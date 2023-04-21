Hong Fok Corporation Limited (SGX:H30) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 40%, while individual investors hold 29%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Hong Fok indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 4 shareholders own 53% of the company

27% of Hong Fok is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Hong Fok Corporation Limited (SGX:H30) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Hong Fok.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hong Fok?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Hong Fok, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hong Fok. Hong Fok Land Holding Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sim Eng Cheong and P.C. Cheong Pte Ltd are the second and third largest shareholders. Sim Eng Cheong, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer. In addition, we found that Pin Chuan Cheong, the CEO has 2.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hong Fok

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Hong Fok Corporation Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$844m, and insiders have S$232m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 40%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hong Fok better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Hong Fok has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

