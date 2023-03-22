U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.75
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,295.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,721.00
    +14.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.80
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.10
    +24.50 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.35 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0470
    -0.3370 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,417.63
    -720.13 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.86
    -18.08 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,254.70
    -211.91 (-0.77%)
     

Hong Kong central bank raises rate after Fed hike

Reuters
·1 min read
An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.25%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the U.S. as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs after the recent collapse of two U.S. banks.

The Federal Open Market Committee policy statement also said the U.S. banking system is "sound and resilient".

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

