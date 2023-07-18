Hong Kong billionaire bids for ownership of Britain's offshore wind cable network

Offshore wind

One of Asia’s richest families has entered the race for lucrative contracts to transport electricity from Britain’s biggest offshore wind farm back to the National Grid.

UK Power Networks Services, which is owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s family, is part of a consortium bidding for control of offshore wind cable networks that are worth £2bn overall.

The consortium’s other members are Gravis Capital Management and ITOCHU Corporation, an announcement from industry regulator Ofgem confirmed.

Three other parties are also bidding, including Mitsubishi, EKITD Consortium and Transmission Capital Partners.

They are vying to own and operate power transmission assets that will bring ashore electricity generated by the Dogger Bank A Offshore Wind Farm – the largest UK offshore wind farm to date – off the coast of Yorkshire.

The contracts up for grabs guarantee stable revenues for 25 years, with companies invited to put forward proposals for how they can run the assets most cost-effectively.

Consumers ultimately pay for transmission through their bills, so ensuring the assets are managed well keeps costs lower. Companies will also be able to bid for transmission assets at Neart na Gaiothe Offshore Wind Farm, off the Fife coast, and Moray Offshore Wind Farm West, off the coast of Inverness.

UK Power Networks is ultimately controlled by the Li family conglomerate CK Hutchison, which also owns Northern Gas Networks, Northumbrian Water, Wales & West Utilities and the Port of Felixstowe.

Rebecca Barnett, Ofgem’s director of networks, said: “As we bring greater numbers of larger offshore transmission assets to market we are seeing increasing interest from investors and new bidding consortia coming forward.

“This increasingly competitive field is great for consumers because the extra competitive pressure ultimately helps keep energy costs down.

“Many investors are looking for green, sustainable investments that offer a steady, index-linked income – this is exactly what [offshore transmission assets] provide.

“With a stream of multibillion pound assets coming to market over the next few years there are many opportunities for more investors and consortia to come forward and get involved.”

In the coming years, Ofgem says £7bn worth of offshore transmission assets will be up for grabs as the UK Government seeks to boost offshore wind generation capacity to 50 gigawatts by 2030.

The regulator has used the offshore transmission assets regime for eleven years, having so far brought in investment for 24 assets.

Mr Li has spent years expanding his business empire in Western countries by buying up dependable and regulated utility businesses, particularly in Britain.

In 2010, his company bought EDF’s British electricity distribution business – now known as UK Power Networks – for £5.8bn.

The distribution network is Britain’s biggest, supplying power to 20 million people in London, the east and southeast of England.

In 2012 he also absorbed Wales and West Utilities into his empire, paying £645m for the company.

The Wales and West distribution network supplies 7.4 million customers with power and also encompasses a mains gas pipeline that is 35,000 kilometres.

The tycoon –nicknamed “superman” for his business acumen – spent decades making his name in Hong Kong and around the world at the helm of his conglomerate, which spans everything from container ports to telecoms.

In Hong Kong, his interests span most of everyday life, from internet services to supermarket chains.

Abroad, his family has operations in Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Portugal, and according to Forbes their companies employ more than 300,000 people in 50 countries.

But in 2018, Mr Li, then Hong Kong’s richest man, stepped down from leading his businesses, aged 89.

Under a sweeping re-arrangement of the vast business empire, he handed over the reins to his eldest son, Victor.

Mr Li, 95, still serves as a senior advisor, however, and maintains an estimated fortune of $37bn.

He is the 33rd richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

