Honeywell Introduces Automated Methane Monitoring Solution In Europe To Help Companies Address Their Climate Goals

·4 min read
- State-of-the-art cameras provide continuous monitoring for dangerous and polluting gas leaks at oil and gas, chemical and power generation facilities

- AI-enabled technology supports the European Union's strategy to reduce methane emissions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced it is launching its gas cloud imaging (GCI) system in Europe to provide automated and continuous monitoring for leaks of dangerous and polluting gases such as methane at oil and gas, chemical and power generation facilities across the continent.

Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions logo (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Reducing gas emissions such as methane from hydrocarbon operations is one the most cost-effective and impactful methods to help reach global climate and environmental goals, according to the International Energy Agency. Methane is more than 80 times more potent in trapping heat than carbon dioxide after 20 years, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Part of the Honeywell Rebellion gas cloud imaging product portfolio, the Mini GCI system is a compact device designed for congested areas and small sites, which is ideal for many facilities in Europe. The Mini GCI systems can be placed throughout an industrial facility to continuously monitor for gas leaks and provide alerts as soon as they occur.

The system, powered by proprietary hyperspectral gas analytics using artificial intelligence, provides facility operators with an easy-to-interpret, colored visualization of the gas plume type, location, direction, size and concentration. This allows for an earlier and more effective response before leaks have the chance to grow into bigger emissions or safety issues.

"To help address global climate change, energy companies are establishing goals to effectively manage methane emissions," said Renaud Mazarguil, president of Honeywell's Gas Analysis and Safety business. "Deploying Honeywell's gas cloud imaging system allows companies to continuously and accurately monitor for significant methane leaks and quickly prioritize repairs. Installing GCI devices can also help address the goals set forth in the European Commission's methane strategy."

Honeywell's gas cloud imaging system has been deployed by more than 25 major energy and chemicals customers globally.

Honeywell is also developing new, advanced methane quantification capabilities for its system, which will enable customers to more effectively measure methane gas emissions.

Current gas leak detection methods require workers to periodically inspect a site with handheld thermal imaging cameras to identify leak sources and arrange for repairs. This approach is time consuming, subject to human errors and can only detect a leak at a specific moment in time when the technician is in the field.

Honeywell's system provides continuous monitoring and offers real-time analytics to see and measure concentrations of the leaked gases. Using hyperspectral sensors, the system can see an "optical fingerprint" of the gas cloud, which makes it possible to differentiate multiple gas types.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company's track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About half of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeyewell.com.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media
Eric Krantz
(803) 835-8230
eric.krantz@honeywell.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-introduces-automated-methane-monitoring-solution-in-europe-to-help-companies-address-their-climate-goals-301268288.html

SOURCE Honeywell

  • Vaccine progress should allow Britain-U.S. reopening - BA boss

    British Airways is well placed to lead a European travel recovery from COVID-19 if relatively swift vaccine rollouts in Britain and the United States enable transatlantic routes to reopen, Chief Executive Sean Doyle said on Wednesday. Transatlantic re-opening would play to the network strengths of British Airways and parent group IAG, he added.

  • Oil maintains upward momentum despite fresh coronavirus fears

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 96 cents, or 1.6%, at $61. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted global oil demand and supply were set to rebalance in the second half of the year and that producers may then need to pump an additional 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to meet the expected demand. Similarly, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday raised its global demand forecast by 70,000 bpd from last month's forecast and now expects global demand to rise by 5.95 million bpd in 2021.

  • Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of Coinbase shares in the United States. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates. Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency, with growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Is Stumping Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aon's EU concessions for $30 billion Willis bid may not be enough: sources

    Insurance broker Aon's offer to sell assets in five EU countries and takeover target Willis Towers Watson's reinsurance arm may not be enough to address EU competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Aon is looking to the acquisition to create the world's largest insurance broker ahead of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc as the industry grapples with rising claims and new challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Last Friday, the London-headquartered company submitted concessions to the European Union's competition watchdog, which did not disclose details in line with its policy.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Steady Near Record Highs, as All Eyes on Coinbase Listing

    Crypto bulls are taking over the market in anticipation of Coinbase's direct listing.

  • World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease

    Global stock markets pushed to record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens. With fears receding for now that a strong inflation reading might endanger the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance, European shares opened 0.1% higher. Gains were capped after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use in the country after six women developed rare blood clots.

  • Bank of England’s Biggest Inflation Hawk Will Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane will step down in June, removing the the Monetary Policy Committee’s most outspoken contrarian and inflation hawk.Haldane, 53, will leave after career spanning more than three decades at the central bank to become chief executive officer at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce starting in September. He will remain in place through the bank’s rate decision on June 24. He’s departing as the U.K. emerges from its worst recession in three centuries, which pushed the central bank to unleash unprecedented stimulus including 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of bond purchases this year. Haldane alone on the nine-member policy panel voiced concerns about inflation accelerating with a rapid bounce-back in growth as Prime Minister Boris Johnson winds back restrictions to contain the Covid-19.“The most interesting element to me is that he is probably the arch-hawk on the MPC, and his removal will certainly see a more dovish tone seep into meetings,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital and a former BOE economist.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will appoint a successor after the bank advertises the position. While the chief economist traditionally also sits on the MPC, it’s the Treasury’s decision to name members to that panel.In recent months, Haldane has warned about the risk of excessive pessimism about the economic outlook as the pandemic winds down, terming it “Chicken Licken” economics that could undermine the recovery.While many of his colleagues point out concerns about rising unemployment and signs of sluggishness in the economy, he said he expects a “rip-roaring recovery” and on inflation said a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Several economists said the improving outlook for the U.K. economy has already shifted debate on the MPC away from extra stimulus and toward whether the pace of bond purchases need to slow -- or even an eventual tightening in policy.“In 2022 the BOE is likely to set out an exit strategy from its ultra-easy policy stance before hiking the bank rate in 2023,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.Haldane joined the BOE in 1989 after gaining a masters in economics from Warwick University.He logged experience at the central bank in international finance, market infrastructure and financial stability during the financial crisis before clinching his current role under previous Governor Mark Carney in 2014. That year, “Time” magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.Haldane is known for his occasionally quirky speeches. He once used Dr. Seuss to bemoan the reading age needed to understand the central bank’s communications.His words sometimes raised eyebrows, notably when he compared pre-crisis economic projections to a famously inaccurate forecast by BBC weatherman Michael Fish before a 1987 storm that killed 18 people.In 2012, he drew the ire of his future boss with a speech -- titled “The Dog and the Frisbee” -- which called for simplicity in banking regulation. Carney, who was then the Bank of Canada governor and head of the global Financial Stability Board, said the speech was “uneven” and the conclusion “not supported by the proper understanding of the facts.”Haldane has also led the government’s Industrial Strategy Council until it was dissolved a few weeks ago and is the co-founder of charity Pro-Bono Economics.“If your business is trying to predict rates and quantitative easing, it will be a bit easier without Andy’s speeches somewhat clouding the issue,” said Tony Yates, a former BOE official who worked with Haldane. “If you’re trying to get up to speed on the latest things in monetary economics and finance, then it’s less good because there won’t be Andy picking up new things and explaining them.”(Updates with context and comment from the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Veolia Agrees to Buy Suez, Ending Bitter Takeover Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA agreed to acquire Suez SA, ending a long and bitter takeover battle with a sweetened offer.After nearly eight months of fierce resistance from Suez’s management, Veolia unlocked a deal, lifting its offer price and pledging to sell back a bigger part of its French water rival to maintain competition. The deal gives Suez an equity value of about 13 billion euros ($15 billion), Veolia Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot told reporters on Monday.Veolia agreed to pay 20.50 euros a share for the roughly 70% of Suez it doesn’t already own, according to a statement. It bought its initial stake in the company last year for 18 euros a share from Engie SA, which will benefit from the revised takeover price.The transaction will create a global giant in waste and water services under the Veolia umbrella, with annual revenue of about 37 billion euros. It will also leave some elements of Suez to continue as a new business owned by a variety of French shareholders and private equity groups.“Given that we’ll get most of the assets that we really wanted for our project, this deal will largely create value for Suez shareholders,” Frerot said.Suez shares traded 7.6% higher at 19.84 euros by 1:26 p.m. in Paris. Veolia jumped 8.7%.The two companies will enter into a definitive agreement on May 14. The transaction requires approval from competition authorities in several countries.“For Veolia, this agreement ends months of uncertainty, which has held back the shares,” Barclays analysts said in a research note. “Although we’re still missing more detailed financial information we believe investors will take the view that this agreement will be realized leading to a win-win for both.”Suez AssetsAs part of the deal, French investment funds Meridiam and Ardian SAS -- along with France’s Caisse des Depots et Consignations and U.S.-based private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners -- will be allowed to buy Suez assets with 6.9 billion euros in revenue, Frerot said on a conference call.Suez employees will also be able to participate, and a majority of the shareholders of the new Suez company will be French, he said.These assets include Suez’s municipal water and solid waste activities in France; its water businesses in Italy, the Czech Republic, Africa, Central Asia, India, China, Australia; and its digital and environmental activities.The price offered for these assets will be “coherent” with the price of the whole transaction, Frerot said. The buyers of the new Suez have pledged to keep it for at least 10 years, he added.Meridiam is ready to take at least 40% of the future entity resulting from the agreement, provided that the terms allow for the implementation of a very long-term industrial project, the French investment firm said in a statement.Until now, Veolia had offered to sell back only Suez’s French assets, which have more than than 5 billion euros in revenue. Suez made a counter-proposal last month to keep 9.1 billion in revenues. The deal reached by Veolia includes termination of an agreement in which Suez planned to sell its most of its Australian assets to Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.The deal between the two French rivals marks a surprise U-turn as they’ve spent months fighting in courts and in the political arena, accusing each other of lying and pretending to pursue a negotiated solution.Prior to their agreement, Suez expressed concerns that Veolia’s hostile takeover would stifle competition, hurt jobs in France, and leave the remaining Suez assets with too narrow a base to compete. Meanwhile, Veolia accused Suez’s management of putting their own interest above that of the company’s shareholders, and of organizing the dismantling of their own group by selling assets.“The deal that we reached last night is historic,” Frerot said. “It will allow Veolia to build a global champion in ecological transformation.”(Updates with details of the takeover battle in final three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Touches $64,000 High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin advanced Wednesday, breaching the $64,000 level for the first time after eclipsing its most recent record in March a day earlier as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.The token climbed as much as 1.6% to as high as $64,207 in Asia trading. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. advanced during U.S. trading hours.Crypto bulls are out in force as a growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.Many analysts expect the rally to continue.“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”(Updates with latest Bitcoin pricing in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance Coin Surge Elevates Token to Ranks of Crypto Titans

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Coin has strengthened its position as one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies after a 53% rally in the past seven days to the third spot behind Bitcoin and Ether.Issued by the world’s largest crypto exchange, the digital coin commonly known as BNB now has a market capitalization of $87 billion, according to CoinGecko.com. That makes it the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin at $1.1 trillion and Ether at $252 billion. The token has traded places with Tether and other coins for weeks, underscoring BNB’s increasing importance in the crypto ecosystem.Coinbase Global Inc.’s public debut this week is one reason for the recent jump. Digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges have been on a tear as well, with the coin of exchange Uniswap up 14% in the past 24 hours, and the token of FTX exchange rising in the past couple of days as well. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, will be the first major cryptocurrency company go to public with an estimated valuation of about $100 billion.“BNB had yet to replicate Bitcoin’s and Ether’s price appreciations of last year, so it is an alignment of quite a few positive setups for it to outperform,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo, who is long BNB. He added that some forecasts for the coin point to a price of almost $1,000.BNB was trading at $562.42 as of 2:51 p.m. in Hong Kong Tuesday, little changed in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.com.BNB has a lot going for it aside from the broader crypto enthusiasm. The token is used widely for trading on Binance, where it’s a sort of a loyalty system to reduce prices of trades, and the exchange’s trading volumes have exploded as Bitcoin vaults to new highs. What’s more, back in August of 2020 Binance started what it calls Smart Chain -- a competitor to Ethereum that can be used for applications like decentralized finance (peer-to-peer lending, borrowing and trading) -- but with lower transaction fees. A number of DeFi apps that used to run only on Ethereum, such as the 1inch exchange aggregator, have begun supporting Binance Smart Chain.The Binance Smart Chain uses BNBs for transaction fees and other functions, and it has been on a tear. Its all-time-high transaction volume of 5 million transactions was higher than Ethereum’s 1.3 million. Binance has set up a $100 million accelerator fund to rev up projects on the blockchain, and more than 300 projects are already built on top of the Binance Smart Chain, including a distributed exchange called PancakeSwap. Users have locked about $31 billion in the Binance Smart Chain. Funds locked in DeFi on Ethereum reach $52 billion, according to DeFi Pulse.“BSC is getting a ton of traction,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of rival FTX exchange, where Binance holds a minority stake. “Worth noting that ETH’s traction was only ever ~50k users or so, though billions of dollars of capital. I don’t think it’ll replace ETH -- it’s too centralized -- but I do think it put a really serious dent in ETH’s narrative of dominance.”Binance said the Smart Chain is not centralized, and does not belong to the exchange, but is governed by the community. Questions about Binance’s influence are giving some crypto insiders pause. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating Binance over concerns it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. rules.“In a time of relative peace, effectively centralized chains like BSC can win favor and usage, especially as Ethereum fees become a rake that price out all but the wealthiest users,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics. “But I suspect that the more centralized chains which are effectively administered by corporate entities will prove fragile in the long term. I don’t believe BSC can survive even moderate state-level scrutiny should it materialize.”Binance says it complies with all regulations, and is constantly working to improve its compliance.(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $60K as Coinbase Listing Stirs Fresh Crypto Hype

    The listing could spur newbie investors to try cryptocurrencies.

  • OPEC raises 2021 oil demand growth forecast on hope pandemic wanes

    OPEC on Tuesday raised its forecast for growth in world oil demand this year on expectations the pandemic will subside, providing help for the group and its allies in their efforts to support the market. "As the spread and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to subside with the ongoing rollout of vaccination programmes, social distancing requirements and travel limitations are likely to be scaled back, offering increased mobility," OPEC said in the report. The upward revision marks a change of tone from previous months, in which OPEC has lowered demand forecasts because of continued lockdowns.

  • A $12.5 Billion Deal Shows Saudi Oil Still Eclipses All Else

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is celebrating one of the biggest foreign-investment windfalls in its history after netting more than $12 billion by selling off a stake in the oil pipelines that traverse the desert kingdom.But the country may also be facing an uncomfortable reality as a result. As carefully cultivated relationships with firms such as BlackRock Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. have yet to draw in the desired investment, it’s turning to the jewels of its energy industry to attract new money.Last week’s sale of the stake to EIG Global Energy Partners LLC shows how reliant Saudi Arabia is on its traditional mainstay and the challenges Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces in diversifying the country away from oil and gas to achieve his Vision 2030 goal. The likes of BlackRock and SoftBank haven’t invested back into the country as much as the government might have hoped, while foreigners favor revenue-rich energy assets over tourism and entertainment.“Entertainment and tourism might have had a better year of foreign direct investment in 2020 if Covid had not happened,” Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said via e-mail. “But all the same, the core investors who see value in Saudi will be interested in the largest and most profitable sector, and that is still very much oil and energy.”Though EIG, the Washington-based private equity firm led by Chief Executive Blair Thomas, is a prominent investor in North America and Europe, it barely resonates in Saudi circles. It hasn’t made a single equity purchase in the Middle East until now, let alone the kingdom itself, and its management team has never showed at Saudi Arabia’s marquee “Davos in the Desert” conference, an event attended routinely by investment leaders from The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman to Ray Dalio of BridgeWater Associates LP and the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein.Saudi Arabia attracted $5.5 billion in net FDI flows in 2020, equivalent to about 1% of its economic output, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which means the EIG deal brings more than twice last year’s total. The government’s goal is 5.7% by 2030, hence the temptation to offer up prized energy assets such as parts of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned energy giant.“This is the latest milestone in an ongoing shift,” said Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. “Mohammed bin Salman and his advisers keep finding novel ways to coax cash out of Aramco without disrupting its operational capability. Right now it’s cash that the kingdom needs and Aramco controls the spigot.”EIG beat out rivals including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to buy the stake. It’s now putting together a consortium of other investors to join the deal.While several global investors have forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years, most of them see it more as a source of capital than an investment destination. The kingdom’s flagship Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is the largest investor in Softbank’s $100 billion technology vehicle, with an allocation of $45 billion. The PIF has also pledged as much as $20 billion to help Blackstone Group LP build the world’s largest infrastructure fund.The reasons are manifold, ranging from the inconsistency of the Saudi legal system to an economic slump as the country adjusts to lower oil prices. The 2017 arrest and incarceration of scores of Saudi businessmen at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel and the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi the following year have hardly helped.FDI into Saudi Arabia peaked between 2008 and 2012, averaging more than $26 billion. During those years, it was mostly driven by large refinery and petrochemical projects developed with foreign partners at a time when oil averaged over $90 a barrel. The subsequent slide in oil has seen average FDI into Saudi drop to about $6 billion a year.“Despite the measures to liberalize and open the economy for investment into new industries, FDI has not come in the way originally planned,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.FDI may be set to pick up further this year. The kingdom signed agreements with developers including Electricite de France SA and Marubeni Corpo. to build solar power plants last week, and later this year it is likely to complete the sale of the world’s largest desalination plant. In 2020, FDI rose 20%, in part driven by deals with Alphabet Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to develop cloud-computing hubs that Saudi Arabia said were worth a combined $1.5 billion.In selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer, Saudi Arabia is following a model successfully implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi. Instead of pursuing an initial public offering of its state-owned energy firm Adnoc, the emirate has raised more than $20 billion in recent years by bringing international investors into some of its key assets. EIG studied some of the Adnoc assets that were on offer but couldn’t reach an agreement. Hence, it didn’t want to lose out on the Aramco transaction, a person familiar with the matter said.Saudi Aramco is encouraged by the valuation and the interest generated for the pipelines deal, meaning the oil giant may pursue more disposals in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said. It has already entrusted boutique investment bank Moelis & Co with formulating a strategy for selling stakes in some subsidiaries, people familiar with the matter said in December.“It’s a great deal for Aramco, but also a new kind of investment strategy, in that it is “giving up” much more in terms of investor access to information, control over operations than an IPO does,” said Young of the American Enterprise Institute. “It is a real partnership, a long-term effort with outsiders, which is an entirely new level of trust outside of the firm and the government.”Founded in 1982, EIG has committed more than $34 billion to the energy sector, according to its website. Its portfolio includes holdings in Spanish solar developer Abengoa SA, Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., natural-gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp. and storage and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc.(Adds details on cloud-computing deals in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gap, Synchrony Ending Card Partnership After Talks Faltered

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. and Synchrony Financial are parting ways after they couldn’t reach an agreement to renew their longstanding card partnership.The clothing retailer has decided to shift the portfolio to Barclays Plc beginning in May 2022, it said in a statement Tuesday. Synchrony said in a regulatory filing that it expects to recognize a gain on the sale of the portfolio when it unloads it next April.“Synchrony was unable to reach contractual and economic terms with Gap that made sense for our company and our shareholders,” the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm said in the filing.Synchrony shares dropped 3.7% to $41.55 at 2:34 p.m. in New York, the second-worst performance in the 65-company S&P 500 Financials Index. The lender plans to use about $1 billion of the proceeds from the sale of the portfolio to buy back shares and invest in “higher growth programs,” according to the filing.Gap and Synchrony have offered cards together for more than two decades, and the lender counts the retailer as one of its five largest partners. The portfolio represents about 5% of the bank’s roughly $80 billion in receivables.It’s the second time Synchrony has opted not to renew a partnership with a major retailer after Walmart Inc. shifted its portfolio to Capital One Financial Corp., a move that was first announced in 2018. The decision comes just a few weeks after the lender installed Brian Doubles as its new chief executive officer, replacing its longtime leader, Margaret Keane.“This is a speed bump,” Jon Arfstrom, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients. “We do not believe this loss (and Walmart in 2018) are due to any uncompetitive positioning for Synchrony, and we believe it comes down to preferences and negotiations and bottom-line profitability.”Gap, like most of its mall-based peers, has struggled to attract customers during the coronavirus pandemic. “We faced one of the most difficult years in our company’s history,” Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said last month as Gap capped its fiscal year with fourth-quarter sales that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Revenue and earnings from the Gap partnership have been steadily shrinking, so the retailer’s move to Barclays should reduce Synchrony’s costs and shift resources to new, high-potential cards with Venmo and Verizon.”-- David Ritter, BI fintech analystClick here to read the research.Its Banana Republic brand, which primarily sells work clothes, has been particularly weak. One bright spot for the retailer is its Athleta activewear brand, which passed $1 billion in sales in 2020.Gap said the new credit-card program will be a key component of the revamped rewards program it launched in September. Barclays will issue both private label and co-brand credit cards for Gap, with the latter using Mastercard Inc.’s payment network.“With our shared values and focus on inclusion, we look forward to working with Gap Inc. and Barclays to deliver an enhanced card program to their customers,” Linda Kirkpatrick, president of Mastercard’s North America business, said in an emailed statement.It will be Barclays’s first private-label card, and the bank has already begun investing in the systems it will need to provide the program, said Denny Nealon, CEO of the U.S. consumer bank at Barclays. The bank has also recently been investing in data and analytics and other efforts to improve technology.Barclays has been looking to diversify its card partnerships, which have long focused on airlines, cruises and hotel chains. The firm recently debuted a new card with the nonprofit AARP.“We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with Gap, it’s an iconic American brand, its got a huge customer base,” Nealon said. “We think we can help them drive growth and success.”(Updates with executive commentary beginning in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Venezuela Bond Market, Gunmen and Bags of Cash Are Required

    (Bloomberg) -- In what is perhaps the tiniest and almost certainly the most primitive bond market in the world, default isn’t the greatest risk that investors face.Mugging is.This market can be found in Caracas, Venezuela, where the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro is ever so slowly freeing up the battered economy to allow the kinds of capitalist ventures it had long banned. As part of the overhaul, the U.S. dollar is now the de facto currency in the country but, given the ad-hoc way that reforms are being rolled out, there’s no way to electronically transfer greenbacks from one bank to another.So when a local rum maker decided to become the first company to sell dollar bonds in the country in at least two decades, investors shoved stacks of hundred-dollar bills into bags and lugged them over to the distiller’s bank in eastern Caracas. All sorts of techniques were employed -- everything from an armed-guard escort to an incognito approach -- to navigate the streets of one of the world’s most dangerous cities. And while the deal was minuscule -- totaling a mere $300,000 -- and limited to just investors with local bank accounts, its success late last year has triggered a wave of interest from both companies seeking financing and wealthy Venezuelans looking to get a return on their cash.“What can a person who has dollars in Venezuela do with that money? Leave it the bank?” said Juan Domingo Cordero, a former president of the Caracas Stock Exchange who retired two years ago as the president of brokerage Rendivalores. “The problem is clearing the operations. We can’t continue to operate in cash.”$40 BottlesRon Santa Teresa SACA, whose 1796 Ron Antiguo de Solera fetches about $40 a bottle in the U.S., generated plenty of interest for its sale from investors tired of earning zero interest in local banks.Because the security exchange can only settle trades in bolivars, the distiller structured its debt as zero-coupon notes so that investors wouldn’t have to deal with the danger of picking up interest payments. The one-year bonds were sold at a discount of 96 cents on the dollar, with investors getting paid back at 100 cents at maturity with proceeds from exports.A local corporate dollar-bond sale would have been almost unimaginable until very recently, after years of government interference in the economy decimated capital markets and put severe restrictions on foreign-currency transactions. But now, facing crippling U.S. sanctions that have sapped government finances, Venezuela has embarked on a reluctant embrace of private business and dollarization.The moves have raised interest from daring investors wondering if now is the time to swoop in and buy distressed assets. Still, change is slow and local companies struggle with basic issues such as lack of fuel and constant blackouts.Corporate BorrowingBanking credit, limited by strict monetary policies and pullbacks in government subsidies, is hard to come by. Outstanding loans total less than $200 million, representing 0.5% of gross domestic product, according to local researcher Ecoanalitica. The average for Latin America is 30% of output. The number of commercial-paper sales in bolivars soared 60% last year, even though the local market trades the equivalent of just $60,000 a day, down from $5 million in the 1990s.“We no longer have a subsidized economy or cheap loans,” said Jose Miguel Farias, finance director at Caracas-based brokerage Mas Valor. “And credit is the fuel that keeps businesses open.”Investors with dollars are ready to put their money to work. There is about $2 billion in cash circulating in the economy, and another $400 million is sitting in no-interest accounts at local banks. There’s no way for Venezuelans to transfer the money overseas.While Ron Santa Teresa’s bond spurred speculation that there would be an immediate wave of similar issuance, the ramp-up has been slower than expected. Other companies seeking to raise funds have been thwarted by regulatory and structuring issues, according to three people familiar with the process who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.Jose Maria Nogueroles, a former banker who opened the BNCI Casa de Bolsa brokerage last year, says his firm has sought regulators’ approval for three dollar-bond sales from local companies with no success so far.“We need to democratize the market and simplify processes,” he said in an interview.When Ron Santa Teresa issued its bonds, buyers assumed that a dollar-clearing system would be in place by the time they matured, so they could collect the proceeds electronically. Building that infrastructure before the bond matures now seems increasingly unlikely.So once again investors with a certain level of derring-do will be on the streets of Caracas, furtively transporting thousands of dollars of banknotes through a city suffused with criminal gangs and frequently ranked as having among the world’s highest murder rates. But at least they’ll earn some interest.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s MAS Holds Policy Stance While Softening Dovish Tone

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept its main monetary settings unchanged, while signaling a slightly less dovish tone going forward as it cautiously eyes a brighter recovery from the pandemic.While repeating its previous guidance that “that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore statement dropped the phrase “for some time.” It also said it expects economic growth to outpace its earlier expectations and noted a gradual pick-up in inflation.The MAS, which manages the exchange rate of the local dollar as its main monetary tool, held the slope, width and center of its currency band unchanged Wednesday, as expected in a Bloomberg survey. The slope is currently 0%, a policy that implies the MAS isn’t seeking currency appreciation, which it implemented at the outset of the pandemic last year.As a small city-state highly exposed to trade, Singapore offers a window into the global economic outlook, which is improving as vaccination drives get underway and fiscal and monetary stimulus filters through to businesses and consumers. The MAS pointed to a firming in domestic trade-related and modern services sectors, even as travel restrictions continue to hold back demand for leisure and hospitality.“The Singapore economy will grow at an above-trend pace this year, but the sectors worst hit by the crisis will continue to face significant demand shortfalls,” the central bank said in its statement. “As core inflation is expected to stay low this year, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate.”Read more: Sentiment Analysis Suggests MAS Tightening May Be ComingAll 17 economists surveyed predicted no changes to the policy band, which the MAS uses to guide the local dollar against a trade-weighted basket of currencies. Rather than using interest rates to maintain price stability, it adjusts the slope, or pace of appreciation, as well as the width and center of the currency band. It doesn’t disclose the details of these components.‘Touch’ HawkishThe Singapore dollar gained 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to 1.3383 as of 8:51 a.m., although in trade-weighted terms the gain was about 0.1%, according to a model from ANZ.The MAS statement represents “a nuanced calibration to a less aggressively dovish position,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “In essence the MAS is shifting to a more state-dependent policy accommodation that will balance between uneven but ‘above-trend’ pace of recovery this year.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The days appear to be numbered for the MAS’s neutral currency bias, with the central bank no longer indicating that an accommodative policy stance would ‘remain appropriate for some time.’ Assuming sustained progress in global Covid-19 inoculation, we still expect the MAS to return to a gradual appreciation bias in the Singapore dollar against trading partners at its next policy meeting in October, from zero currently.”-- Tamara Henderson, Asean economistKhoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., described the statement as “a touch hawkish” because of the absence of a time-based reference for the policy settings.“It’s clear that the next policy move will be a tightening,” he said. The statement “leaves the door open for a potential move in October. But I am still of the view that the earliest move would be April next year.”GDP GrowthThe decision was announced at the same time as government data showing gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the first quarter from a year ago, after falling 2.4% in the previous three months.On a non-annualized basis, GDP in the first quarter rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0% from the previous three months.Barring a setback to the global economy, this year’s GDP growth is likely to exceed the upper end of the official 4%–6% forecast range, the MAS said, without providing a new range. However, the central bank said significant uncertainties remain -- including potential virus mutations and premature relaxation of social restrictions by governments -- which could derail the recovery.The fact that the authority flagged GDP above the upper end of the forecast, but didn’t give a revised range, “is potentially a less dovish/more hawkish hint going ahead for the October monetary policy statement,” said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The open-ended statement could also be attributable to the uncertainties pertaining to vaccination progress” and the resumption of international travel.Price PressuresCore inflation is expected to rise in coming months amid producer price pressures in major economies, the central bank said, reiterating its 0%-1% forecast for the full year. It raised its all-items inflation forecast for the year to 0.5% to 1.5%, from a previous forecast of -0.5% to 0.5%.The MAS also left the policy settings unchanged last October, after it had taken unprecedented easing steps in March 2020. Fiscal stimulus has done much of the heavy lifting for the recovery, with the government announcing programs worth about S$100 billion ($75 billion) to support businesses and workers.More details from the first-quarter GDP report:Manufacturing expanded 7.5% in the first quarter from the same period in 2020 after growing 10.3% in the previous three monthsConstruction contracted 20.2% year-on-year in the three months through March after declining 27.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020Services industries shrank 1.2% after declining 4.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarterDespite the bullish outlook for GDP, the MAS “equally stressed the lingering slack in labor markets and continued headwinds faced by certain domestic industries, a clear sign that there is no rush to normalize monetary policy for now,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. However, “we think the MAS will be one of the first regional central banks to start normalizing policy in 2022 based on the strength of the country’s medium-term growth outlook.”(Recasts lead, adds GDP chart, adds analyst quote in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.