U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,661.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,718.25
    -10.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.58
    -2.21 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.40
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +2.54 (+12.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2894
    -0.0140 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4200
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,469.93
    -1,387.20 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.07
    -28.85 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.01
    -39.94 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Honeywell seeks to invest about $200 million in Egypt -ministry

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during EBACE in Geneva
In this article:
  • HON
    Watchlist

CAIRO (Reuters) - Honeywell International seeks to invest about $200 million in petrochemicals and the production of green fuels for aircraft in Egypt, the Ministry of Petroleum has quoted Honeywell's country president for Egypt as saying.

Khaled Hashem added during his discussions with Egypt's minister of petroleum that Egypt has the potential to become a pivotal centre linking Europe to the Middle East in green fuel projects to supply ships and produce hydrogen and ammonia.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks slide as traders brace for rate hikes

    (Reuters) -European shares wilted on Friday as traders ramped up interest rate hike bets following hawkish comments from central bank officials, while German software giant SAP and French luxury goods company Kering dropped after glum first-quarter results. The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.7%. The benchmark was on course to end its second straight week in the red as markets assessed the fallout from the war in Ukraine, elevated inflation levels and monetary policy tightening by central banks.

  • Lagarde tells ECB policymakers to hold back criticism, leaks - sources

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told policymakers to hold back on dissenting views on decisions for several days, a move critics say stymies their ability to present an honest view of the debate, sources said. Lagarde pledged to build consensus when she took the top job at the ECB in late 2019 after a fractious end to Mario Draghi's presidency. But she has struggled with vocal dissent from policy hawks - who find the bank's stance too easy at a time of record-high inflation in the euro zone - and persistent leaks about the ins and outs of the internal debate.

  • China capable of adapting to U.S. Fed policy changes - FX regulator

    China is capable of adapting to policy changes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and authorities expect uncertainties abroad to have a smaller impact on the Chinese currency, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), cited a range of factors for her upbeat assessment, including the strength in the Chinese economy, an expected current account surplus, continued foreign investment and an optimized foreign debt structure. "Of course, the foreign exchange regulator will also... closely monitor the pace of the monetary policy changes by the U.S. Fed and their spillover impact, evaluate the operations of our country's foreign exchange market in real time and effectively maintain market stability," said Wang.

  • Euro-Area Economy Accelerates as Concerns Grow on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaEconomic momentum in the euro area unexpectedly picked up in Ap

  • Europe Company Bonds Suffer Worst Peak-to-Trough Drop in History

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s corporate bond market is officially going through its worst selloff in history.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaA 2.6-trillion-euro ($2.8 trillion) gauge of total returns in euro-deno

  • A Le Pen upset win would spark selloff in French bonds, euro -fund managers

    Investors have discounted Marine Le Pen winning the French presidency on Sunday, so an upset would cause a selloff in French government bonds and dent the euro, fund managers and economists told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. Polls on Thursday showed President Emmanuel Macron with a lead of between 55.5% and 57.5% for the runoff vote after a prickly debate between the centrist incumbent and the far-right challenger. The Reuters Global Markets Forum interviews were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

  • The U.S. Races to Arm Ukraine With Heavier, More Advanced Weaponry

    BRUSSELS — The race is on. As columns of Russian troops began pouring into Ukraine nearly two months ago, the United States and its allies started supplying Kyiv with weapons and equipment for what many expected to be a short war: sniper rifles, helmets, medical kits, encrypted communications, lots of bullets and the portable, shoulder-held Stinger and Javelin missiles that quickly became icons of the conflict. Defying the odds, Ukraine held on to its capital and pushed Russia from the north. No

  • How Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Clients May be Acquired by Amazon's "Buy With Prime" Service

    Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) competitive edge comes from letting small retailers become big by helping them build an online store in a cost-effective way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has now more aggressively entered this space, with its new "Buy With Prime" service. Today, we will analyze the possible implications of this development.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Loss of fertilizer supplies from Russia feeds food inflation, benefits other producers

    Fertilizer costs have roughly doubled from a year ago as the war in Ukraine disrupted the flow of supplies from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the commodity. That has contributed to higher global prices for food, especially corn.

  • Australian Dollar Pulls Back Slightly

    The Australian dollar has pulled back slightly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of resistance just above current pricing.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

    The market has been turbulent in recent months, and investors have been quick to sell out of software stocks with growth-dependent valuations amid a rising tide of risk factors. Many growth stocks with the potential to deliver multibagger returns over the long term have seen their valuations depressed and are worth pouncing on today. One of those growth stocks, Unity Software (NYSE: U), has seen its share price fall roughly 60% from the lifetime high it reached last November, and the stock has what it takes to deliver market-crushing returns.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Travel stocks rise as spending shifts from goods to services

    The rise in leisure and travel stocks may be a sign that the consumer is making an expected shift from goods to services as the pandemic winds down.

  • Here's Everything Elon Musk Said on Tesla's Q1 2022 Earnings Call

    Tesla's earnings call on April 20 was a brief peek behind the curtain of how the electric car company is doing, and what investors saw was comprehensive. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report posted a new record for sales, beat analyst estimates for profits and offered a rosy picture of how it will fare in the near-term, even amid supply chain bottlenecks and rising inflation.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Oil Suffers Weekly Loss as China Lockdowns, Fed Pivot Exact Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its third weekly loss in four as lockdowns in virus-hit China dragged on and the Federal Reserve signaled that monetary policy will be tightened aggressively to contain decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blast

  • The West Is Still Buying Russian Oil, but It’s Now Harder to Track

    An opaque market is forming to obscure the origin of oil from Russia as more tankers are loaded without a precise destination.

  • LVMH boss says 2022 outlook is "so far, so good"

    "You saw the first quarter figures, what I can say is that the beginning of April was pretty much in the same vein," he told journalists on the sidelines of his empire's annual shareholder meeting. LVMH last week posted a forecast beating 23% rise in first quarter like-for-like sales, with growth driven by fashion and leather goods, its largest division and home to Louis Vuitton and Dior, among other labels. Arnault also said it was too soon to tell whether rising inflation was hitting luxury consumer behaviour.