chain disruptions (attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic) related to the warehouse automation business. For more detail, please see the footnotes for the reconciliation of segment profit to operating income below.

Conference Call Details

Honeywell will discuss its fourth-quarter results and updated full-year guidance during an investor conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today. To participate on the conference call, please dial (301) 715-8592 approximately 10 minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EST start. The meeting ID is 922 0876 1191. The password is 576684. A live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

TABLE 1: FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

Sales


$35.4B - $36.4B

Organic Growth


4% - 7%

Organic Growth Excluding Impact of COVID-Driven Mask Sales Declines


5% - 8%

Segment Margin


21.1% - 21.5%

Expansion


Up 10 - 50 bps

Segment Margin Excluding the Impact of Quantinuum


21.4% - 21.8%

Expansion Excluding Impact of Quantinuum


Up 40 - 80 bps

Earnings Per Share3


$8.40 - $8.70

Adjusted Earnings Growth4


4% - 8%

Operating Cash Flow


$5.7B - $6.1B

Free Cash Flow


$4.7B - $5.1B

Excluding Impact of Quantinuum


$4.9B - $5.3B

TABLE 2: SUMMARY OF HONEYWELL FINANCIAL RESULTS



FY 2021


FY 2020


Change

Sales


34,392


32,637


5%

Organic Growth






4%

Segment Margin


21.0%


20.4%


60 bps

Operating Income Margin


18.0%


17.5%


50 bps

Reported Earnings Per Share


$7.91


$6.72


18%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5


$8.06


$7.10


14%

Cash Flow from Operations


6,038


6,208


(3)%

Conversion


109%


130%


(21)%

Free Cash Flow


5,729


5,302


8%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion6


102%


105%


(3)%



4Q 2021


4Q 2020


Change

Sales


8,657


8,900


(3)%

Organic Growth






(2)%

Segment Margin


21.4%


21.1%


30 bps

Operating Income Margin


17.5%


18.8%


-130 bps

Reported Earnings Per Share


$2.05


$1.91


7%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share2


$2.09


$2.07


1%

Cash Flow from Operations


2,663


2,782


(4)%

Conversion


186%


205%


(19)%

Free Cash Flow


2,593


2,491


4%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion3


178%


170%


8%

TABLE 3: SUMMARY OF SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

AEROSPACE


FY 2021


FY 2020


Change

Sales


11,026


11,544


(4)%

Organic Growth






(5)%

Segment Profit


3,051


2,904


5%

Segment Margin


27.7%


25.2%


250 bps



4Q 2021


4Q 2020



Sales


2,896


2,978


(3)%

Organic Growth






(3)%

Segment Profit


839


822


2%

Segment Margin


29.0%


27.6%


140 bps

HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES


FY 2021


FY 2020


Change

Sales


5,539


5,189


7%

Organic Growth






4%

Segment Profit


1,238


1,099


13%

Segment Margin


22.4%


21.2%


120 bps



4Q 2021


4Q 2020



Sales


1,404


1,426


(2)%

Organic Growth






(1)%

Segment Profit


296


305


(3)%

Segment Margin


21.1%


21.4%


-30 bps

PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES


FY 2021


FY 2020


Change

Sales


10,013


9,423


6%

Organic Growth






3%

Segment Profit


2,120


1,851


15%

Segment Margin


21.2%


19.6%


160 bps



4Q 2021


4Q 2020



Sales


2,605


2,556


2%

Organic Growth






2%

Segment Profit


598


478


25%

Segment Margin


23.0%


18.7%


430 bps

SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS


FY 2021


FY 2020


Change

Sales


7,814


6,481


21%

Organic Growth






22%

Segment Profit


1,029


907


13%

Segment Margin


13.2%


14.0%


-80 bps



4Q 2021


4Q 2020



Sales


1,752


1,940


(10)%

Organic Growth






(6)%

Segment Profit


189


297


(36)%

Segment Margin


10.8%


15.3%


-450 bps


1Capital deployment includes a $270M investment in Quantinuum that is consolidated in our financial statements

2Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% exclude pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett.

3Adjusted free cash flow conversion excludes pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett.

4Adjusted EPS V% guidance excludes pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, an expense related to UOP matters, gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, a 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett.

5Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% exclude pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, an expense related to UOP matters, gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, a 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett.

6Adjusted free cash flow conversion excludes pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, an expense related to UOP matters, gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, a 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, if and as noted in the release.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows:

  • Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix;

  • Segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, which we define as segment profit divided by net sales;

  • Organic sales growth, which we define as net sales growth less the impacts from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures for the first 12 months following transaction date;

  • Organic sales growth excluding COVID-Driven Masks, which we define as organic sales excluding any sales attributable to COVID-Driven Masks

  • Free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures plus cash receipts from Garrett, if and as noted in the release;

  • Free cash flow excluding Quantinuum which we define as free cash flow less free cash flow attributable to Quantinuum;

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell, which we define as net income attributable to Honeywell which we adjust to exclude: pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, an expense related to UOP matters, gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, a 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, if and as noted in the release;

  • Adjusted free cash flow conversion, which we define as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell;

  • Adjusted free cash flow margin, which we define as free cash flow divided by net sales; and

  • Adjusted earnings per share, which we adjust to exclude pension mark-to-market, changes in fair value for Garrett equity securities, a non-cash charge associated with a further reduction in value of reimbursement receivables following Garrett's emergence from bankruptcy on April 30, 2021, an expense related to UOP matters, gain on the sale of the retail footwear business, a 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and the 2020 non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, if and as noted in the release.

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain metrics presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Product sales

$ 6,362


$ 6,804


$ 25,643


$ 24,737

Service sales

2,295


2,096


8,749


7,900

Net sales

8,657


8,900


34,392


32,637

Costs, expenses and other








Cost of products sold (1)

4,596


4,786


18,344


17,638

Cost of services sold (1)

1,340


1,190


5,050


4,531


5,936


5,976


23,394


22,169

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)

1,203


1,248


4,798


4,772

Other (income) expense

(355)


(129)


(1,378)


(675)

Interest and other financial charges

80


95


343


359


6,864


7,190


27,157


26,625

Income before taxes

1,793


1,710


7,235


6,012

Tax expense

351


331


1,625


1,147

Net income

1,442


1,379


5,610


4,865

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

14


20


68


86

Net income attributable to Honeywell

$ 1,428


$ 1,359


$ 5,542


$ 4,779

Earnings per share of common stock - basic

$ 2.07


$ 1.94


$ 8.01


$ 6.79

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution

$ 2.05


$ 1.91


$ 7.91


$ 6.72

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

688.3


701.8


692.3


704.1

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution

695.8


710.0


700.4


711.2



(1)

Cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, the service cost component of pension and other postretirement (income) expense, and stock compensation expense.

Honeywell International Inc.

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

Net Sales

2021


2020


2021


2020

Aerospace

$ 2,896


$ 2,978


$ 11,026


$ 11,544

Honeywell Building Technologies

1,404


1,426


5,539


5,189

Performance Materials and Technologies

2,605


2,556


10,013


9,423

Safety and Productivity Solutions

1,752


1,940


7,814


6,481

Corporate and all other




Total

$ 8,657


$ 8,900


$ 34,392


$ 32,637

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

Segment Profit

2021


2020


2021


2020

Aerospace

$ 839


$ 822


$ 3,051


$ 2,904

Honeywell Building Technologies

296


305


1,238


1,099

Performance Materials and Technologies

598


478


2,120


1,851

Safety and Productivity Solutions

189


297


1,029


907

Corporate and all other

(71)


(23)


(226)


(96)

Total segment profit

1,851


1,879


7,212


6,665

Interest and other financial charges

(80)


(95)


(343)


(359)

Stock compensation expense (1)

(45)


(50)


(217)


(168)

Pension ongoing income (2)

273


192


1,083


785

Pension mark-to-market expense

(40)


(44)


(40)


(44)

Other postretirement income (2)

18


17


71


57

Repositioning and other charges (3,4)

(230)


(89)


(569)


(575)

Other (5)

46


(100)


38


(349)

Income before taxes

$ 1,793


$ 1,710


$ 7,235


$ 6,012











(1)

Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

(2)

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses (service costs) and Other income/expense (non-service cost components).

(3)

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other income/expense.

(4)

Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses.

(5)

Amounts include the other components of Other income/expense not included within other categories in this reconciliation. Equity income (loss) of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,959


$ 14,275

Short-term investments

564


945

Accounts receivable—net

6,830


6,827

Inventories

5,138


4,489

Other current assets

1,881


1,639

Total current assets

25,372


28,175

Investments and long-term receivables

1,222


685

Property, plant and equipment—net

5,562


5,570

Goodwill

17,756


16,058

Other intangible assets—net

3,613


3,560

Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities

322


366

Deferred income taxes

489


760

Other assets

10,134


9,412

Total assets

$ 64,470


$ 64,586

LIABILITIES




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 6,484


$ 5,750

Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings

3,542


3,597

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,803


2,445

Accrued liabilities

7,679


7,405

Total current liabilities

19,508


19,197

Long-term debt

14,254


16,342

Deferred income taxes

2,364


2,113

Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions

208


242

Asbestos related liabilities

1,800


1,920

Other liabilities

7,087


6,975

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

7


7

Shareowners' equity

19,242


17,790

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity

$ 64,470


$ 64,586

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$ 1,442


$ 1,379


$ 5,610


$ 4,865

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

14


20


68


86

Net income attributable to Honeywell

1,428


...

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need To Know About Bicycle Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:BCYC) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Bicycle Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BCYC ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Merck sees 2022 sales up nearly 20%, mostly on molnupiravir

    Merck & Co said on Wednesday it expects its 2022 sales to increase as much as 18 percent over last year, mostly on sales of its new COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck developed the pill - and shares the profits equallly - with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Merck Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield said in an interview it is possible the company could top those sales estimates for molnupiravir, which are based on already signed supply agreements for around 10 million courses of the drug.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • Nokia Reinstates Dividend, Sets New, Long-Term Margins Target

    The Finnish telecom company sets a new long-term target for operating margins of at least 14%, replacing its earlier 2023 target of between 11% and 13%.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Among Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash could rank among the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe Facebook parent plunged 20% in early U.S. trading on th

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Eli Lilly Posts an Earnings Beat and Maintains Its 2022 Forecast

    Covid-19 antibodies revenue was $1.06 billion in the quarter, up 22% from a year earlier and higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Shell profits surge to almost $20bn as oil companies cash in on energy crisis

    Shell will raise its dividend and spend billions on share buybacks after soaring wholesale gas prices helped profits quadruple to almost $20bn (£14.7bn) last year.

  • Cummins profit falls below expectations as increased costs from supply chain constraints weigh on margins

    Cummins Inc. reported Thursday fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations while revenue topped forecasts, as increased manufacturing, logistics and material costs resulting from supply chain constraints led to lower-than-anticipated margins. The auto engine power generation products company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income fell to $394 million, or $2.73 a share, from $501 million, or $3.36 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.