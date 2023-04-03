U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, APRIL 27

PR Newswire
·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its first quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, April 27. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Bevin Maguire

 Sean Meakim

(704) 654-7023

 (704) 627-6200

bevin.maguire@honeywell.com

 sean.meakim@honeywell.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-first-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-thursday-april-27-301788406.html

SOURCE Honeywell

