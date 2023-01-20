HONEYWELL PROVIDES CARBON CAPTURE TECHNOLOGY FOR PTTEP

BANGKOK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell has been selected as the carbon capture technology provider for PTTEP for the Arthit Carbon Capture and Storage Project in Arthit Gas Field in the Gulf of Thailand.

The project complements Honeywell’s broad portfolio of CO2 capture solutions with more than 70 years of commercial experience. Photo: doc. Getty Image

Honeywell SeparexTM Membrane Technology will help to achieve the project objectives to concentrate the CO 2 rich stream which will be geologically stored in depleted reservoirs.

Honeywell technology provides an optimized solution to revamp the existing system to concentrate the CO 2 rich stream using a 2-stage process so that it may be injected into a nearby depleted gas reservoir while considering the constraints of the offshore platform. The technology also enhances hydrocarbon recovery which would otherwise been flared, thereby providing additional hydrocarbon production, and adding additional value to the project beyond the carbon capture.

"Today, 15 million tons per year of CO 2 is being captured and used in storage/utilization applications through Honeywell's CO 2 solutions process expertise. Honeywell currently has the capacity to capture 40 million tons per year through its installed projects worldwide[1] and we are excited to bring this expertise and experience to this landmark CCS project in Thailand with PTTEP. This award builds upon our long-standing relationship with PTTEP and through expanding upon our installed CO 2 capture technology we are pleased that this provides an optimal solution for the Arthit CCS project." said Matt Spalding, Vice-President and General Manager, Honeywell UOP Asia Pacific.

Honeywell will also provide engineering and consultancy services for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and subsequent phases of the project, subject to a successful FID. The company will also supply the SeparexTM Membrane Elements for this project in addition to providing pre-commissioning and startup support in the later phases of the project.

This project will be one of the largest commercial installations for Honeywell's APAC region and will demonstrate the successful adoption of commercially available natural gas processing technology for a carbon capture and storage application. This project complements Honeywell's broad portfolio of CO 2 capture solutions with more than 70 years of commercial experience.

Story continues

[1] Includes capacity of deployed Honeywell technology (membranes and chemical & physical solvents) in installed projects enabling CO 2 capture from gas streams, of which 15 million tons of the captured CO 2 are being utilized for enhanced oil recovery annually.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Honeywell