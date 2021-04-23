U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.25
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,761.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,774.75
    +24.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.70
    +16.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.26 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.30
    +0.80 (+4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8500
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,831.16
    -4,415.01 (-8.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,146.12
    -96.94 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,906.20
    -32.04 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Honeywell Overdelivers On All Guided Metrics In The First Quarter; Raises Full-Year Sales And Adjusted EPS Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·25 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Delivered Double-Digit Sales Growth in Safety and Productivity Solutions; Returned to Sales Growth in Honeywell Building Technologies

- Expanded Segment Margin in Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions

- Delivered Earnings Per Share of $2.03, Adjusted EPS¹ of $1.92, Exceeding High End of Guidance Range by 9 Cents

- Deployed $3.0 Billion in Capital to Acquisitions, Share Repurchases, Dividends, and Capital Expenditures

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced results for the first quarter that exceeded the company's guidance. The company also raised its full-year sales guidance and raised the midpoint of its adjusted earnings per share and cash flow guidance.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

"Honeywell delivered a strong start to 2021 with first-quarter results that exceeded our expectations. We are seeing promising signs of a rapid recovery in some of our markets, and we are poised to capitalize on new business opportunities as they arise," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. "We reported first-quarter sales of $8.5 billion, flat year over year, or a decline of 2% on an organic basis. Our first-quarter sales exceeded the high end of our guidance range by approximately $250 million driven by continued double-digit growth in our Warehouse and Workflow Solutions and personal protective equipment businesses as well as demand for our building products and services, advanced materials, and connected software. Operating margin contracted 220 basis points for the quarter to 17.8%, with segment margin contracting 80 basis points to 21.0%, which exceeded the high end of our guidance by 10 basis points. We delivered segment margin expansion in Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions for the second consecutive quarter, supported by our streamlined cost base following the cost actions we took in 2020. We delivered earnings per share of $2.03, with adjusted earnings per share1 of $1.92, down 13% year over year but 9 cents above the high end of the previously provided guidance range. We continued to take advantage of our strong balance sheet, and deployed capital to high-return opportunities in the quarter, including closing our acquisition of quality management software leader Sparta Systems and announcing the acquisition of a majority stake in Fiplex, a leading provider of in-building communications systems. In addition, we repurchased $0.8 billion in Honeywell shares and made five strategic investments through Honeywell Ventures."

Adamczyk continued, "As we look to the rest of 2021 and beyond, we are well positioned for the recovery to come. Our new offerings in growing markets like life sciences are gaining traction and the industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic are expected to improve throughout the year. We have a robust portfolio of technologies that help our customers meet their environmental and social goals. In fact, about half of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers. Earlier this month, we pledged to become carbon neutral in our operations and facilities by 2035, building on our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint in 2024 by 10% from 2018 levels. Our confidence in this commitment is underpinned by our history of setting aggressive environmental targets and beating them, which has enabled us to reduce our greenhouse gas intensity by more than 90% since 2004. We look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results for our shareowners, customers, and employees."

As a result of the company's first-quarter performance and management's outlook for the remainder of the year, Honeywell raised its full-year sales guidance and raised the midpoint of its adjusted earnings per share and cash flow guidance. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected to be in the range of 3% to 5%. Adjusted earnings per share2 is expected to be $7.75 to $8.00, up 15 cents from the low end of the prior guidance range. Operating cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.1 billion and free cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.5 billion. A summary of the company's full-year guidance changes can be found in Table 1.

First-Quarter Performance
Honeywell sales for the first quarter were flat on a reported basis and down 2% on an organic basis. The first-quarter financial results can be found in Tables 2 and 3.

Aerospace sales for the first quarter were down 22% on an organic basis driven by lower commercial aftermarket demand due to the ongoing impact of reduced flight hours, softness in commercial original equipment, and lower volumes in international defense, partially offset by growth in U.S. defense and space. Segment margin expanded 110 basis points to 29.0%. Margin performance was due to a number of factors, including commercial excellence, cost management, and a one-time benefit.

Honeywell Building Technologies sales for the first quarter were up 2% on an organic basis driven by demand for Products and growth in Building Solutions services. Orders were up mid-single digits year over year, driven by strong bookings for services and security products. Segment margin expanded 200 basis points to 22.5% driven by commercial excellence and productivity, net of inflation.

Performance Materials and Technologies sales for the first quarter were down 6% on an organic basis driven by continued delays in Process Solutions automation projects, lower volumes in smart energy, and lower demand for licensing and catalysts in UOP, partially offset by continued growth in Advanced Materials driven by strong demand for fluorine products and specialty materials. Segment margin contracted 290 basis points to 18.5% driven by the impact of sales mix, partially offset by commercial excellence.

Safety and Productivity Solutions sales for the first quarter were up 47% on an organic basis driven by double-digit Warehouse and Workflow Solutions, personal protective equipment, and Productivity Solutions and Services growth. Orders were up double digits year over year for the sixth straight quarter, led by continued demand for personal protective equipment and Productivity Solutions and Services, and backlog remained above $4 billion for the third quarter in a row. Segment margin expanded 180 basis points to 14.3% driven by the impact of higher sales volumes.

Conference Call Details
Honeywell will discuss its first-quarter results and updated full-year guidance during an investor conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time today. To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 263-0877 (domestic) or (646) 828-8143 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's first-quarter 2021 earnings call or provide the conference code HON1Q21. The live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). Investors can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EDT April 23 until 12:30 p.m. EDT April 30 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 8053208.

TABLE 1: FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE4


Previous Guidance

Current Guidance

Sales

$33.4B - $34.4B

$34.0B - $34.8B

Organic Growth

1% - 4%

3% - 5%

Segment Margin

20.7% - 21.1%

20.7% - 21.1%

Expansion

Up 30 - 70 bps

Up 30 - 70 bps

Adjusted Earnings Per Share2

$7.60 - $8.00

$7.75 - $8.00

Adjusted Earnings Growth3

7% - 13%

9% - 13%

Operating Cash Flow

$5.7B - $6.1B

$5.8B - $6.1B

Free Cash Flow

$5.1B - $5.5B

$5.2B - $5.5B

TABLE 2: SUMMARY OF HONEYWELL FINANCIAL RESULTS



1Q 2021


1Q 2020


Change

Sales


8,454


8,463


—%

Organic Growth






(2%)

Segment Margin


21.0%


21.8%


-80 bps

Operating Income Margin


17.8%


20.0%


-220 bps

Earnings Per Share


$2.03


$2.21


(8%)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share1


$1.92


$2.21


(13%)

Cash Flow from Operations


978


939


4%

Operating Cash Flow Conversion


69%


59%


10%

Free Cash Flow


757


800


(5%)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion5


56%


51%


5%

TABLE 3: SUMMARY OF SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

AEROSPACE


1Q 2021


1Q 2020


Change

Sales


2,632


3,361


(22%)

Organic Growth






(22%)

Segment Profit


762


937


(19%)

Segment Margin


29.0%


27.9%


110 bps

HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES







Sales


1,358


1,281


6%

Organic Growth






2%

Segment Profit


305


262


16%

Segment Margin


22.5%


20.5%


200 bps

PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES







Sales


2,346


2,397


(2%)

Organic Growth






(6%)

Segment Profit


434


512


(15%)

Segment Margin


18.5%


21.4%


-290 bps

SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS







Sales


2,118


1,424


49%

Organic Growth






47%

Segment Profit


303


178


70%

Segment Margin


14.3%


12.5%


180 bps

1Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% exclude the $0.11 impact of the sale of the retail footwear business

2Adjusted EPS guidance excludes the $0.11 impact of the sale of the retail footwear business and any potential future one-time items that we cannot reliably predict or estimate such as pension mark-to-market

3Adjusted EPS V% guidance excludes the $0.11 impact of the sale of the retail footwear business, any potential future one-time items that we cannot reliably predict or estimate such as pension mark-to-market, 4Q20 pension mark-to-market, 2Q20 favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, and non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett Motion Inc. (Garrett), net of proceeds from the settlement of related hedging transactions

4As discussed in the notes to the attached reconciliations, we do not provide guidance for margin or EPS on a GAAP basis

5Adjusted free cash flow conversion excludes the gain on sale of the retail footwear business

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and COVID-19 public health factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, and other developments, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows: segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, a measure by which we assess operating performance, which we define as operating income adjusted for certain items as presented in the Appendix; segment margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, which we define as segment profit divided by sales; organic sales growth, which we define as sales growth less the impacts from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures for the first 12 months following transaction date; free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures plus anticipated cash receipts from Garrett, if and as noted in the release; adjusted free cash flow conversion, which we define as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to Honeywell, excluding the gain on sale of the Retail footwear business, if and as noted in the release; and adjusted earnings per share, which we adjust to exclude pension mark-to-market, the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions, non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transactions, and the gain on sale of the Retail footwear business, if and as noted in the release. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2021


2020

Product sales

$

6,409



$

6,305


Service sales

2,045



2,158


Net sales

8,454



8,463


Costs, expenses and other




Cost of products sold(1)

4,551



4,374


Cost of services sold(1)

1,158



1,160



5,709



5,534


Selling, general and administrative expenses(1)

1,236



1,238


Other (income) expense

(442)



(317)


Interest and other financial charges

90



73



6,593



6,528


Income before taxes

1,861



1,935


Tax expense (benefit)

413



329


Net income

1,448



1,606


Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

21



25


Net income attributable to Honeywell

$

1,427



$

1,581


Earnings per share of common stock - basic

$

2.05



$

2.23


Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution

$

2.03



$

2.21


Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

696.2



709.6


Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution

704.5



717.0




(1)

Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, the service cost component of pension and other postretirement (income) expense, and stock compensation expense.


Honeywell International Inc.

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Net Sales

2021


2020

Aerospace

$

2,632



$

3,361


Honeywell Building Technologies

1,358



1,281


Performance Materials and Technologies

2,346



2,397


Safety and Productivity Solutions

2,118



1,424


Total

$

8,454



$

8,463


Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes



Three Months Ended March 31,

Segment Profit

2021


2020

Aerospace

$

762



$

937


Honeywell Building Technologies

305



262


Performance Materials and Technologies

434



512


Safety and Productivity Solutions

303



178


Corporate

(29)



(41)


Total segment profit

1,775



1,848


Interest and other financial charges

(90)



(73)


Stock compensation expense (1)

(77)



(44)


Pension ongoing income (2)

276



198


Other postretirement income (2)

17



13


Repositioning and other charges (3,4)

(141)



(62)


Other (5)

101



55


Income before taxes

$

1,861



$

1,935




(1)

Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

(2)

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses (service costs) and Other income/expense (non-service cost components).

(3)

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other (income) expense.

(4)

Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses.

(5)

Amounts include the other components of Other (income) expense not included within other categories in this reconciliation. Equity income of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.

Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,718



$

14,275


Short-term investments

942



945


Accounts receivable - net

6,675



6,827


Inventories

4,607



4,489


Other current assets

1,645



1,639


Total current assets

25,587



28,175


Investments and long-term receivables

746



685


Property, plant and equipment - net

5,547



5,570


Goodwill

16,981



16,058


Other intangible assets - net

3,799



3,560


Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities

347



366


Deferred income taxes

762



760


Other assets

9,792



9,412


Total assets

$

63,561



$

64,586


LIABILITIES




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

5,792



$

5,750


Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings

3,568



3,597


Current maturities of long-term debt

1,635



2,445


Accrued liabilities

6,955



7,405


Total current liabilities

17,950



19,197


Long-term debt

16,124



16,342


Deferred income taxes

2,309



2,113


Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions

234



242


Asbestos-related liabilities

1,873



1,920


Other liabilities

6,812



6,975


Redeemable noncontrolling interest

7



7


Shareowners' equity

18,252



17,790


Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners'
equity

$

63,561



$

64,586


Honeywell International Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended
March 31,


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$

1,448



$

1,606


Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

21



25


Net income attributable to Honeywell

1,427



1,581


Adjustments to reconcile net income attributable to Honeywell to net cash provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation

171



153


Amortization

170



90


Gain on sale of non-strategic businesses and assets

(90)




Repositioning and other charges

141



62


Net payments for repositioning and other charges

(195)



(111)


Pension and other postretirement income

(293)



(212)


Pension and other postretirement benefit payments

(14)



(14)


Stock compensation expense

77



44


Deferred income taxes

63



(58)


Other

(96)



(179)


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:




Accounts receivable

143



41


Inventories

(158)



(163)


Other current assets

(66)



166


Accounts payable

57



(54)


Accrued liabilities

(359)



(407)


Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

978



939


Cash flows from investing activities:




Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(221)



(139)


Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

14



7


Increase in investments

(736)



(648)


Decrease in investments

612



843


Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts

140



287


Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,303)




Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of fees paid

190




Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,304)



350


Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings

1,268



3,455


Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings

(1,266)



(3,373)


Proceeds from issuance of common stock

67



66


Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

23



1,127


Payments of long-term debt

(817)



(1,125)


Repurchases of common stock

(822)



(1,923)


Cash dividends paid

(640)



(635)


Other

(30)



(38)


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(2,217)



(2,446)


Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(14)



(189)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,557)



(1,346)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,275



9,067


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

11,718



$

7,721


Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021

Honeywell


Reported sales % change

—%

Less: Foreign currency translation

2%

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

—%

Organic sales % change

(2)%



Aerospace


Reported sales % change

(22)%

Less: Foreign currency translation

—%

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

—%

Organic sales % change

(22)%



Honeywell Building Technologies


Reported sales % change

6%

Less: Foreign currency translation

4%

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

—%

Organic sales % change

2%



Performance Materials and Technologies


Reported sales % change

(2)%

Less: Foreign currency translation

3%

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

1%

Organic sales % change

(6)%



Safety and Productivity Solutions


Reported sales % change

49%

Less: Foreign currency translation

3%

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

(1)%

Organic sales % change

47%

We define organic sales percent as the year over year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation and acquisitions, net of divestitures. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Operating Income and Calculation of Segment Profit and Operating Income
Margins (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended March 31,


Twelve Months
Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2020

Segment profit

$

1,775



$

1,848



$

6,665


Stock compensation expense (1)

(77)



(44)



(168)


Repositioning, Other (2,3)

(155)



(74)



(641)


Pension and other postretirement service costs (4)

(34)



(39)



(160)


Operating income

$

1,509



$

1,691



$

5,696


Segment profit

$

1,775



$

1,848



$

6,665


÷ Net sales

$

8,454



$

8,463



$

32,637


Segment profit margin %

21.0

%


21.8

%


20.4

%

Operating income

$

1,509



$

1,691



$

5,696


÷ Net sales

$

8,454



$

8,463



$

32,637


Operating income margin %

17.8

%


20.0

%


17.5

%



(1)

Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

(2)

Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment.

(3)

Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other (income) expense.

(4)

Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, to operating income has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment margin included herewithin. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of segment profit to operating income will be included within future filings.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


Twelve Months
Ended

December 31,


2021


2020


2020

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (1)

$

2.03



$

2.21



$

6.72


Pension mark-to-market expense (2)





0.04


Separation related tax adjustment (3)





(0.26)


Gain on sale of retail footwear business (4)

(0.11)






Garrett related adjustment (5)





0.60


Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution

$

1.92



$

2.21



$

7.10




(1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 704.5 million and 717.0 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of 711.2 million.

(2)

Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 25% for 2020.

(3)

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, separation related tax adjustment of $186 million ($186 million net of tax) includes the favorable resolution of a foreign tax matter related to the spin-off transactions.

(4)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the adjustment was $72 million net of tax due to the gain on sale of the retail footwear business.

(5)

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, adjustment was $427 million net of tax due to the non-cash charges associated with the reduction in value of reimbursement receivables due from Garrett, net of proceeds from settlement of related hedging transactions.

We believe adjusted earnings per share, excluding spin-off impact, is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Calculation of Adjusted
Free Cash Flow Conversion (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months
Ended

March 31, 2021


Three Months
Ended

March 31, 2020

Cash provided by operating activities

$

978



$

939


Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(221)



(139)


Free cash flow

757



800


Separation cost payments




Adjusted free cash flow

$

757



$

800


Net income attributable to Honeywell

1,427



1,581


Separation related tax adjustment




Pension mark-to-market




Gain on sale of retail footwear business (1)

(72)




Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell

$

1,355



$

1,581


Cash provided by operating activities

$

978



$

939


÷ Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell

$

1,427



$

1,581


Operating cash flow conversion

69

%


59

%

Adjusted free cash flow

$

757



$

800


÷ Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell

$

1,355



$

1,581


Adjusted free cash flow conversion %

56

%


51

%



(1)

The adjustment due to a gain on sale of the retail footwear business.

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment plus anticipated cash receipts from Garrett.

We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity. For forward looking information, we do not provide cash flow conversion guidance on a GAAP basis as management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2021(E) ($B)

Cash provided by operating activities

~$5.8 - $6.1

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

~(1)

Garrett cash receipts

0.4

Free cash flow

~$5.2 - $5.5

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment plus anticipated cash receipts from Garrett.

We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity. For forward looking information, we do not provide cash flow conversion guidance on a GAAP basis as management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Expected Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)




Twelve Months
Ended

December 31,

2021(E)



Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (1)


$7.86 - $8.11

Gain on sale of retail footwear business (2)


(0.11)

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution


$7.75 - $8.00



(1)

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, expected earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 705 million.

(2)

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the adjustment was $72 million net of tax due to the gain on sale of the retail footwear business.

We believe adjusted earnings per share is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate any potential future one-time items, such as pension mark-to-market, without unreasonable effort. Pension mark-to-market expense is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

mark.bendza@honeywell.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-overdelivers-on-all-guided-metrics-in-the-first-quarter-raises-full-year-sales-and-adjusted-eps-guidance-301275579.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Recommended Stories

  • Intel down despite earnings, adjusted EPS beat

    Intel reported earnings that topped street estimates. posting $18.6 billion in adjusted revenue and an adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus $17.7 billion in expected adjusted revenue and an expected adjusted EPS of $1.14. Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the key metrics.

  • 2 Great Stocks Under $10

    This combination of cannabis and tech can diversify your portfolio and set you up for long-term growth.

  • 3 Extremely Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    There may be sound reasons why a stock isn't getting the credit it deserves -- but sometimes, a company's dips and dives are more than justified. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), are all in this category of good-valued companies that are temporarily in trouble. Let's look at why the shopping mall operator, the Chinese e-commerce tech company, and the cannabis grower are some of the best contrarian stocks to buy now.

  • The U.S. economy is still improving: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 23, 2021.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – April 22nd, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels, however, would bring support levels into play.

  • Stocks Drop on Biden Plan to Lift Capital-Gain Tax: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their biggest slide in five weeks after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax for the wealthy. The dollar advanced.The S&P 500 turned lower after Bloomberg News reported that for those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for rich investors could be as high as 43.4%. Speculation arose that some traders may sell shares before any change is made to capture the lower rate.“Sticker shock over some of these tax figures will be hard to shake off for some investors,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Some traders are looking for an excuse to lock in profits and they might choose to use this tax story as their catalyst.”Equities whipsawed throughout the session amid mixed economic data and renewed concern the pandemic was worsening. All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, led by material, energy and tech shares. AT&T Inc. jumped after beating earnings estimates. Intel Corp. -- the biggest chipmaker -- slid in afterhours trading as it reported a drop in data-center revenue and a steep slump in gross profit margin.Elsewhere, Bitcoin declined for the sixth time in seven days, extending losses after the higher capital gains proposal was revealed. Investors already face a capital-gains tax if they hold the cryptocurrency for more than a year.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2014.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.98 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.25%.Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,783.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mogul Adds Bitcoin, Ether Fund Listings to His Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd. has launched four cryptocurrency-related funds targeting $100 million in total assets by September, the latest attempt to ride a stunning rally in digital assets.Huobi Tech is rolling out four funds including ones that will virtually track Bitcoin and Ether prices, allowing investors to bet on the coins without actually holding any currency. It’s the latest so-called crypto tracker after similar funds have launched around the world. The firm already has secured $50 million in commitments across the four funds.The offerings also include an active fund investing in a basket of virtual assets, and a private equity fund dedicated to investment in the crypto mining sector. In March, Huobi Tech obtained a license from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to manage and distribute funds invested solely in crypto -- the first such approval after Arrano Capital.“Virtual assets have become established as a strong category in alternative investment, and more players will compete in this arena,” Huobi Tech finance chief Zhang Li said during a Zoom interview from Beijing. “For professional investors who still have concerns about things like security and tax filing, they will opt to buy our funds rather than holding coins themselves.”The new Hong Kong license and funds highlight 38-year-old Huobi founder Leon Li’s endeavor to ensure his crypto empire, whose main exchange unit has drawn scrutiny over the years from Beijing, complies with regulations as it expands into adjacent arenas.The move also come as mainstream financial companies embrace crypto after Bitcoin’s value took off in October. However, some still warn of a bubble, and volatility and regulatory risk around the globe remain concerns for the asset class.Longer term, Zhang said she expects the firm to provide a full suite of crypto-related services including custody, without specifying details.Read more: The Crypto Mogul Who’s Got the Ear of China’s Central BankFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury-Buying Spree of $17 Billion Has UAE Eclipsing China

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Activists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest

    Climate activists dumped fake coal outside Lloyd's of London's headquarters on Friday, targeting the global insurer in a protest against the industry's backing for major fossil fuel mining projects. Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group unfurled banners with slogans including "Climate Criminals" and dumped the blackened boulders in the road outside the building on Lime Street in the heart of the City of London. The group said that Lloyd's facilitated the fossil fuel industry.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yields Still Dictating Gold’s Direction

    Gold is likely to remain strong until Treasury yields find the “sweet spot” or balance point.

  • Daimler raises profit outlook, sees potential Q2 sales hit from chip shortage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz car maker Daimler AG on Friday raised its profit outlook for 2021, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage may continue to impact sales in the second quarter. Daimler said it assumed there would be some recovery in chip availability in the second half of this year but there was limited visibility at present. Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said underlying car demand was strong, but the chip shortage had prevented sales from reaching full potential.

  • European Equities: Prelim Private Sector PMIs for April and Corporate Earnings in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone and the U.S and corporate earnings to provide. Biden tax plans weighed on the DAX futures early on…

  • Australia’s Stimulus Debate Gets a Jolt From Canada’s Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s move to scale back debt purchases may fuel debate on whether its Australian counterpart is certain to extend its yield-curve control and announce a third round of quantitative easing.Governor Tiff Macklem is scaling back purchases of Canadian government debt by a quarter and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase at a time when Australia’s economy is arguably outperforming its North American peer. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will have a close eye on developments in Ottawa while he awaits a pickup in consumer prices and wages at home.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated, slack reduced faster than anticipated and so I think the RBA will be watching reasonably closely,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “What it does do here is increase the debate on whether QE3 is really a done deal.”Canada’s currency posted its biggest gain since June in response to the tapering -- the sort of response that would spook policy makers Down Under desperate to keep a lid on the Aussie. Bond yields also rose, but not by an alarming degree, while equities gained.Yet Canada is experiencing core inflation close to its 2% target, which is very different to sluggish gains in Australia, and helps explain its early mover status.“The RBA and BoC were some of the first central banks to move after the global financial crisis -- is the playbook going to be the same this time for central banks? No,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. “There’s a lot more focus on the jobs markets, wage growth now and for the RBA.”Lowe has also subtly shifted the focus toward the need for much stronger wages growth before changing the policy stance. He wants to see wages growth above 3% to sustainably generate inflation consistent with the bank’s 2-3% target.Australia’s labor market has been a source of strength. The jobless rate fell to 5.6% last month, just shy of the level the bank predicted it would be at the end of 2022. As a result, the RBA will likely lift its economic growth and employment expectations when it released updated forecasts in two weeks.Cautious TradersYet traders are perhaps a little less bullish that Canada’s move is the beginning of a global policy shift, given renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 that threatens to further damage global growth.“We are in this twilight zone for central banks like the Bank of Canada -- there’s concerns around the virus and potential for it to reignite, so bond traders are still circumspect,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “If we didn’t have the risk of the virus in the background, it’d potentially be a different story in bond markets.”RBC’s Ong detects a shift in the RBA’s communication about whether to roll over its three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond from the current April-2024.“Increasingly, we’ve thought the language from the RBA has shifted toward the odds of rolling to the Nov. 2024 declining,” she said. “That would be a step consistent with the ongoing upside surprises in Australia.”In minutes of its April policy meeting released Tuesday, Australia’s central bank repeated that it would make a decision later in the year. “In considering this issue, members would give close attention to the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and employment,” it said.JPMorgan’s Craig reckons that Canada will be less influential on expectations for Australia’s policy outlook than might normally be the case, as the significance of the currency for the RBA means the Federal Reserve and the dollar are key.“If there’s one central bank the RBA will be focused on, it’s the Fed,” he said. “The Fed’s balance sheet and their asset programs will dictate the RBA’s path more than any other peer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Buys Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), according to an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Indian billionaire Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.Reliance has announced acquisitions worth $3.3 billion in the past four years, with 80% of it in the media, technology and telecom sectors, according to an April 23 report by Morgan Stanley. Last year, Reliance bought out IMG Worldwide LLC’s 50% stake in their India sports management joint venture, signaling commitment to its sports and entertainment businesses.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with comments from Morgan Stanley in the 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoStocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.