Hong Kong-based fintech Apoidea Group eyes on regional expansion with plans to double headcounts two years in a row

·2 min read

HONG KONG, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After doubling its headcounts in 2020, Apoidea Group ("Apoidea"), a Hong Kong-based AI-driven fintech startup, aims to double up the team again as the firm sees signs of rapid revenue growth. The fintech firm is also eyeing on expanding its presence to Singapore, Australia and Japan.

Apoidea Logo

With technology being the firm's DNA, Apoidea plans to strengthen the team by bringing in candidates with outstanding technical capabilities, such as front/back-end engineers, DevOps engineers and data scientists.

Co-founder and Group COO Justin Chiu shares, "Apoidea was founded on the belief that technology applications like knowledge extraction, machine learning simulation and financial statement automation, hold huge potential within the finance and banking sector. The record expansion in 2020 proved our vision. We are now preparing to meet the needs in markets other than Hong Kong."

In addition to its AI-solution business, Apoidea runs Altive, an alternative investment platform, leveraging AI to support alternative asset managers to reach a wider audience including private banks, family offices and HNWIs. This investment arm of Apoidea is also looking for investment specialists and business professionals, to meet the growing demand across the region.

"Riding on our rapid growth last year, we are exploring to launch overseas offices in Australia and Singapore by 2021. To begin with, we hope to double up Apoidea's Research & Development team in Hong Kong as the first step," Chiu added.

About Apoidea

Founded in 2017, Apoidea Group is an AI fintech company which leverages novel techniques in deep learning and natural language processing to extract insights within and among financial texts. The firm's solution team comprises fund managers from international investment banks, data scientists with accounting/banking experience and software engineers from major unicorn startups. Apoidea Group aims to provide clients the right solutions which solves their daily business problems.

SOURCE Apoidea

