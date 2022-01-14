U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.70
    -34.33 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,722.36
    -391.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,731.94
    -74.87 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.70
    +0.58 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7150
    +0.0040 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6740
    -0.5060 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,337.29
    -1,899.33 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.53
    -12.20 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.26
    -29.59 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCE 2022 OUTLOOK DURING ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its fourth quarter financial results and 2022 outlook before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, February 3. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (301) 715-8592 approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EST start. The meeting ID is 922 0876 1191. The password is 576684.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

sean.meakim@honeywell.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-fourth-quarter-financial-results-and-announce-2022-outlook-during-its-investor-conference-call-on-thursday-february-3-301461218.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks I Bought for 2022

    The valuations of these two companies have slumped, but I believe in the resilience of their businesses.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses amid mixed bank earnings, retail sales miss

    Stock futures fell Friday morning to add to losses after a tech-driven sell-off on Thursday, with investors monitoring a mixed set of bank earnings and a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. retail sales.

  • Citigroup’s Adjusted Earnings Top Expectations. But the Stock Is Falling.

    Citigroup stock was falling Friday even after the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations. Revenue from fixed income and equity markets trading in the latest quarter was $2.5 billion and $785 million, respectively. Jane Fraser, Citigroup CEO, said in a statement that the bank had a “decent end to 2021 driving net income for the year up to $22 billion in what was a far better credit environment than the previous year.”

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Is Coinbase a Good Buy for 2022?

    The stock is being dragged down by the dramatic sell-offs in technology stocks and cryptocurrency assets.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Here's Why CrowdStrike, Datadog, and MongoDB Were Under Pressure on Thursday

    As of about 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were firmly in the red. The Nasdaq was by far the worst performer of the three major indexes, down by 1.7%. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was down by nearly 5%, while database software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down by 5% and 8%, respectively.

  • Stocks in focus: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, Ford

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick highlight four stocks to watch: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Ford.

  • Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Earnings Top Views

    JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup earnings beat Q4 forecasts before the open. Bank stocks were mixed early Friday.

  • Cathie Wood Outflows Grow as Diehard Fans Face Biggest Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The loyalty of Cathie Wood’s legion of fans may be finally waning, as the new year bloodbath in speculative technology stocks hands the star money manager a miserable start to 2022.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were climbing this week, up 9.4% as of Thursday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was insider buying coming after last week's earnings report. CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares; Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph Hartsig bought 5,000 shares; Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood bought 7,000 shares, and director Joshua Schechter bought 6,000 shares.

  • 3 mega-cap tech stocks that will gain big as interest rates rise: analyst

    Shopping for some tech bargains ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? Try these on for size, says one veteran tech analyst.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCRX ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • JPMorgan Falls on Trading Revenue Slump, Muted Loan Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestShares of t

  • BlackRock’s Assets Under Management Soared, but the Stock Is Down

    Assets under management took off as the company reported record net inflows of cash, but revenue was lower than Wall Street had expected.

  • JPMorgan Chase profit falls as markets revenue dips 11%

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Friday its fourth-quarter profit fell to $10.4 billion, or $3.33 a share, from $12.14 billion, or $3.79 a share in the year-ago quarter. Managed revenue rose 1% to $30.3 billion, with reported revenue of $29.3 billion. The megabank was expected to earn $3.01 a share and generate revenue of $29.78 billion, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet. Total Markets revenue of $5.3 billion fell 11%, including a drop of 16% in fixed income markets and a 2% dip in equity ma