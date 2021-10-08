U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Honeywell To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Friday, October 22

·1 min read
In this article:
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its third quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, October 22. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (301) 715-8592 approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EDT start. The meeting ID is 996 7173 6928. The access code is 528460.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:





Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Reena Vaidya

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

reena.vaidya@honeywell.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-friday-october-22-301396098.html

SOURCE Honeywell

