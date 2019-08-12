What Hong Kong Airport Disruption Means for Your Travel Plans

(Bloomberg) -- British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. were among long-haul carriers planning to resume services to Hong Kong as crowds of black-clad protesters began to thin out and the airport returned to normal operations.

The U.K. carriers said services due to depart London on Monday night should operate as scheduled. All the same, Deutsche Lufthansa AG took a more cautious approach, saying there will be no trips to the Chinese territory until Tuesday at the earliest. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. canceled more than 200 flights Tuesday, adding to dozens of scrapped services on Monday.

Hong Kong airport is Asia’s busiest hub for international passenger traffic and a key transit point for flights to and from Europe. Here’s how carriers worldwide are responding to the situation:

Cathay Pacific’s latest travel advisory showed canceled flights in and out of Hong Kong stretching into Tuesday evening local time. A limited number of flights will operate for connecting passengers only, the airline said.Virgin Atlantic scrapped a return service from Hong Kong on Monday but said it planned to operate its 9:50 p.m. flight from London Heathrow. Officials in Asia said people will be able to clear immigration and baggage reclaim, with protests focused on departure halls, according to the airline. Passengers should still check the website.British Airways canceled its two daily flights out of Hong Kong as the protests made it impossible to check in customers. Like Virgin, the carrier planned to operate Monday evening departures from Heathrow as normal, while saying the situation remains under review. Air France said a flight due to depart Hong Kong at 10:50 p.m. on Monday won’t now leave until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Other flights to and from the territory are due to operate as usual.Dutch sister company KLM said its single daily departure would leave for Hong Kong as normal at around 5 p.m.Lufthansa terminated its evening flights to Kong Kong from Frankfurt and Munich, both of which were due to depart at around 11 p.m. local time. Europe’s biggest airline said it’s aware that protesters are dispersing, and will review whether to resume services tomorrow.Emirates scrubbed two flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok and warned of delays on service to and from Dubai.American Airlines Group Inc.’s flight from Hong Kong to Dallas departed as scheduled Monday. A flight to Los Angeles was canceled. The carrier expects service to operate normally on Tuesday, but it’s monitoring the situation closely.United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it canceled Hong Kong flights to and from Guam on Monday because of the airport’s traffic restrictions but expected nonstop service with the continental U.S. to operate normally.Air Canada canceled a flight from Hong Kong to Vancouver, citing “political instability.” A Toronto-bound aircraft departed and was on its way as of the North American morning.

