Honeywell Intelligrated to close London plant, eliminating 98 jobs

Honeywell Intelligrated is closing a plant in London.

A manufacturer has told the state it is closing its plant in London, a move that will eliminate 98 jobs.

Honeywell Intelligrated, an affiliate of manufacturer Honeywell headquartered in Mason, near Cincinnati, said it expects to start cutting jobs at the plant at 475 E. High St. around Oct. 31. The layoffs will be completed by May 29, 2025.

Honeywell's website describes Intelligrated's business as helping companies improve workflow in warehouses.

The closing in Madison County comes after Honeywell has said it is closing two other plants near Cincinnati.

A year ago, the Honeywell Intelligrated said it was closing a plant in West Chester that affected 223 workers.

Last August, Honeywell told the state it was closing a plant in Fairfield that affected 66 workers.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Honeywell plant in Madison County to close; 98 jobs eliminated